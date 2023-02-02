Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Ga. Senate bill could lower the cost of feminine products
Albany YMCA hosts health-centered basketball program for kids. Georgia Hospital Association, colleagues honor Dr. Anthony Parker. The projects are two of the biggest construction projects for Albany. Phoebe to host groundbreaking for 2 new facilities in Albany. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST. Phoebe to host groundbreaking for...
WALB 10
Ga. Supreme Court upholds murder conviction in 2019 fatal downtown Albany shooting
ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and life sentence of a man charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting in downtown Albany. The state’s highest court denied Jazzy Huff’s appeal to overturn his conviction for the shooting death of Zenas Davis, who was one of his employees.
WALB 10
Downtown Street Festival returns to Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Downtown Street Festival is making its return to the Good Life City. The event is being put on by the Flint River Entertainment Complex and will be held at the Veterans Park Amphitheatre on March 4 from 12-8 p.m. Tickets for the festival can be...
WALB 10
Family, friends and law enforcement gather to mourn fallen Cairo deputy
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, law enforcement agencies and the city of Cairo are honoring the life of a patrol officer who died on duty. Clarence “CJ” Williams died after having a medical episode while on a foot pursuit last Saturday evening. He was just 23 years old.
WALB 10
South Georgians react to Senate bill potentially ending “Pink Tax” on feminine products
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia lawmakers are introducing a new Senate bill that could cut back on what women have to pay for feminine products. Senate Bill 51 would eliminate the 4% state sales taxes on menstrual products like pads and tampons. “Oh, my God. It would help so much;...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. Commission focuses on local improvements and investments
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County commissioners are working to make buildings in the county safer and more connected. Commissioners voted on improvements like weatherproofing buildings, roof restoration, and even better cell service. The Albany Rescue Mission was approved to restore their roof, costing about $57,000. The Dougherty County Health...
WALB 10
2 Tifton men sentenced to prison in drug trafficking network case
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two men associated with an 18-defendant armed drug trafficking network based in Tifton were sentenced to prison on Feb. 2. Juanjava “Jay” Boggerty, 49, was sentenced to 235 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after he plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on Oct. 12, 2022.
WALB 10
Scams targeting senior citizens are on the rise in Thomas County
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia law enforcement is warning about scams targeting single seniors. It’s a cruel scam that preys upon some of the most vulnerable people. Some seniors who are looking for love have been targeted and lost over $170,000 in just under two weeks. Now, law...
WALB 10
Dawson man continues philanthropy to police despite low national trust
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Despite historically low approval numbers for law enforcement, a man is still giving back. In the aftermath of Tyre Nichols’ death, numbers from a recent poll sponsored by ABC trust in police at an all-time poll low. 41% of people in the poll say police...
WALB 10
Albany Valentine’s Day event rescheduled
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - “A Valentine’s Day Weekend Celebration with Rickey Smiley and Friends” at the Albany Municipal Auditorium has been rescheduled for March 24 at 8 p.m. due to the recent passing of Smiley’s son. All tickets purchased will be rescheduled to accommodate the event....
WALB 10
Albany Area Arts Council to open new exhibit by local artist
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Area Arts Council (AAAC) will be opening “Huemanize,” the newest exhibit, on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the AAAC Carnegie Building. The exhibit by Ke’Chanbria Ball “depicts humanizing mechanisms of the African American,” the Albany Area Arts Council said in a release.
WALB 10
Blakely Police asking for public assistance in police assault case
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Blakely Police and GBI as currently investigating an assault of a police officer during a response to a fight on Main Street. According to a release from BPD, on Sunday February 5, at approximately 7:20 p.m., BPD Officers were dispatched to a report of gunfire in the 700 block of North Main St.
WALB 10
New Dollar General store opens in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new Dollar General store has opened in the Good Life City. The new store, located at 104 Lockett Station Road, will feature household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items. “At Dollar General, we believe the addition of...
WALB 10
APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said. The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found...
WALB 10
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
WCTV
Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. - A Cairo, Georgia man accused of running from police during a traffic stop made his first appearance before a judge in Tallahassee Wednesday morning. 24-year-old Raymond Brown was facing charges in connection with a traffic stop in Grady County last weekend. According to Cairo Police, one...
WALB 10
Watch: Ryan Duke, Bo Dukes in Ben Hill Co. Court for hearing in Grinstead case
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The two men — one of which was convicted on Wilcox County charges and the other was acquitted of murder in Irwin County — charged in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of an Irwin County teacher and beauty queen will be back in court Tuesday morning.
WALB 10
Cross Town Rivals Battle In The Good Life City
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty Trojans boys basketball team used stingy defense and dominance in the open court to come away with the 68-50 win over their rival Monroe Golden Tornadoes. The Monroe Golden Tornadoes girls basketball team was too much for a hobbled Dougherty Trojans group. Jatianna Chambers...
WALB 10
Doerun standoff situation ends peacefully
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - A standoff situation that happened early Thursday afternoon in Doerun has ended peacefully, according to officials. The suspect at the center of the standoff, later identified as Jerry Smith, 47, is in custody. The standoff happened in the 1000 block of Peachtree Street. The standoff stemmed...
WALB 10
Create a unique Valentine’s Day card at the Albany Museum of Art
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art (AMA) is allowing guests to create a unique Valentine’s Day card for a loved one ahead of the heart day. The event will be held on Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Valentine’s Day Open Studio.
Comments / 0