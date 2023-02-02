Jared Goff knows how Derek Carr is feeling right now. The Rams decided to move on from Goff two years ago and traded him to the Lions, and so Goff has experienced what Carr is experiencing now, as the Raiders prepare to trade or release him. And Goff said he’s been talking to Carr at the Pro Bowl and telling him he should be optimistic about his future.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO