Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: We lost an all-time great receiver in Tyreek Hill, but our coaches adapted
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes credited head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the way Kansas City’s offense evolved this season. Some thought the Chiefs’ offense would decline after trading Tyreek Hill, but Mahomes said on Monday that he thinks the coaching staff had a good plan all along for keeping the offense humming.
NBC Sports
Emotional Tom Brady opens up about relationship with Belichick
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had their differences, but they never overshadowed the immense respect the New England Patriots greats have for one another. For the first post-retirement episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast with co-host Jim Gray, Belichick joined to congratulate his former quarterback on a stellar career. He was effusive in his praise of Brady, calling him "the greatest player" and a "great, great person."
NBC Sports
Tom Brady explains why he won't start FOX broadcasting job until 2024
Tom Brady is setting his own schedule in retirement, it appears. The 45-year-old quarterback agreed to a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX Sports in May 2022 to be the network's lead NFL analyst "immediately following his playing career." During an interview Monday with Colin Cowherd on FS1's "The Herd,"...
NBC Sports
Marlon Humphrey says all his fellow Pro Bowlers want to know is if Ravens will pay Lamar Jackson
The Lamar Jackson contract situation is poised to be the talk of the NFL offseason, and not just with fans and the media. NFL players also want to know whether Jackson is going to get a lucrative long-term contract to remain in Baltimore, according to Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Humphrey...
NBC Sports
Patriots select Penn State star in ESPN expert Matt Miller's new mock draft
The New England Patriots are in an interesting spot entering the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. They own the No. 14 overall pick -- their highest since 2008 -- and have a bunch of different roster needs. Offensive tackle and wide receiver are two of the most glaring roster weaknesses, and those two positions have been popular in recent mock drafts, including projections from Pro Football Focus and NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry.
NBC Sports
Russell Willson “fired up” and “excited to get to work” with Sean Payton
The Broncos held their introductory press conference with head coach Sean Payton on Monday. Their quarterback made his feelings known about the days happenings with a tweet. “Excited to get to work. Fired Up! Congrats Coach,” Wilson said, tagging Payton and the Broncos. Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports said...
NBC Sports
Davis has the perfect answer to his critics
Jordan Davis hears what people are saying. He’s well aware there are Eagles fans out there who think he should be starting every game, playing every snap, making every play. He’s a first-round pick from Georgia. He’s supposed to be Superman. He can’t do anything to change...
NBC Sports
Jared Goff tells Derek Carr there’s a great life on the other side after your first team moves on
Jared Goff knows how Derek Carr is feeling right now. The Rams decided to move on from Goff two years ago and traded him to the Lions, and so Goff has experienced what Carr is experiencing now, as the Raiders prepare to trade or release him. And Goff said he’s been talking to Carr at the Pro Bowl and telling him he should be optimistic about his future.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady’s remarks about the future leave many guessing in the present
Tom Brady‘s first interview since officially retiring from playing football has caused some to wonder whether he’ll be playing football again in 2023. His failure to unequivocally slam the door on returning to the field, coupled with his disclosure that he’ll join Fox’s broadcast booth in 2024, have become the two biggest facts prompting some to wonder whether he’ll play at some point next season.
NBC Sports
Sean Payton: Russell Wilson’s performance team won’t be in facility this year
One of the main topics of conversation surrounding Sean Payton’s decision to become the Broncos head coach has been whether he will be able to get quarterback Russell Wilson to play at a higher level than he did during the 2022 season. The pursuit of that goal will lead...
NBC Sports
Chiefs WR lazily tries to anger Eagles fans with Philly take
If the Chiefs' effort in Super Bowl LVII is anything like JuJu Smith-Schuster's limp attempt at angering Eagles fans on Opening Night, the Birds are going to roll. The 26-year-old wide receiver decided to trot out The Cheesesteak Trope at Super Bowl Opening Night, looking for cheap engagement and easy ire. He got it, but only barely.
NBC Sports
Bill Belichick appears on Tom Brady’s podcast to call him, “the greatest”
Tom Brady had a star-studded guest list on his first podcast since announcing his retirement, including his longtime Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Belichick appeared on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast and praised Brady as the greatest ever to play the game. “The greatest player, the greatest career, great great...
NBC Sports
Five interesting facts about Eagles coach Nick Sirianni
The Philadelphia Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The 41-year-old coach is taking the team to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history after boasting a 14-3 regular season record. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday as they seek...
NBC Sports
Fire Gannon? You'll change your mind after you read this story
PHOENIX - If Jonathan Gannon still couldn’t win over Eagles fans with a record-setting pass rush, the NFL’s top-ranked pass defense and a ferocious, physical group that allowed just 14 points in two playoff games on the way to the Super Bowl, the video should do the trick.
NBC Sports
Jeff Stoutland: Jordan Mailata’s growth “just a tremendous story”
Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata didn’t go to college before entering the NFL and his introduction on Sunday Night Football is a nod to the unusual route he’s taken to a starting job in Philadelphia. Mailata introduces himself as being from “Jeff Stoutland University” in reference to the...
NBC Sports
Most memorable off-the-field Super Bowl moments
For all the tradition surrounding the Super Bowl, it always manages to provide a number of surprises not even organizers could have predicted. Sometimes these moments are so memorable, they become more defining than the game itself. As the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face off in...
NBC Sports
Eagles owner Jeff Lurie on Jalen Hurts: 'Nothing to prove'
PHOENIX — It’s been obvious for a while now that Jalen Hurts is the Eagles’ long-term solution at quarterback. He’s only the eighth quarterback to lead a team to a Super Bowl before his 25th birthday with the chance Sunday to become only the fourth to win one at that young an age.
NBC Sports
How a brief meeting with Andy Reid changed Nick Sirianni’s life
PHOENIX — The day before Nick Sirianni flew with his team to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII, he was asked about his first encounter with Andy Reid. You know, the time Andy fired him. Back in 2013 after the Eagles fired Reid, he quickly got a job in Kansas...
NBC Sports
A trio of 49ers fined for actions vs. Eagles in NFC Championship Game
PHOENIX — Trent Williams, Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga, three of the 49ers' best players, were fined by the NFL for their actions in the second half of the NFC Championship Game. Late in the Eagles’ 31-7 win to advance to Super Bowl LVII, both Williams and Greenlaw let...
