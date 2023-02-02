ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Gold Derby Music Awards winners: Taylor Swift leads with 8, Beyonce takes Album of the Year

By Daniel Montgomery, Marcus James Dixon, Denton Davidson, Ray Richmond, Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen
 4 days ago
Taylor Swift makes history at the 3rd Annual Gold Derby Music Awards for the most awards won in a single year by an artist. Out of her 11 nominations, she prevailed eight times, including Artist of the Year, Record of the Year (“All Too Well”), and Song of the Year (“All Too Well”), categories she has won every year of the GDMAs so far. But just like last year, she couldn’t take that sweep all the way to Album of the Year. Scroll down for the complete list of winners in all 22 categories, and watch the video announcement above.

About 2,000 registered Gold Derby users cast their votes for the best music from the eligibility period of October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022 (the GDMAs follow the same calendar as the Grammys), and for Album of the Year they picked Beyonce ‘s “Renaissance.” This comes a year after Swift’s “Evermore” was upset by Lana Del Rey ‘s “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” in the top album category. But don’t feel too bad for Swift; she won Album of the Year at 2021’s inaugural GDMAs for “Folklore,” and her eight wins this year bring her career total to 19.

Beyonce didn’t just win Album of the Year, though. She also achieved a clean sweep of the R&B categories, grabbing Artist, Album (“Renaissance”), and Song (“Cuff It”). Genre sweeps were common this year as Kendrick Lamar went three-for-three in rap/hip-hop races and Swift ran the board in country/Americana. Rock/alternative was another story, though: those three categories had three different winners: Florence and the Machine (Artist), Rosalia (Album for “Motomami”), and Demi Lovato (Song for “29”). Find out who else reigned supreme below.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

ABBA
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyonce
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Rosalia
Harry Styles
X — Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to the artist and producer(s)

“Dance Fever” — Florence and the Machine
Producers: Dave Bayley, Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff, Kid Harpoon, Doveman

“An Evening with Silk Sonic” — Silk Sonic
Producers: Bruno Mars, D’Mile, The Stereotypes

“Harry’s House” — Harry Styles
Producers: Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon, Sammy Witte

“Motomami” — Rosalia
Producers: Rosalía, Dylan Wiggins, El Guincho, Frank Dukes, Michael Uzowuru, Noah Goldstein, Pharrell Williams, Sir Dylan, Sky Rompiendo, Tainy, Teo Halm, The Weeknd

“Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers” — Kendrick Lamar
Producers: The Alchemist, Baby Keem, Craig Balmoris, Beach Noise, Bekon, Boi-1da, Cardo, Dahi, DJ Khalil, The Donuts, FNZ, Frano, Sergiu Gherman, Emile Haynie, J.LBS, Mario Luciano, Tyler Mehlenbacher, OKLAMA, Rascal, Sounwave, Jahaan Sweet, Tae Beast, Duval Timothy, Pharrell Williams

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” — Taylor Swift
Producers: Taylor Swift, Christopher Rowe, Shellback, Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, Elvira Anderfjärd, Dan Wilson, Jeff Bhasker, Jacknife Lee, Butch Walker, Espionage

X — “Renaissance” — Beyonce
Producers: Jameil Aossey, Bah, Beam, Beyoncé, Bloodpop, Boi-1Da, Cadenza, Al Cres, Mike Dean, Honey Dijon, Kelman Duran, Harry Edwards, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Ivor Guest, Guiltybeatz, Hit-Boy, Jens Christian Isaksen, Leven Kali, Lil Ju, MeLo-X, No I.D., NovaWav, Chris Penny, P2J, Rissi, S1a0, Raphael Saadiq, Neenyo, Skrillex, Luke Solomon, Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, Jahaan Sweet, Syd, Sevn Thomas, Sol Was, Stuart White

“Special” — Lizzo
Producers: Benny Blanco, Quelle Chris, Daoud, Omer Fedi, ILYA, Kid Harpoon, Ian Kirkpatrick, Max Martin, Nate Mercereau, The Monsters & Strangerz, Phoelix, Ricky Reed, Mark Ronson, Blake Slatkin, Pop Wansel

“30” — Adele
Producers: Shawn Everett, Ludwig Göransson, Inflo, Tobias Jesso Jr., Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Joey Pecoraro, Shellback

“Un Verano Sin Ti” — Bad Bunny
Producers: Demy and Clipz, Elikai, HAZE, La Paciencia, Cheo Legendary, MAG, MagicEnElBeat, Mora, Jota Rosa, Subelo Neo, Tainy

RECORD OF THE YEAR
Award goes to the artist and producer(s)

“About Damn Time” — Lizzo
Producers: Ricky Reed, Blake Slatkin

X — “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” — Taylor Swift
Producers: Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff

“As It Was” — Harry Styles
Producers: Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon

“Break My Soul” — Beyonce
Producers: Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen, Christopher “Tricky” Stewart

“Cold Heart” — Elton John and Dua Lipa
Producer: Pnau

“Easy on Me” — Adele
Producer: Greg Kurstin

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar
Producer: Beach Noise

“Hold My Hand” — Lady Gaga
Producers: Lady Gaga, BloodPop

“Smokin Out the Window” — Silk Sonic
Producers: Bruno Mars, D’Mile

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — “Encanto” Cast: Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz
Producers: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mike Elizondo

SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to the songwriter(s)

“About Damn Time” (Lizzo)
Songwriters: Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin, Theron Makiel Thomas

X — “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” (Taylor Swift)
Songwriters: Liz Rose, Taylor Swift

“As it Was” (Harry Styles)
Songwriters: Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon, Harry Styles

“Break My Soul” (Beyonce)
Songwriters: Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Christopher A. Stewart

“Easy on Me” (Adele)
Songwriters: Adele Adkins, Greg Kurstin

“Glimpse of Us” (Joji)
Songwriters: Alexis Kesselman, Castle, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough

“The Heart Part 5” (Kendrick Lamar)
Songwriters: Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, Matt Schaeffer

“Hold My Hand” (Lady Gaga)
Songwriters: Lady Gaga, Michael Tucker

“King” (Florence and the Machine)
Songwriters: Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (“Encanto” Cast)
Songwriter: Lin-Manuel Miranda

BEST NEW ARTIST

Black Country, New Road
Zach Bryan
X — Dove Cameron
Gayle
Latto
Ari Lennox
Little Simz
Mitski
Muna
Kim Petras

BEST COLLABORATION
Award goes to the artists

X — “Cold Heart” — Elton John and Dua Lipa

“Hold Me Closer” — Elton John and Britney Spears

“I Bet You Think About Me” — Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton

“Unholy” — Sam Smith and Kim Petras

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — “Encanto” Cast: Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz

BEST MUSIC VIDEO
Award goes to the artist and director(s)

“About Damn Time” — Lizzo
Director: Christian Breslauer

X — “All Too Well: The Short Film” — Taylor Swift
Director: Taylor Swift

“As It Was” — Harry Styles
Director: Tanu Muino

“Easy on Me” — Adele
Director: Xavier Dolan

“Hold My Hand” — Lady Gaga
Director: Joseph Kosinski

COUNTRY/AMERICANA

BEST COUNTRY/AMERICANA ARTIST

Brandi Carlile
Maren Morris
Dolly Parton
X — Taylor Swift
Carrie Underwood

BEST COUNTRY/AMERICANA ALBUM
Award goes to the artist and producer(s)

“Denim and Rhinestones” — Carrie Underwood
Producers: David Garcia, Carrie Underwood

“Humble Quest” — Maren Morris
Producers: Greg Kurstin

“In These Silent Days” — Brandi Carlile
Producers: Dave Cobb, Shooter Jennings

X — “Red (Taylor’s Version)” — Taylor Swift
Producers: Taylor Swift, Christopher Rowe, Shellback, Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, Elvira Anderfjärd, Dan Wilson, Jeff Bhasker, Jacknife Lee, Butch Walker, Espionage

“Run, Rose, Run” — Dolly Parton
Producers: Dolly Parton, Richard Dennison, Tom Rutledge

BEST COUNTRY/AMERICANA SONG
Award goes to the artist and songwriter(s)

“Carolina” — Taylor Swift
Songwriter: Taylor Swift

“Circles Around This Town” — Maren Morris
Songwriters: Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins

“C’mon Baby, Cry” — Orville Peck
Songwriters: Orville Peck, Chris Stracey, Tobias Jesso Jr.

X — “I Bet You Think About Me” — Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Taylor Swift, Lori McKenna

“You and Me on the Rock” — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
Songwriters: Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth

POP

BEST POP ARTIST

X — Adele
Charli XCX
Billie Eilish
Rina Sawayama
Harry Styles

BEST POP ALBUM
Award goes to the artist and producer(s)

“Blue Banisters” — Lana Del Rey
Producers: Lana Del Rey, Gabe Simon, Zachary Dawes, Drew Erickson, Dean Reid, Loren Humphrey, Mike Dean, Barrie-James O’Neill, Rick Nowels

“Crash” — Charli XCX
Producers: George Daniel, A. G. Cook, Lotus IV, Deaton Chris Anthony, Oscar Holter, Digital Farm Animals, Ian Kirkpatrick, Justin Raisen, Sadpony, Ariel Rechtshaid, Daniel Lopatin, Mike Wise, Dopamine

“Harry’s House” — Harry Styles
Producers: Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon, Sammy Witte

“Hold the Girl” — Rina Sawayama
Producers: Rina Sawayama, Lauren Aquilina, Paul Epworth, Clarence Clarity, Stuart Price, Marcus Andersson

X — “30” — Adele
Producers: Shawn Everett, Ludwig Göransson, Inflo, Tobias Jesso Jr., Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Joey Pecoraro, Shellback

BEST POP SONG
Award goes to the artist and songwriter(s)

“About Damn Time” — Lizzo
Songwriters: Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin, Theron Makiel Thomas

X — “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” — Taylor Swift
Songwriters: Liz Rose, Taylor Swift

“As it Was” — Harry Styles
Songwriters: Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon, Harry Styles

“Break My Soul” — Beyonce
Songwriters: Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Christopher A. Stewart

“Easy on Me” — Adele
Songwriters: Adele Adkins, Greg Kurstin

R&B

BEST R&B ARTIST

X — Beyonce
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Silk Sonic
The Weeknd

BEST R&B ALBUM
Award goes to the artist and producer(s)

“Dawn FM” — The Weeknd
Producers: Benny Bock, Brian Kennedy, Bruce Johnston, Calvin Harris, Charlie Coffeen, DaHeala, Gitty, Max Martin, OPN, Oscar Holter, Peter Lee Johnson, Rex Kudo, Swedish House Mafia, Tommy Brown , The Weeknd

“An Evening with Silk Sonic” — Silk Sonic
Producers: Bruno Mars, D’Mile, The Stereotypes

“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige
Producers: Alissia, Tarik Azzouz, Bengineer, Blacka Din Me, Rogét Chahayed, Cool & Dre, Ben Billions, DJ Cassidy, DJ Khaled, D’Mile, Wonda, Bongo Bytheway, H.E.R., Hostile Beats, Eric Hudson, London On Da Track, Leon Michels, Nova Wav, Anderson.Paak, Sl!Mwav, Streetrunner, Swizz Beatz, J White Did It

X — “Renaissance” — Beyonce
Producers: Jameil Aossey, Bah, Beam, Beyoncé, Bloodpop, Boi-1Da, Cadenza, Al Cres, Mike Dean, Honey Dijon, Kelman Duran, Harry Edwards, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Ivor Guest, Guiltybeatz, Hit-Boy, Jens Christian Isaksen, Leven Kali, Lil Ju, MeLo-X, No I.D., NovaWav, Chris Penny, P2J, Rissi, S1a0, Raphael Saadiq, Neenyo, Skrillex, Luke Solomon, Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, Jahaan Sweet, Syd, Sevn Thomas, Sol Was, Stuart White

“Special” — Lizzo
Producers: Benny Blanco, Quelle Chris, Daoud, Omer Fedi, ILYA, Kid Harpoon, Ian Kirkpatrick, Max Martin, Nate Mercereau, The Monsters & Strangerz, Phoelix, Ricky Reed, Mark Ronson, Blake Slatkin, Pop Wansel

BEST R&B SONG
Award goes to the artist and songwriter(s)

“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy
Songwriters: Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby, Steve Lacy

X — “Cuff It” — Beyonce
Songwriters: Beyoncé, Denisia Andrews, Brittany Coney, Morten Ristorp, Raphael Saadiq, Mary Brockert, Allen McGrier

“Out of Time” — The Weeknd
Songwriters: Abel Tesfaye, Daniel Lopatin, Tomoko Aran , Tetsurō Oda

“Smokin Out the Window” — Silk Sonic
Songwriters: Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile II

“Woman” — Doja Cat
Songwriters: Amala Zandile Dlamini, Jidenna Mobisson, Lydia Asrat, David Sprecher, Linden Jay, Aaron Horn, Ainsley Jones

RAP/HIP-HOP

BEST RAP/HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake
Jack Harlow
X — Kendrick Lamar
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion

BEST RAP/HIP-HOP ALBUM
Award goes to the artist and producer(s)

“Come Home the Kids Miss You” — Jack Harlow
Producers: 2forWoyne, Ace G, Audi, Angel “BabeTruth” Lopez, Bedrm, Bobby Kritical, Boi-1da, Charlie Handsome, Clay Harlow, Coleman, Dutchboi, Fede Vindver, Fierce, FnZ, Foreign Teck, Frankie Bash, Hollywood Cole, Jack Harlow, Jahaan Sweet, Jasper Harris, JetsonMade, John Mayer, Leon Thomas III, Lophiile, Marco, Mikewavvs, Nemo Achida, Nickie Jon Pabón, Oz, Pharrell Williams, Pooh Beatz, Rogét Chahayed, Timbaland, Tobias Wincorn, WallisLane

X — “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers” — Kendrick Lamar
Producers: The Alchemist, Baby Keem, Craig Balmoris, Beach Noise, Bekon, Boi-1da, Cardo, Dahi, DJ Khalil, The Donuts, FNZ, Frano, Sergiu Gherman, Emile Haynie, J.LBS, Mario Luciano, Tyler Mehlenbacher, OKLAMA, Rascal, Sounwave, Jahaan Sweet, Tae Beast, Duval Timothy, Pharrell Williams

“777” — Latto
Producers: Bankroll Got It, Beat Butcha, BongoByTheWay, BoogzDaBeast, Coop the Truth, D.A. Got That Dope, Diego Ave, Dis, Dr. Luke, FnZ, Hollywood Cole, JetsonMade, June James, Luke Crowder, OG Parker, Pharrell Williams, Pooh Beatz, Romano, Sage Skolfield, Sean Solymar, Sonny Digital, TenRoc, Vaughn Oliver

“Traumazine” — Megan Thee Stallion
Producers: Avedon, Babie, Bankroll Got It, Bandplay, Bongo ByTheWay, CashMoneyAP, D-Sims, Diego Ave, Go Grizzly, Hitkidd, FranchiseDidIt, KTOE, LilJuMadeDaBeat, J. White Did It, Juicy J, Mr. Lee, Murda Beatz, OG Parker, Omar Grand, Romano, P.Raw, Payday, Platinum Library, Rob Holladay, Source, SSV, Taz Taylor, Vaugh Oliver, YoungKio

“Un Verano Sin Ti” — Bad Bunny
Producers: Demy and Clipz, Elikai, HAZE, La Paciencia, Cheo Legendary, MAG, MagicEnElBeat, Mora, Jota Rosa, Subelo Neo, Tainy

BEST RAP/HIP-HOP SONG
Award goes to the artist and songwriter(s)

“Big Energy” — Latto
Songwriters: Alyssa Stephens, Theron Thomas, A1 LaFlare, Lukasz Gottwald, Adrian Belew, Chris Frantz, Jaucquez Lowe, Randall Hammers, Steven Stanley, Tina Weymouth, Vaughn Oliver

“First Class” — Jack Harlow
Songwriters: Jackman Harlow, Jasper Harris, Douglas Ford, Rogét Chahayed, José Velazquez, Micaiah Raheem, Nickie Jon Pabón, Ryan Vojtesak, Stacy Ferguson, Jamal Jones, Will Adams, Elvis Williams, Christopher Bridges

X — “N95” — Kendrick Lamar
Songwriters: Kendrick Duckworth, Matthew Samuels, Mark Spears, Jahaan Sweet, Hykeem Carter Jr., Sam Dew

“Super Freaky Girl” — Nicki Minaj
Songwriters: Onika Maraj, Gamal Lewis, Rick James, Alonzo Miller, Lukasz Gottwald, Aaron Joseph, Lauren Miller, Vaughn Oliver

“Vegas” — Doja Cat
Songwriters: Amala Dlamini, Rogét Chahayed, David Sprecher, Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller

ROCK/ALTERNATIVE

BEST ROCK/ALTERNATIVE ARTIST

Bjork
Coldplay
X — Florence and the Machine
Avril Lavigne
Demi Lovato

BEST ROCK/ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
Award goes to the artist and producer(s)

“Dance Fever” — Florence and the Machine
Producers: Dave Bayley, Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff, Kid Harpoon, Doveman

“Fossora” — Bjork
Producer: Bjork

“Holy Fvck” — Demi Lovato
Producers: Oak, Mitch Allan, Alex Nice, Keith “Ten4” Sorrells

X — “Motomami” — Rosalia
Producers: Rosalía, Dylan Wiggins, El Guincho, Frank Dukes, Michael Uzowuru, Noah Goldstein, Pharrell Williams, Sir Dylan, Sky Rompiendo, Tainy, Teo Halm, The Weeknd

“Music of the Spheres” — Coldplay
Producers: Jacob Collier, Daniel Green, Oscar Holter, Jon Hopkins, Max Martin, Metro Boomin, Kang Hyo-Won, Bill Rahko, Bart Schoudel, Rik Simpson, Paris Strother, We Are KING

BEST ROCK/ALTERNATIVE SONG
Award goes to the artist and songwriter(s)

“Arcadia” — Lana Del Rey
Songwriters: Lana Del Rey, Drew Erickson

“Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile
Songwriters: Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth

“Enemy” — Imagine Dragons and JID
Songwriters: Justin Tranter, Ben McKee, Dan Reynolds, Daniel Platzman, Mattias Larsson, Robin Fredriksson, Wayne Sermon, Destin Route, Chason Samuel

“King” — Florence and the Machine
Songwriters: Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff

X — “29” — Demi Lovato
Songwriters: Demi Lovato, Oak Felder, Alex Niceforo, Keith Sorrells, Laura Veltz, Sean Douglas

LATIN

BEST LATIN ARTIST

Christina Aguilera
Anitta
X — Bad Bunny
Becky G
Rosalia

TOTAL WINS

8 Wins

Taylor Swift

4 Wins

Beyonce

3 Wins

Kendrick Lamar

2 Wins

Adele

1 Win

Bad Bunny
Florence and the Machine
Elton John
Dua Lipa
Demi Lovato
Rosalia
Chris Stapleton

the judgejudge
2d ago

When you have to get naked to get attention and then your age shows you should realize it's over ,so put your clothes back on and retire.

Reply
10
Ron
3d ago

pretty pathetic when we have to create another Awards in order to create more separation and diversion I'm not into conspiracy theories but I'm starting to wonder did the Chinese collaborate with the Russians privately pay for this in order to create more chaos than we already have in America but it's not for me though I'm too busy doing something next to nothing I'll leave that up to the GOP

Reply
5
Miss Lisa
2d ago

why do "THEY" keep comparing Beyonce to Taylor?..🤷‍♀️...everybody knows Taylor can sing and Beyonce can't!...🤣

Reply(1)
5
