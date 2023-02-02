ALBANY — The Dougherty Trojans have now won five straight, have improved their record to 12-10 and have jumped into the top ten statewide rankings. Basketball teams usually get better as the season progresses and sometimes go through difficulty to get better. With Dougherty’s win Friday night over Monroe the Trojans looked as though may be a force to be reckoned with in the post-season. That brought up the memory of a comment early in the basketball season when Dougherty head coach Bakari Bryant said “A storm is coming, and it’s not Monroe.”

