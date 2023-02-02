ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Emotional Tom Brady opens up about relationship with Belichick

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had their differences, but they never overshadowed the immense respect the New England Patriots greats have for one another. For the first post-retirement episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast with co-host Jim Gray, Belichick joined to congratulate his former quarterback on a stellar career. He was effusive in his praise of Brady, calling him "the greatest player" and a "great, great person."
NBC Sports

Tom Brady explains why he won't start FOX broadcasting job until 2024

Tom Brady is setting his own schedule in retirement, it appears. The 45-year-old quarterback agreed to a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX Sports in May 2022 to be the network's lead NFL analyst "immediately following his playing career." During an interview Monday with Colin Cowherd on FS1's "The Herd,"...
NBC Sports

Patriots select Penn State star in ESPN expert Matt Miller's new mock draft

The New England Patriots are in an interesting spot entering the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. They own the No. 14 overall pick -- their highest since 2008 -- and have a bunch of different roster needs. Offensive tackle and wide receiver are two of the most glaring roster weaknesses, and those two positions have been popular in recent mock drafts, including projections from Pro Football Focus and NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NBC Sports

Davis has the perfect answer to his critics

Jordan Davis hears what people are saying. He’s well aware there are Eagles fans out there who think he should be starting every game, playing every snap, making every play. He’s a first-round pick from Georgia. He’s supposed to be Superman. He can’t do anything to change...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

Jared Goff tells Derek Carr there’s a great life on the other side after your first team moves on

Jared Goff knows how Derek Carr is feeling right now. The Rams decided to move on from Goff two years ago and traded him to the Lions, and so Goff has experienced what Carr is experiencing now, as the Raiders prepare to trade or release him. And Goff said he’s been talking to Carr at the Pro Bowl and telling him he should be optimistic about his future.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Sports

Tom Brady’s remarks about the future leave many guessing in the present

Tom Brady‘s first interview since officially retiring from playing football has caused some to wonder whether he’ll be playing football again in 2023. His failure to unequivocally slam the door on returning to the field, coupled with his disclosure that he’ll join Fox’s broadcast booth in 2024, have become the two biggest facts prompting some to wonder whether he’ll play at some point next season.
NBC Sports

Chiefs WR lazily tries to anger Eagles fans with Philly take

If the Chiefs' effort in Super Bowl LVII is anything like JuJu Smith-Schuster's limp attempt at angering Eagles fans on Opening Night, the Birds are going to roll. The 26-year-old wide receiver decided to trot out The Cheesesteak Trope at Super Bowl Opening Night, looking for cheap engagement and easy ire. He got it, but only barely.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Bill Belichick appears on Tom Brady’s podcast to call him, “the greatest”

Tom Brady had a star-studded guest list on his first podcast since announcing his retirement, including his longtime Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Belichick appeared on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast and praised Brady as the greatest ever to play the game. “The greatest player, the greatest career, great great...
NBC Sports

Five interesting facts about Eagles coach Nick Sirianni

The Philadelphia Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The 41-year-old coach is taking the team to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history after boasting a 14-3 regular season record. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday as they seek...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Fire Gannon? You'll change your mind after you read this story

PHOENIX - If Jonathan Gannon still couldn’t win over Eagles fans with a record-setting pass rush, the NFL’s top-ranked pass defense and a ferocious, physical group that allowed just 14 points in two playoff games on the way to the Super Bowl, the video should do the trick.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Most memorable off-the-field Super Bowl moments

For all the tradition surrounding the Super Bowl, it always manages to provide a number of surprises not even organizers could have predicted. Sometimes these moments are so memorable, they become more defining than the game itself. As the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face off in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Eagles owner Jeff Lurie on Jalen Hurts: 'Nothing to prove'

PHOENIX — It’s been obvious for a while now that Jalen Hurts is the Eagles’ long-term solution at quarterback. He’s only the eighth quarterback to lead a team to a Super Bowl before his 25th birthday with the chance Sunday to become only the fourth to win one at that young an age.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy