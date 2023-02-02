ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Ga. Senate bill could lower the cost of feminine products

Albany YMCA hosts health-centered basketball program for kids. Georgia Hospital Association, colleagues honor Dr. Anthony Parker. The projects are two of the biggest construction projects for Albany. Phoebe to host groundbreaking for 2 new facilities in Albany. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST. Phoebe to host groundbreaking for...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Downtown Street Festival returns to Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Downtown Street Festival is making its return to the Good Life City. The event is being put on by the Flint River Entertainment Complex and will be held at the Veterans Park Amphitheatre on March 4 from 12-8 p.m. Tickets for the festival can be...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. Commission focuses on local improvements and investments

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County commissioners are working to make buildings in the county safer and more connected. Commissioners voted on improvements like weatherproofing buildings, roof restoration, and even better cell service. The Albany Rescue Mission was approved to restore their roof, costing about $57,000. The Dougherty County Health...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

2 Tifton men sentenced to prison in drug trafficking network case

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two men associated with an 18-defendant armed drug trafficking network based in Tifton were sentenced to prison on Feb. 2. Juanjava “Jay” Boggerty, 49, was sentenced to 235 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after he plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on Oct. 12, 2022.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Scams targeting senior citizens are on the rise in Thomas County

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia law enforcement is warning about scams targeting single seniors. It’s a cruel scam that preys upon some of the most vulnerable people. Some seniors who are looking for love have been targeted and lost over $170,000 in just under two weeks. Now, law...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Albany Valentine’s Day event rescheduled

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - “A Valentine’s Day Weekend Celebration with Rickey Smiley and Friends” at the Albany Municipal Auditorium has been rescheduled for March 24 at 8 p.m. due to the recent passing of Smiley’s son. All tickets purchased will be rescheduled to accommodate the event....
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany Area Arts Council to open new exhibit by local artist

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Area Arts Council (AAAC) will be opening “Huemanize,” the newest exhibit, on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the AAAC Carnegie Building. The exhibit by Ke’Chanbria Ball “depicts humanizing mechanisms of the African American,” the Albany Area Arts Council said in a release.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Blakely Police asking for public assistance in police assault case

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Blakely Police and GBI as currently investigating an assault of a police officer during a response to a fight on Main Street. According to a release from BPD, on Sunday February 5, at approximately 7:20 p.m., BPD Officers were dispatched to a report of gunfire in the 700 block of North Main St.
BLAKELY, GA
WALB 10

New Dollar General store opens in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new Dollar General store has opened in the Good Life City. The new store, located at 104 Lockett Station Road, will feature household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items. “At Dollar General, we believe the addition of...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said. The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. - A Cairo, Georgia man accused of running from police during a traffic stop made his first appearance before a judge in Tallahassee Wednesday morning. 24-year-old Raymond Brown was facing charges in connection with a traffic stop in Grady County last weekend. According to Cairo Police, one...
CAIRO, GA
WALB 10

Cross Town Rivals Battle In The Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty Trojans boys basketball team used stingy defense and dominance in the open court to come away with the 68-50 win over their rival Monroe Golden Tornadoes. The Monroe Golden Tornadoes girls basketball team was too much for a hobbled Dougherty Trojans group. Jatianna Chambers...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Doerun standoff situation ends peacefully

DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - A standoff situation that happened early Thursday afternoon in Doerun has ended peacefully, according to officials. The suspect at the center of the standoff, later identified as Jerry Smith, 47, is in custody. The standoff happened in the 1000 block of Peachtree Street. The standoff stemmed...
DOERUN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy