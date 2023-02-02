ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Markets Close Slightly Higher Ahead of Powell Speech

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets nudged fractionally higher Tuesday as investors awaited comments from central bank officials including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was choppy through the session and provisionally closed up 0.15%. Oil and gas stocks climbed 2.8% as household goods...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Dell, On Semiconductor, PayPal, Catalent & More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. On Semiconductor — Shares lost 0.6%, closing Monday's trading session in the red after the company reported earnings that beat Wall Street estimates. The company posted $2.1 billion in revenue for the quarter, a 13.5% increase from $1.85 billion in revenue last year.
Jim Cramer Says the Economy Is Headed for a Soft Landing

CNBC’s Jim Cramer told investors that he thinks the Federal Reserve will steer the economy to a soft landing. Stocks fell on Monday as investors grew cautious of rising bond yields. Cramer, who has said in recent weeks that the market is in bull mode, doubled down on his...
Kelly Evans: How Can Margins NOT Collapse?

Here's the problem with the blockbuster January jobs report: if it's for real, corporate profits are in trouble. And if it's not, then the economy is slowing. Either outcome bodes poorly for the business cycle, which is why I can't get on board with those demanding more Fed rate hikes in response. But if we take it at face value that indeed the labor market is still this strong right now, it may well trigger its own demise, much like the old saw in commodities markets that "the cure for higher prices is higher prices."
BP Posts Record 2022 Earnings to Join Big Oil Profit Bonanza

BP posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $27.7 billion for 2022. That compared with $12.8 billion for the previous year. The British oil major announced a further $2.75 billion share buyback and boosted its dividend by 10% to 6.61 cents per ordinary share.
Hertz Fourth-Quarter Profit Beats as Costs Come Down and Travel Rebounds

Hertz's fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share beat Wall Street's expectations as cost improvements took hold. Technology improvements helped reduce costs, CEO Stephen Scherr said, as did an ongoing effort to hire new employees to replace contractors. The rental car giant saw year-over-year gains in business from corporate travelers, international travelers...
Used Vehicle Prices Swing Higher Amid Unseasonably Strong Demand in January

Stronger-than-expected demand for used vehicles last month led to the largest increase in wholesale values since late 2021, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was down 12.8% in January from inflated levels a year earlier, but was up 2.5% compared with December. Used...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Steel Dynamics Is an Excellent Company

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. ChampionX Corp: "I have got to do a profile of these guys." Steel Dynamics Inc: "It is an excellent company." Reliance Steel &...
