European Markets Close Slightly Higher Ahead of Powell Speech
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets nudged fractionally higher Tuesday as investors awaited comments from central bank officials including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was choppy through the session and provisionally closed up 0.15%. Oil and gas stocks climbed 2.8% as household goods...
Yield on 10-Year Treasury Note Rises Slightly as Investors Digest Powell Comments
Treasury yields ticked higher Tuesday even after commentary from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank is making headway in its efforts to tamp down inflation. Yields briefly fell as Powell indicated that the disinflationary process was underway, but reversed course as he suggested that the Fed...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Dell, On Semiconductor, PayPal, Catalent & More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. On Semiconductor — Shares lost 0.6%, closing Monday's trading session in the red after the company reported earnings that beat Wall Street estimates. The company posted $2.1 billion in revenue for the quarter, a 13.5% increase from $1.85 billion in revenue last year.
U.S. Treasury Bond Yields Rise — and Stock Markets Fall — on January Jobs Report
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. What you need to know today. U.S. stocks started the...
Charts Suggest Investors Should Brace Themselves for Declines in the S&P 500, Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer warned investors to brace for market turbulence ahead by consolidating their portfolios. "The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that the incredible rally in the S&P 500 might be running out of steam," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors to brace for...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Google announces AI program Bard, its rival to ChatGPT. President Biden delivers the State of the Union address at 9 p.m. ET. What does the future of TV look like? We asked over a dozen industry insiders. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their...
Jim Cramer Says the Economy Is Headed for a Soft Landing
CNBC’s Jim Cramer told investors that he thinks the Federal Reserve will steer the economy to a soft landing. Stocks fell on Monday as investors grew cautious of rising bond yields. Cramer, who has said in recent weeks that the market is in bull mode, doubled down on his...
Kelly Evans: How Can Margins NOT Collapse?
Here's the problem with the blockbuster January jobs report: if it's for real, corporate profits are in trouble. And if it's not, then the economy is slowing. Either outcome bodes poorly for the business cycle, which is why I can't get on board with those demanding more Fed rate hikes in response. But if we take it at face value that indeed the labor market is still this strong right now, it may well trigger its own demise, much like the old saw in commodities markets that "the cure for higher prices is higher prices."
BP Posts Record 2022 Earnings to Join Big Oil Profit Bonanza
BP posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $27.7 billion for 2022. That compared with $12.8 billion for the previous year. The British oil major announced a further $2.75 billion share buyback and boosted its dividend by 10% to 6.61 cents per ordinary share.
Baidu Leaps to 11-Month High as It Reveals Plan to Launch ChatGPT-Style ‘Ernie Bot'
Shares of Baidu jumped as the company said it will launch its own artificial intelligence chatbot. Baidu's AI chatbot project will be named "Ernie bot" in English, or "Wenxin Yiyan" in Chinese. The company will likely complete internal testing in March before being made public, it said. Shares of Baidu...
Hertz Fourth-Quarter Profit Beats as Costs Come Down and Travel Rebounds
Hertz's fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share beat Wall Street's expectations as cost improvements took hold. Technology improvements helped reduce costs, CEO Stephen Scherr said, as did an ongoing effort to hire new employees to replace contractors. The rental car giant saw year-over-year gains in business from corporate travelers, international travelers...
Canoo's Shares Sink After EV Maker Agrees to Sell $52 Million in Discounted Stock
Canoo said it will sell new shares to institutional investors at a substantial discount. The startup is low on cash as it works to get its EVs into full production. The deal will dilute the value of existing shareholders' positions, and it sent the stock sharply lower. Shares of electric...
Used Vehicle Prices Swing Higher Amid Unseasonably Strong Demand in January
Stronger-than-expected demand for used vehicles last month led to the largest increase in wholesale values since late 2021, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was down 12.8% in January from inflated levels a year earlier, but was up 2.5% compared with December. Used...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Steel Dynamics Is an Excellent Company
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. ChampionX Corp: "I have got to do a profile of these guys." Steel Dynamics Inc: "It is an excellent company." Reliance Steel &...
French Bank BNP Paribas Reports Bumper Profit for 2022, Boosts Stock Purchase Plan
The French lender said it now aims to grow its net income by more than 9% between 2022 and 2025. It said it will execute share buybacks each year — particularly in 2023, when its share buyback program will total 5 billion euros. BNP Paribas reported Tuesday a 7%...
Failure to Raise U.S. Debt Ceiling Would Lead to ‘Economic and Financial Catastrophe,' Yellen Says
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said raising the debt ceiling is non-negotiable, as House Republicans continue efforts to negotiate ahead of a bill. Yellen said the U.S. has never defaulted on its debt obligations and to do so would result in economic catastrophe. President Joe Biden will discuss improved job numbers...
New Photos Show the Navy Recovering Downed China Spy Balloon Off U.S. Coast
The U.S. Navy released photos showing the recovery of the remnants of a Chinese spy balloon that was shot down on the orders of President Joe Biden off the coast of South Carolina. The photos were taken a day after an American fighter jet fired on the 200-foot-tall balloon, sending...
Wholesale Egg Prices Have ‘Collapsed.' Why Consumers May Soon See Relief
Egg prices rose to record highs in December. A dozen large Grade A eggs had more than doubled in price during 2022, on average. A historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. disrupted egg production and supply, economists said. Wholesale egg prices have fallen by more than 50% since...
