prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update
It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick's Admission
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly admitted that kneeling for the national anthem made him feel freer than ever before. A former NBA player who's close with Kaepernick revealed what the former NFL quarterback told him about kneeling for the national anthem. "We never talked a ...
Look: Urban Meyer Reveals Best Player He's Ever Coached
In 35-plus years of coaching, Urban Meyer had coached hundreds of players at all levels of football. But only one can stand as the best he's ever coached. Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Meyer asserted that his former Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin was the greatest player he ever ...
Sean Payton's Already Made 1 Big Change For Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos were an absolute mess last year. From the coach, to the quarterback, to nearly everything that wasn't on the defensive side of the ball. One of the biggest storylines was a report that Russell Wilson had his own office in the facility and his own personal performance team made up ...
Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Urban Meyer Announcement
Love him or hate him, Urban Meyer is one of the greatest head coaches in college football history. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach won three national titles during his time in college. Meyer flamed out in the NFL, but surely, he could still have success at the college ...
College Football Analyst Predicts Michigan's 2023 Win Total
After going 13-1 in 2022, expectations for the Michigan Wolverines are going to be sky-high in 2023. One analyst believes that they'll at least come close to meeting them next year. In a feature for 247Sports, analyst Brad Crawford projected that the Wolverines will win 11 games in 2023. He said ...
Look: NFL World Saddened By Antonio Brown Announcement
Antonio Brown's post-football career continues to get sadder and sadder. Over the weekend, the once-star NFL wide receiver announced that he believed he got CTE from a hit from Steelers linebacker James Harrison. Of course, many believe that Brown is mistaken, claiming the big hit came from Bengals ...
Look: NFL World Is Feeling Bad For Terry Bradshaw
The NFL World is feeling bad for Terry Bradshaw following an awkward interview. Bradshaw was straight up asked by CNN's Chris Wallace if it bothers him if people think he's dumb. "You had to deal, Terry, with another issue when you were applying and this was the rap that you were, forgive me, dumb. ...
Bill Belichick Tells Tom Brady Exactly How He Feels About Him
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick didn't quite ride off into the sunset together but the end of their time in New England together has done nothing to diminish how Belichick feels about his six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback. Appearing on Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast along with Brady's mother, Rob ...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady 'Dating' News
Tom Brady might be retired from football, but he doesn't plan on using some of his newly found free time for dating. According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback is not getting back on the dating market just yet. “Brady gave everything he had to his final NFL season, but now ...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut
A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season. Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
Look: Throw From Peyton Manning's 11-Year-Old Son Goes Viral
The Manning family football dynasty might have a new signal caller that fans can keep an eye on in the near future. With Peyton Manning coaching during the Pro Bowl Games, his son Marshall has been having some fun on the practice field throwing the ball around. And he hasn't looked half bad. ...
Andy Reid Makes His Thoughts About Tyreek Hill Very Clear
When Tyreek Hill pushed for a trade last offseason, ultimately winding up being sent to the Miami Dolphins, many wondered how the Kansas City Chiefs would be impacted. The Chiefs definitely missed Hill at different points during the season, but it didn't deter them from making a fifth-straight trip ...
NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement
Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
NFL World Reacts To Matt Ryan's Career Announcement
Matt Ryan had a nightmare 2022 season with the Indianapolis Colts, but he's not ready to say if he's contemplating retirement yet. Ryan, who turns 38 in May and is still under contract for 2023, told Stephen Holder of ESPN that he is still deciding on his future and thinks he could ...
Longtime Buccaneers Player Could Reportedly Be Cut
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went all-in on signing Tom Brady and surrounding him with talent in 2020. And while it got them a second Lombardi Trophy for the display case, they now find themselves in a position to potentially axe one of their veteran stars. According to Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud ...
NFL World Reacts To Roquan Smith's Lamar Jackson Announcement
Lamar Jackson's future in Baltimore remains very much up in the air. But Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith is supporting his teammate no matter what happens. Saying via NFL.com: I haven't really chatted with him about anything, cause all our situations are unique in their own way. It would be wrong of ...
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
