Portland, OR

St. Johns Bizarre returns for its 14th year

 4 days ago
Over the river and through the booths, to St. Johns Bizarre we go.

Photo by Joe Mabel

It’s official — the St. Johns Bizarre , North Portland’s fittingly weird bazaar , will return on Saturday, May 13, 2023 .
Photos by Jason Quigley

Photos by Jason Quigley

Photos by Jason Quigley

Photos by Jason Quigley

Photos by Jason Quigley

Photos by Jason Quigley

Photos by Jason Quigley

Photos by Jason Quigley

Photos by Jason Quigley

Photos by Jason Quigley

Photos by Jason Quigley

Photos by Jason Quigley

The street festival, which has been on COVID-related hiatus, draws people from all over the city for a day of free family fun , featuring a large craft fair, live music, delicious beer and food, and more activities.

To become a vendor at the 14th annual event , applications are due Sunday, March 19. Volunteers are also invited to sign up ; you’ll be rewarded with a St. Johns Bizarre steel pint cup. Cheers . 🍻

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pdxpipeline.com

White Eagle Saloon Serves up Pints w/ Live Tunes in North Portland | One of the City’s Oldest Haunts, Daily Happy Hour

Where pints are served up with live tunes regularly. Famous (infamous ?) for its live music tradition and unlikely truths of record-breaking tequila consumption, ladies of the evening, Shanghai tunnels and paranormal residents, the legendary White Eagle Café, Saloon & Rock ‘n’ Roll Hotel makes for memorable lunches or after-work gatherings with coworkers and friends. Enjoy a pint on the outdoor deck and beer garden or head indoors where dinner and a show are served up regularly at this Portland legend — one of the city’s oldest haunts.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

People in Their 40s Are at the Tipping Point Between Loving and Leaving Portland

This week’s cover story examines why, after decades of consistent boom, Portland’s population is suddenly shrinking. Depending on how long you’ve lived here or where you immigrated from, you may have an entirely different perspective on how this city looks, how it got to where it currently is, and whether or not better days lie ahead. You might have a different conception of what constitutes better days in Portland. And, honestly, it’s so emotional to get into. When we talk about Portland like this, I feel like I’m talking about a bestie or partner or a family member who is at rock bottom. I feel like I’m talking about someone I love deeply and intimately enough to fight for, you know?
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

9 places soak and sauna in Portland, from basic to luxurious

Two million years ago, in the paleolithic era, also known as “2019,” I visited spas and saunas in the Portland area to help my fellow citizens find a place to relax during the winter months. For me, it was a carefree pre-pandemic, pre-having-a-child adventure in reporting, sometimes in the nude.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Broadway in Portland Has Announced Its 2023-24 Season

We’re only about halfway through Broadway in Portland’s 2022-23 season, but the 2023-24 lineup of plays at the Keller Auditorium is already set, with a show kicking off just two months after the latest series wraps up. While 2022 began with a touching production of To Kill a...
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Revisit The Glory Days At This 50s Themed Diner In Oregon

There’s almost nothing I love more than eating at a vintage diner. The delicious aroma of fresh-brewed coffee, sweet sounds of oldies music in my ears, the feeling of my legs sliding into the vinyl booth, and all the nostalgia of times gone by. Can you feel it? Almost makes you wish for a time machine to transport you back to the 1950s, doesn’t it? Well, this coastal Oregon restaurant may be just the ticket.
TILLAMOOK, OR
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Officer Rey Reynolds has done nothing wrong

I write in support of the most extraordinary and gifted policeman I have had the honor to meet, Rey Reynolds. He has risked all to protect others for decades, yet we’ve seen him weep while speaking of people on the streets and other suffering persons. Reynolds has a great...
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

Portlander will try to win again on ‘Jeopardy’ Friday

Matthew Marcus, a software developer from Portland, turned in an impressive performance in the “Jeopardy!” episode broadcast Thursday. After enjoying a comfortable lead through much of the game, Marcus had the correct answer in the Final Jeopardy round, and emerged with the victory, and $42,200 in winnings. The...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Make Up Your Mind, Portland

I spent the past twenty years listening to people complain that there are too many people moving here, that everything is getting too expensive, that this city was cooler back in the 90's when it was grungy and dirty and cheap. And then, like magic, fewer people are moving here and the city is getting grungier and dirtier and cheaper. So are people finally happy? No! Now everyone is complaining that too many people are moving out, and property values are dropping, and the city was better back in the teens when everything was trendy and hipster. Make up your mind Portland! Decide what kind of city you want to be and be it. Stop complaining about how much better everything used to be. Be here now.
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

You’ll Love the Homestyle Meals at This Cozy Country Restaurant in Oregon

Estacada, a charming town located in the heart of the Clackamas River Basin in Oregon, is known for its stunning scenery, friendly community, and delightful dining options. One of the most popular places to eat in Estacada is the Country Restaurant and Lounge. This family-owned and operated eatery has been serving up delicious homestyle meals to locals and visitors alike since Linda and Glen Parsons first opened their doors over 42 years ago.
ESTACADA, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

PDX Moon Market

Find unique gifts just in time for Valentine’s Day at the PDX Moon Market. The market blends local artisans and makers and food and cocktail vendors with fun activities and a welcoming environment. Here are the details about the upcoming event. Additional markets taking place this weekend are Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Sorry New Seasons Upper Management

You did it to yourselves. Unionizing is a REACTION. “Task Based Scheduling”, intense micro managing, changing people’s established schedules, implementing a more stupid attendance policy in the midst of a pandemic…. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute...
PORTLAND, OR
