Akron man convicted of shooting, killing 15-year-old boy
AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County jury has convicted an Akron man in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy last spring. Twenty-year-old D'Lawrence Scott was found guilty of murder along with felonious assault with a gun and improperly discharging a firearm. He had been arrested in May of 2022 for killing Jerry Davis, and his father is also accused of helping him cover up his crimes.
cleveland19.com
22-year-old suspect jumps from window to avoid Canton police
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police reported to a shooting Monday morning, and said after locating the shooter, he jumped from a second floor window. According to police, they reported to the 900 block of Dueber Avenue for a call of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found the victim...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man charged with murder during Warren burglary
Police have now charged a Youngstown man with murdering a Warren man during a burglary at his home. Ronieque Requel, 26, was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability. The charges came after Warren police were called out...
Akron police: 80-year-old’s purse snatched; 2 men arrested
Two 21-year-olds were arrested after an elderly woman was attacked and robbed in a parking lot in Akron Saturday afternoon.
Man found guilty of fatally shooting boy, 15, who was protecting pregnant sister
AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County jury on Monday convicted a man of fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy who was killed while trying to protect his pregnant sister, authorities say. D’Lawrence Scott, 20, was found guilty of two counts of murder, improper discharging a firearm at a habitation, and...
cleveland19.com
Man pleads guilty to murdering pregnant Akron woman
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who shot and killed a pregnant woman in April 2022 pleaded guilty in Summit County Common Pleas Court. Jeremiah Williams, 21, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. Akron police said on April 14, 2022, there was a shootout between two groups of...
cleveland19.com
Akron police: Standoff suspect in custody after threatening to shoot woman
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man surrendered to Akron police and SWAT after a series of incidents that ultimately led to a standoff, according to a news release. Officers responded to Bill’s Place located in the 500 block of North Main Street, around 1:45 p.m. for a domestic-related fight call.
Marc’s employee pistol-whipped in robbery
Euclid police detectives are searching for a suspect accused of robbing the Marc’s Supermarket on Lakeshore Blvd. this weekend.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police searching for missing 14-year-old
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a 14-year-old they say has been missing since Jan. 13. Janiah Smith was reported missing Feb. 5, police say. The report says she 5′4 with pink braids and brown eyes. Police say she may be on the west side, Hough area,...
cleveland19.com
Man breaks through drywall, steals leaf blowers and chainsaw from Cleveland apartment, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of breaking through drywall and stealing leaf blowers and a chainsaw from a Cleveland apartment is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The theft happened in the 3300 block of Archwood Avenue at 11:40 p.m. on...
cleveland19.com
$500K bond for Elyria woman accused of shooting husband
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The 66-year-old Elyria woman accused of shooting her husband in the head at their home, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Elyria Municipal Court Tuesday morning. Cheryl Johnson was arrested around 6:30 a.m. Monday at the couple’s home in the 500 block of N.. West...
cleveland19.com
80-year-old Akron woman shoved to the ground during purse snatching
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 80-year-old Akron woman was pushed to the ground during a purse snatching over the weekend in what Akron police are calling a “heartless attack.”. The robbery happened around 4:50 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the 1300 block of N. Portage Path.
cleveland19.com
Man arrested in deadly shooting on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 44-year-old man died from his injuries Friday after being shot on the city’s West Side. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Antonio Castrero, of Cleveland. According to police, a 23-year-old man shot Castreto just before noon on...
cleveland19.com
Akron teens steal car in gas station robbery
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for two suspects of a car robbery at the East Archwood Avenue Marathon Gas Station Monday. Police said two people, a 58-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, reported being robbed Monday while they walked back to their car at the gas station in the 700 block of East Archwood Avenue.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: 29-year-old man shot multiple times in fatal shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man died after being shot multiple times during a shooting on Saturday evening, police say. Officers arrived at East 156th Street and Damon Avenue around 6:20 p.m. to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body, police say. Javon Davis...
cleveland19.com
Elyria Lormet Credit Union robbery suspect on the loose, police say
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of robbing Lormet Credit Union is on the loose, Elyria Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The robbery happened at 230 E. Broad St. at 3 p.m. on Feb. 6, according to EPD. EPD said the suspect stole an undisclosed...
80-year-old woman robbed, knocked to ground in Akron's Merriman Valley
An 80-year-old woman living with her husband of 51 years in Akron's Merriman Valley was knocked to the ground and robbed, but surveillance video led police to the purse snatcher, who was arrested.
cleveland19.com
8-year-old girl improving after being shot by family member in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has learned that the young girl and sole survivor of a shooting that left four people dead, could be released from the hospital as early as this week according to a close family friend. It was on Jan. 13 when Cleveland Police Detectives say...
I-Team: Arrest in W. 25th murder; Cleveland homicides up in 2023
The FOX 8 I-Team has found charges now filed for a deadly shooting this week on West 25th Street in Cleveland, and this case adds to violent start to the new year.
cleveland19.com
2 years probation for man convicted of stabbing Cleveland EMS captain
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brooklyn man who stabbed a Cleveland EMS captain in September 2021 was sentenced to two years probation in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning. Justin Chalmers Nevius, 42, pleaded guilty last month to the charges of attempted felonious assault, OVI and not stopping...
