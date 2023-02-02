St. Johns Bizarre returns for its 14th year
It’s official — the St. Johns Bizarre , North Portland’s fittingly weird bazaar , will return on Saturday, May 13, 2023 .
To become a vendor at the 14th annual event , applications are due Sunday, March 19. Volunteers are also invited to sign up ; you’ll be rewarded with a St. Johns Bizarre steel pint cup. Cheers . 🍻
Photos by Jason QuigleyThe street festival, which has been on COVID-related hiatus, draws people from all over the city for a day of free family fun , featuring a large craft fair, live music, delicious beer and food, and more activities.
