abccolumbia.com
AMC introducing new ticket pricing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Getting a good seat at the movies will cost you more at AMC. The movie chain has announced it is introducing new ticket pricing options that depend where you sit. For now, there will be three options. First is standard price, which AMC says will be for...
abccolumbia.com
SC State Fair opens applications for 2023 college scholarships
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina State Fair is accepting applications for its 26th annual Ride of Your Life Scholarship program. The program awards high school seniors who will be attending a SC university, college, or institution $300,000 in college scholarships. Scholarships in the amount of $6,000 will be...
abccolumbia.com
White Knoll High School cleared of threats
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says White Knoll High School has been cleared of any threats after students and staff were evacuated earlier today. Authorities say the threat was received through another school district’s tip line. The campus and school building were checked. Stay with...
abccolumbia.com
USC proposes new Williams-Brice Stadium project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (Feb. 7, 2023) – The University of South Carolina started the process to determine the feasibility of a major modernization of Williams-Brice Stadium that could also pave the way for the development of more than 800 acres of undeveloped USC property situated adjacent with the Congaree River, west of the existing Long Family Football Operations Facility.
abccolumbia.com
Labcorp to settle false claims allegations with $19 million payment to U.S.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp) has agreed to pay $19 million after being accused of violating the False Claims Act. The payment comes after the clinical laboratory services company allegedly submitted false claims to Medicare for patients who were ordered laboratory testing from Labcorp, Health Diagnostic Laboratory, Inc. (HDL), and/or Singulex, Inc. (Singulex).
abccolumbia.com
Cracker Barrel offers Valentine’s Day giveaway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Forget roses, nothing says love like Cracker Barrel. The restaurant chain is offering a Valentine’s Day giveaway this year. Five lucky couples have the chance to win free Cracker Barrel for a year. Here’s the catch: to have a shot at the tantalizing prize, each...
abccolumbia.com
Missing and unidentified persons in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Families of missing persons had the opportunity to provide DNA and information that could help in cases. The Richland County Coroner’s Office says there are around 18 missing person and unidentified person cases in Richland County. The event was held Segra Park where local police departments were also in attendance. Families of missing persons were able to open new reports and have them entered in the National Crime Information Center.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Boat Show returns to SC State Fairgrounds in February
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Boat Show is returning this year and will showcase local boat dealers and exhibitors at the SC State Fairgrounds on Feb. 17—19. The family-friendly event returns after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Hundreds of boats will be displayed. According to organizers,...
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Garners Ferry & Leesburg Rd blocked after power line collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police have blocked the area along Garners Ferry & Leesburg Roads after an 18-wheeler accidentally struck power lines leading to a widespread power outage. An investigation by Columbia Police Department’s Southeast Region officers found a power pole was previously struck by an unrelated collision on...
abccolumbia.com
Drink Small’s 90th birthday concert and celebration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A celebratory concert was held in honor of Drink Small’s 90th birthday at the South Carolina State Museum. The event was hosted by the Colajazz Foundation and organizers say the concert kicks off Black History Month at the state museum. The museum also dedicating the day as Drink Small day to honor drink Small’s career, legacy and profound musical impact.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter’s Quixote Club voted one of “America’s Best New Courses”
One of the Midlands’ top golf courses was recognized in a big way last week. Quixote Club in Sumter was visited by numerous Golf Digest raters this past year, and voted the course third in their category “America’s Best New Courses”. The recognition is one of...
abccolumbia.com
Vigil held for Tyre Nichols at Columbia City Hall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation gathered at the Columbia City Hall to honor the life of Tyre Nichols. According to investigators, Nichols was pulled over in what seemed to be a simple traffic stop and then was brutally beaten. It happened on January 27th and a video was released that shows officers striking Nichols nine times in less than four minutes. Nichols died three days later in the hospital.
abccolumbia.com
Riverbanks Zoo Valentine’s Day Ick Gram
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Love is in the air because its Valentine’s Day but what if you have a love you need squashed?. The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden says it can help exterminate any harsh feelings. This Valentine’s Day, you can give a donation of $15 and Riverbanks will personally send a cockroach (replica) and an icky fact sheet to the pest in your life.
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Airport High School campus safely cleared by law enforcement
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington School District Two says students and staff are re-entering Airport High School after a threat was made against the school late this morning, Feb. 7. Law enforcement conducted a search of the building and it was cleared for return. Earlier, staff and students evacuated from...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Coroner identifies motor vehicle collision victim
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Coroner has identified the name of the individual who died following a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Boulevard Rd. and E Fulton St. on Feb. 6. Coroner Robbie Baker says 44 year-old Jody Galloway was pronounced dead on the scene. The...
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield authorities investigating double murder
FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)–The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-homicide that happened at a residence on Marsh Lane near the Hwy 215 South area. Deputies responded today, Feb. 7 after 1 a.m. to a residence where two deceased individuals were found. SLED was requested to assist with the investigation.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Fire Department investigating two morning fires
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department is investigating two morning fires. According to the fire department, at around 10:30 am crews responded to a mobile home on Martin Carter Road in Hopkins that was on fire. Investigators say the fire started in the bedroom of the home. There were no injuries and the Richland County Fire Marshal’s office is looking into the cause.
abccolumbia.com
Newberry Sheriff’s Office warns public about bond payment scam
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to stay alert to scams that have circulated recently. Authorities say official looking texts are being sent from an alleged bond company using the address of the Sheriff’s Office to pay bonds for offenses. The scammers...
abccolumbia.com
CPD investigates deadly shooting along Two Notch Rd.
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is actively searching the 2300 block of Two Notch Road, where they are gathering ballistics evidence left behind after getting reports of shots fired in the area. Authorities say the ‘shot spotter alert’ came out around 9 p.m. Monday night. Two...
abccolumbia.com
Man killed after KFC parking lot shooting in Bishopville
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – Lee County deputies say one man is dead after a shooting at a KFC parking lot in Bishopville. According to investigators, the victim went to the restaurant on Sumter Highway to meet with someone to make an online sale of a French Poodle. But several...
