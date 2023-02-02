Read full article on original website
Albany Area Arts Council to open new exhibit by local artist
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Area Arts Council (AAAC) will be opening “Huemanize,” the newest exhibit, on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the AAAC Carnegie Building. The exhibit by Ke’Chanbria Ball “depicts humanizing mechanisms of the African American,” the Albany Area Arts Council said in a release.
Ga. Senate bill could lower the cost of feminine products
Date set for annual Downtown Albany Street Festival
ALBANY — The Flint River Entertainment Complex announced Monday that the annual Downtown Street Festival, held for the last several years in conjunction with the Snickers Marathon, will return to the Veterans Park Amphitheatre on March 4. The Downtown Street Festival, which is one of Albany’s largest family-friendly arts...
Thomasville hosts 5th Black History parade
Black History Month celebrations were back in full swing Saturday as Thomasville rolled out its 5th Black History Parade in the city's downtown area.
Albany Valentine’s Day event rescheduled
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - “A Valentine’s Day Weekend Celebration with Rickey Smiley and Friends” at the Albany Municipal Auditorium has been rescheduled for March 24 at 8 p.m. due to the recent passing of Smiley’s son. All tickets purchased will be rescheduled to accommodate the event....
Shatarra Lundy named Administrative Assistant at South Georgia Tech Crisp County Center
Shatarra Lundy of Vienna is joining South Georgia Technical College as an Administrative Assistant on the Crisp County Campus, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford recently. She will report to Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain. Lundy is a recent graduate of the South Georgia Technical College Business Office Technology...
Downtown Albany development: What’s next?
Dawson man continues philanthropy to police despite low national trust
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Despite historically low approval numbers for law enforcement, a man is still giving back. In the aftermath of Tyre Nichols’ death, numbers from a recent poll sponsored by ABC trust in police at an all-time poll low. 41% of people in the poll say police...
New Dollar General store opens in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new Dollar General store has opened in the Good Life City. The new store, located at 104 Lockett Station Road, will feature household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items. “At Dollar General, we believe the addition of...
Ga. Supreme Court upholds murder conviction in 2019 fatal downtown Albany shooting
ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and life sentence of a man charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting in downtown Albany. The state’s highest court denied Jazzy Huff’s appeal to overturn his conviction for the shooting death of Zenas Davis, who was one of his employees.
Family, friends and law enforcement gather to mourn fallen Cairo deputy
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, law enforcement agencies and the city of Cairo are honoring the life of a patrol officer who died on duty. Clarence “CJ” Williams died after having a medical episode while on a foot pursuit last Saturday evening. He was just 23 years old.
Create a unique Valentine’s Day card at the Albany Museum of Art
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art (AMA) is allowing guests to create a unique Valentine’s Day card for a loved one ahead of the heart day. The event will be held on Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Valentine’s Day Open Studio.
Is the "Storm" here? The Dougherty Trojans could be peaking at the right time
ALBANY — The Dougherty Trojans have now won five straight, have improved their record to 12-10 and have jumped into the top ten statewide rankings. Basketball teams usually get better as the season progresses and sometimes go through difficulty to get better. With Dougherty’s win Friday night over Monroe the Trojans looked as though may be a force to be reckoned with in the post-season. That brought up the memory of a comment early in the basketball season when Dougherty head coach Bakari Bryant said “A storm is coming, and it’s not Monroe.”
‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide
Bainbridge’s industrial park gets funding for $1.5 million water tower
Woman arrested for stabbing man at Albany bowling alley
A woman was arrested after police say she stabbed a man at an Albany bowling alley.
Hundreds attend funeral for fallen Cairo officer
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people crowded into a Cairo church Saturday morning for the funeral of Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams. Williams died last Saturday during a traffic stop that turned into a foot chase. Investigators say he had a medical episode on the scene and died.
Albany, February 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Albany. The Southland Academy basketball team will have a game with Deerfield-Windsor School on February 07, 2023, 13:00:00. The Southland Academy basketball team will have a game with Deerfield-Windsor School on February 07, 2023, 14:00:00.
Americus hosts first gun violence prevention summit
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - People in Americus want to make sure no one ignores a recent spike in crime involving the youth. They say part of the solution is creating programs that will help youth get on the right path. The three goals for Friday’s gathering of community leaders and...
