Albany, GA

Downtown Street Festival returns to Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Downtown Street Festival is making its return to the Good Life City. The event is being put on by the Flint River Entertainment Complex and will be held at the Veterans Park Amphitheatre on March 4 from 12-8 p.m. Tickets for the festival can be...
Albany Area Arts Council to open new exhibit by local artist

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Area Arts Council (AAAC) will be opening “Huemanize,” the newest exhibit, on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the AAAC Carnegie Building. The exhibit by Ke’Chanbria Ball “depicts humanizing mechanisms of the African American,” the Albany Area Arts Council said in a release.
Ga. Senate bill could lower the cost of feminine products

Albany YMCA hosts health-centered basketball program for kids. Georgia Hospital Association, colleagues honor Dr. Anthony Parker. The projects are two of the biggest construction projects for Albany. Phoebe to host groundbreaking for 2 new facilities in Albany. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST. Phoebe to host groundbreaking for...
Date set for annual Downtown Albany Street Festival

ALBANY — The Flint River Entertainment Complex announced Monday that the annual Downtown Street Festival, held for the last several years in conjunction with the Snickers Marathon, will return to the Veterans Park Amphitheatre on March 4. The Downtown Street Festival, which is one of Albany’s largest family-friendly arts...
Albany Valentine’s Day event rescheduled

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - “A Valentine’s Day Weekend Celebration with Rickey Smiley and Friends” at the Albany Municipal Auditorium has been rescheduled for March 24 at 8 p.m. due to the recent passing of Smiley’s son. All tickets purchased will be rescheduled to accommodate the event....
Downtown Albany development: What’s next?

Leaders of Visit Albany want people to know that it takes the whole community working together to execute an idea that highlights Albany's rich history. Sheriff Ashley Paulk says the gun violence in Valdosta, especially between our younger generation, is trending for the worst. How boxing has changed a young...
New Dollar General store opens in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new Dollar General store has opened in the Good Life City. The new store, located at 104 Lockett Station Road, will feature household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items. “At Dollar General, we believe the addition of...
Is the "Storm" here? The Dougherty Trojans could be peaking at the right time

ALBANY — The Dougherty Trojans have now won five straight, have improved their record to 12-10 and have jumped into the top ten statewide rankings. Basketball teams usually get better as the season progresses and sometimes go through difficulty to get better. With Dougherty’s win Friday night over Monroe the Trojans looked as though may be a force to be reckoned with in the post-season. That brought up the memory of a comment early in the basketball season when Dougherty head coach Bakari Bryant said “A storm is coming, and it’s not Monroe.”
Hundreds attend funeral for fallen Cairo officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people crowded into a Cairo church Saturday morning for the funeral of Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams. Williams died last Saturday during a traffic stop that turned into a foot chase. Investigators say he had a medical episode on the scene and died.
Americus hosts first gun violence prevention summit

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - People in Americus want to make sure no one ignores a recent spike in crime involving the youth. They say part of the solution is creating programs that will help youth get on the right path. The three goals for Friday’s gathering of community leaders and...
