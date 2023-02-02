ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron man convicted of shooting, killing 15-year-old boy

AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County jury has convicted an Akron man in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy last spring. Twenty-year-old D'Lawrence Scott was found guilty of murder along with felonious assault with a gun and improperly discharging a firearm. He had been arrested in May of 2022 for killing Jerry Davis, and his father is also accused of helping him cover up his crimes.
AKRON, OH
22-year-old suspect jumps from window to avoid Canton police

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police reported to a shooting Monday morning, and said after locating the shooter, he jumped from a second floor window. According to police, they reported to the 900 block of Dueber Avenue for a call of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found the victim...
CANTON, OH
Youngstown man charged with murder during Warren burglary

Police have now charged a Youngstown man with murdering a Warren man during a burglary at his home. Ronieque Requel, 26, was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability. The charges came after Warren police were called out...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Man pleads guilty to murdering pregnant Akron woman

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who shot and killed a pregnant woman in April 2022 pleaded guilty in Summit County Common Pleas Court. Jeremiah Williams, 21, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. Akron police said on April 14, 2022, there was a shootout between two groups of...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland police searching for missing 14-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a 14-year-old they say has been missing since Jan. 13. Janiah Smith was reported missing Feb. 5, police say. The report says she 5′4 with pink braids and brown eyes. Police say she may be on the west side, Hough area,...
CLEVELAND, OH
$500K bond for Elyria woman accused of shooting husband

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The 66-year-old Elyria woman accused of shooting her husband in the head at their home, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Elyria Municipal Court Tuesday morning. Cheryl Johnson was arrested around 6:30 a.m. Monday at the couple’s home in the 500 block of N.. West...
ELYRIA, OH
80-year-old Akron woman shoved to the ground during purse snatching

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 80-year-old Akron woman was pushed to the ground during a purse snatching over the weekend in what Akron police are calling a “heartless attack.”. The robbery happened around 4:50 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the 1300 block of N. Portage Path.
AKRON, OH
Man arrested in deadly shooting on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 44-year-old man died from his injuries Friday after being shot on the city’s West Side. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Antonio Castrero, of Cleveland. According to police, a 23-year-old man shot Castreto just before noon on...
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron teens steal car in gas station robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for two suspects of a car robbery at the East Archwood Avenue Marathon Gas Station Monday. Police said two people, a 58-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, reported being robbed Monday while they walked back to their car at the gas station in the 700 block of East Archwood Avenue.
AKRON, OH
Elyria Lormet Credit Union robbery suspect on the loose, police say

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of robbing Lormet Credit Union is on the loose, Elyria Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The robbery happened at 230 E. Broad St. at 3 p.m. on Feb. 6, according to EPD. EPD said the suspect stole an undisclosed...
ELYRIA, OH
2 years probation for man convicted of stabbing Cleveland EMS captain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brooklyn man who stabbed a Cleveland EMS captain in September 2021 was sentenced to two years probation in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning. Justin Chalmers Nevius, 42, pleaded guilty last month to the charges of attempted felonious assault, OVI and not stopping...
CLEVELAND, OH

