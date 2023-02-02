AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County jury has convicted an Akron man in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy last spring. Twenty-year-old D'Lawrence Scott was found guilty of murder along with felonious assault with a gun and improperly discharging a firearm. He had been arrested in May of 2022 for killing Jerry Davis, and his father is also accused of helping him cover up his crimes.

AKRON, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO