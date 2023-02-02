Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
New Life for Abandoned Tallassee Mill?
The City of Tallassee is on the move. An all new Tallassee High School is nearly complete, and the city has a new mayor. But as Tallassee sees growth, the abandoned Mt. Vernon Mills space continues to be an eyesore. The burned and abandoned rubble of the mill is unavoidable...
tourcounsel.com
High Point Town Center | Shopping mall in Prattville, Alabama
High Point Town Center is a lifestyle center located in Prattville, Alabama, United States, across from the Prattville Towne Center. The 900,000-square-foot (84,000 m2) mall opened in 2008 but remained largely vacant leading to its sale at a bankruptcy auction in July 2011.
elmoreautauganews.com
House Fire Damages Home of Local Pastor in Millbrook; Fund established for Donations
Top Photo: Pastor Peter Cova with children Malachi and Makeena. Late Sunday afternoon, February 5th, the home of Pastor Peter Cova, who lives near the area of New Life Christian Academy in Millbrook, lost his home and everything inside after a grease fire. Cova is a Pastor for New Life Church in Millbrook. He is also a Chaplain for the City of Millbrook and a Police Chaplain, as well as a Reserve Officer for Millbrook Police Department.
elmoreautauganews.com
PHOTOS: Huge Throng of Millbrook Mardi Gras attendees fill park, line Main Street for Parade
We will have a full gallery of all photos from today on our Facebook page as well. This year’s Millbrook Revelers Mardi Gras King Ben Robbins, and Queen Shirley Hasse, were in perfect royal form as they joined the procession and parade this afternoon to thousands upon thousands of revelers trying to catch some “throws” along Main Street.
wdhn.com
Alabama veterinarian shot during horse riding event; witness speaks out
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — The Rocky Creek Field Trial, a horseback riding competition event where riders can train their bird dogs, is usually held in a quiet remote area but it quickly turned violent this past weekend after a woman was shot in the leg. “We would have...
Troy Messenger
Upcoming Extension Service programs
The Pike County Extension Office will, again this year, be a local site for the VITA Tax Program. “We will do a “drop off” option again this year,” said Abby Peters, Pike County Extension coordinator. “Starting in February each day until March 1 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
elmoreautauganews.com
Big, Beautiful Ben is Waiting for a home at Prattville Autauga Humane Shelter!
FROM PRATTVILLE AUTAUGA HUMANE SHELTER (PAHS) Ben is a 3-year-old male Lab mix who has already been neutered. He has a brownish/yellow coat that is just gorgeous. He weighs 87 pounds so he is a big fellow! Truth be told, he needs to lose a little bit of weight. Ben has been very well taken care of his entire life. He is both house trained and leash trained. Ben is very active and playful so a nice fenced yard would be appreciated for this wonderful guy. He never meets a stranger! Ben gets along well with everyone including older children. Due to his size and activity level, he probably shouldn’t be in a home with small children. If you have another dog we would suggest you bring your dog out for a meet and greet to make sure they get along. Labs are one of the most popular breeds and Ben is an excellent example of why. He has an exceptional personality and he has already been an amazing family dog with his previous owner. Ben will be so happy to have another loving family and we can’t wait for him to have the family that he deserves.
wdhn.com
“Walking Dead” actor to appear in a Henry Co. courtroom next week
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama man who has acted in several movies and TV shows including, “The Walking Dead” is facing multiple charges in Henry County. Jeremy Brandon Carroll, 40 of Abbeville is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of obstructing governmental operation.
WSFA
Montgomery seeking to revamp aging community centers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Newtown Community Center is a popular place for kids to play and churches to host events, but it is also aging. In fact, only five of the city’s 23 community centers are in “good or fair” condition. “None of them were in...
wtvy.com
Horse rider shot; suspect captured in Houston County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A person riding a horse was shot along the Florida line south of Dothan on Saturday and a Madrid, Alabama man faces charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was among a group riding along the U.S. 231 at the state line...
Troy Messenger
Ray Money Jr. looks to bring fun and comedy to back to his hometown
Comedian, and Troy native, Ray Money Jr. will be bringing his “Lovers or Friends” standup comedy show to Flo’s Kitchen in Troy this Saturday, Feb. 11. Love will actually have two different shows that night, a “clean” show at 6:30 p.m. and an “uncut” show at 9:30 p.m.
WSFA
Montgomery County DA warns residents of jury duty scam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is warning of an old scam that’s resurfaced to target residents. According to Montgomery DA Daryl Bailey, the scammers call and tell the victim they are with an official agency, like the DA’s office, sheriff’s office, or police department. To further convince you the scam is legitimate, the scammer’s number will show up as being from an official agency.
alabamanews.net
MPD promotes 36 officers in ceremony Friday
There is a new wave of leadership flowing through the Montgomery Police Department. MPD held a ceremony Friday at Montgomery City Hall to showcase the promotion of officers to different ranks within the department. In all, 36 officers were promoted, ranging from corporal to captain. WAKA spoke with some of...
tourcounsel.com
Eastdale Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery, Alabama
Eastdale Mall is a regional enclosed shopping mall located in Montgomery, Alabama. It opened on August 3, 1977. As of 2010, it was 964,717 square feet (89,625.1 m2) in size. The anchor stores are At Home, JCPenney, Dillard's, and 2 Belk stores. Montgomery Ward was an original anchor to the...
elmoreautauganews.com
Sean Dietrich has definitely ‘Earned’ his Mardi Gras Balls
The 18th annual Millbrook Reveler’s Mardi Gras Parade is in the books for another year, and this year the Grand Marshal was the amazingly talented writer Sean Dietrich, sometimes better known as Sean of the South. I have admired his work for years. My late journalism professor Wiley Hilburn...
thebamabuzz.com
Montgomery Mayor cites 2000 new jobs, $1.7B in capital investments, lower crime in State of the City Address
In his annual State of the City address, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed cited a long list of accomplishments over the past year, including attracting a record breaking $1.7 Billion in capital investments creating more than 2000 new jobs. From Mentoring Programs to Reducing Crime. Speaking at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex...
WSFA
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug use in Alabama
Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station. First Alert: Heavy rain arrives late Thursday into Thursday night. Get ready, Alabama - its about to turn much wetter, then much colder. Josh Johnson updates the forecast...
wdhn.com
Mother of Sincere Tyson wants the three suspects to be held accountable
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Three people are officially charged by a grand jury for the murder of Sincere Tyson. Tyson’s mother Lerwanna McClinden is speaking out as she just wants accountability for the people accused of killing her son. Sincere Tyson was shot and killed while sleeping in...
elmoreautauganews.com
Three Stolen Vehicles recovered in Autauga County
On Wednesday, February 1,2023, Investigator Porath was contacted by Prattville Police Department regarding three stolen vehicles that may be in the county. On Saturday, February 4,2023, Porath followed a lead as to the possible location of the stolen vehicles. After further investigation, Investigator Porath, along with Cpl. Hill, went into the woods and discovered three vehicles matching the description of the stolen vehicles. All three vehicles were then confirmed to be stolen from the City of Prattville and recovered at that time. The matter remains under investigation.
Wetumpka Herald
Law enforcement seek burglary suspect
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a vehicle burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photograph through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of an unknown subject wanted for vehicle burglary. “The offense occurred Thursday, Feb. 2 in the 2200 block of Forbes Drive in Montgomery,”...
