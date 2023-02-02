Read full article on original website
Stanley Paige
4d ago
anyone can tell by the many, many videos, that is not so! Pompeo is a blatant liar! once you catch someone in so blatant of a lie, you doubt every other they have ever said!
Reply(5)
112
Linda Rojo
4d ago
the whole world saw the j6 riots. why do Republicans. pretend it didn't happen? Trump never conceded. is that a peaceful transfer of power?
Reply(1)
43
Yvonne Johnson
4d ago
Is this man out of his ever loving mind? Ohh and this coming from the man that let the Taliban take over Afghanistan. He's the reason why the women have no Rights!
Reply
38
Related
Former Trump official says Pence classified documents make Biden's case for him
Former Trump White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin speaks with CNN's Anderson Cooper about the discovery of about a dozen documents marked classified in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week.
msn.com
Trump’s tax returns show he was a bigger security risk than we realized
Last month the House Ways and Means Committee published six years of former President Trump’s tax returns — documents that should have been released years earlier, whether by Trump voluntarily, or by congressional subpoena. As Norman Eisen, Danya Perry and I have explained, we learned a lot from Trump’s tax returns. Among the pages and pages of revelations, it is the new details about his foreign entanglements that are most frightening from the vantage point of our national security.
Major Flip Seen in New Presidential Poll
Following the controversy around his handling of classified documents that were found at several locations dating from when he was vice president during the Obama administration, President Joe Biden has seen his polling numbers take a significant hit, a trend backed again by a recently released poll.
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
msn.com
‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of House Republican's top investigative priorities. He first sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
msn.com
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
Famed Entertainer and Prominent Trump Supporter Dies Unexpectedly
Famed entertainer and prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump Diamond, of the duo Diamond and Silk, has died, according to statements from Trump and the duo's social media.
Fmr Sec of State Mike Pompeo issues a frightening warning, says CCP has invaded ‘every major’ US university
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo provides professional analysis of the ongoing threat that China poses to U.S. national security.
Elon Musk Says This Candidate Could Easily Beat Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'
In 2022, Elon Musk posted some revealing Tweets about his political outlook and his support for certain Republican politicians, including naming his preferred presidential candidate for 2024. The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated on July 12, 2022, that he believes Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would be the winner if he...
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
Trump Jr. lashes out at "The View" for calling his dad a "big liar"
Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the 'Save America' rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on January 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) In a video posted to his Rumble account, Donald Trump Jr. declared that the "whataboutism has begun" in the wake of the discovery of classified documents in a private office belonging to Joe Biden from when he was vice president.
Pastor Says He's Confused Why Evangelicals Are Abandoning Donald Trump
Donald Trump has previously called the lack of support he has gotten from evangelical leaders "disloyalty."
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Donald Trump 'Totally' Disagrees With Kevin McCarthy, Trashes Capitol Police
The former president maintains that Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt was "murdered" by police.
Israel investigating if Biden administration violated international law in sending artifact to West Bank
Israel's Heritage Ministry is investigating whether the U.S. State Department violated any international orders after it repatriated a historical artifact to the Palestinian Authority.
Democrat freshman rep deletes tweet calling Tyre Nichols' killing the ‘result of white supremacy’
A freshman Democratic congressman has deleted a tweet that described the death of Tyre Nichols as being a result of "white supremacy" — even though the officers are Black.
msn.com
Trump Says Biden 'Convinced' Putin To Bomb Ukraine In Mar-a-Lago Campaign Speech
Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin to “go into Ukraine” in a mini campaign speech to a Mar-a-Lago audience over the weekend. He falsely insisted that Biden encourage Putin when he said it would be “no problem” if Putin took “some...
Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
Kamala Harris Styles Navy Suit With Pussy-bow Blouse to Welcome Golden State Warriors to White House
Kamala Harris is putting her game face on. The vice president spoke at the Tuesday ceremony honoring the Golden State Warriors basketball team, making it their first visit to the White House in almost five years. The team paid a visit to the White House a day after its win against the Washington Wizards. For the occasion, Harris donned a navy blue suit.
NBC News
580K+
Followers
67K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 101