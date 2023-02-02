Ridgecrest serves up veteran services and support through breakfast

A historical outpost in eastern Kern County is serving up breakfast and peace of mind. Military servicemembers gather in Ridgecrest several times a month to share stories as part of a mission to promote camaraderie and mental health.

The historic Ridgecrest USO building still stands along Ridgecrest Boulevard. It opened during World War II to service men and women citizens. The building was the site of the first war memorial in Kern County. Today, it still offers services to veterans in Kern County and surrounding communities.

The gatherings held at the USO look and taste like a monthly veterans' breakfast, but they are more than that.

"Breakfast doesn't indicate [that] they need assistance, but it shows how much they enjoy the brotherhood, that relationship with the other veterans," explained John Abbott, a Vietnam veteran.

Abbott is the building manager and event scheduler at the facility. He is also a veteran who stays connected to hundreds of other veterans in the area, some of whom are showing up at the USO for the first time.

"I find it very, very rewarding to call these veterans," said Abbott. "That's one of the things, I had them sign in and provide their phone number if they want to so I can call them again next month. I make the calls myself because I enjoy it."

Abbott says the monthly meet-up for chow is just one of several events that have been going on at the USO Club for the last five or six years.

"I think it's great," said Rex Walraven, a Marine Corps veteran. "Some of them [the veterans] are my age and younger. It's great to hear some of the other military stories. I've got my own."

Robert Rose was on active duty from 1955 to 1966. He then served in the Reserves until 1988. He served in the Army, Navy, and Air Force, but didn't reach out to other veterans in the High Desert area until recently.

"My wife passed away," explained Rose. "If I can talk to some of the other veterans and maybe put them in the right direction when they need help. Some of them don't think they need help."

The veterans center has a peer support group, offering these servicemembers the chance to begin the healing process, regardless of how long it takes to get there.

"There's so much to help and there's so much need," said Walraven.

"Every time I come to the breakfast, I generally meet someone haven't met before," said Rose.

"I dragged around bags for years," said Abbott. "In 2013, I started to throw off some of the baggage that I dragging around."

Sometimes healing begins with something simple, like a meal.

The monthly breakfasts also encouraged Abbott to leave this outpost and apply for Honor Flight.

"I was of the mindset 'let others go before me,'" explained Abbott. "Last year, I came to the conclusion that 'you've passed long enough. Let's do it before I end up passing.'"

The veteran peer support group meets every other Thursday in the USO building at 6 p.m.