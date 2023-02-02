ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Teen arrested after entering Texas school following shooting

By JUAN A. LOZANO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S2ZQZ_0kahfLus00
1 of 6

HOUSTON (AP) — A teenager who was involved in a shooting on Thursday with Houston police fled into a nearby high school, resulting in a lockdown of the campus and his arrest, police said. No injuries inside the school were reported.

The teenager was part of a group of individuals who had been under surveillance by a crime suppression unit late Thursday morning at an apartment complex on the city’s west side when one of the suspects exchanged gunfire with an officer, said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

The 18-year-old suspect was shot in the knee and he along with a 17-year-old were arrested at the complex. But a third suspect, who was 17 or 18 years old, fled the scene and got a ride from a local resident to Wisdom High School, located about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) away, Finner said. Police did not release the names of the three suspects.

“We interviewed that citizen and ... he gave that kid a ride back to the school — didn’t know that he was involved in anything,” Finner said.

The suspect who traveled to the high school and one of the two arrested at the complex are enrolled at the school, according to authorities.

Houston school district Police Chief Pete Lopez said as soon as his agency was notified the suspect had entered the high school, the campus was placed on lockdown.

After arriving at the campus, the suspect went into the school’s auditorium, which had at least 100 students, Finner said.

“We were able with our SWAT teams and other police officers, went in and got that suspect out safely with no one hurt,” he said.

Officers were still searching the campus to determine if the suspect had brought a weapon, according to Finner.

Finner said when the suspect was in the auditorium, the other students were not aware and “thought it was business as usual.”

“It ended as well as expected,” he said.

The three suspects are expected to face charges of aggravated assault of a police officer and possibly additional counts, Finner said.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Houston Chronicle Sent Staffers Home for a Day Amid Mass Shooting Scare

This reporting is one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.The Houston Chronicle suffered a serious scare last month when it told its entire staff to leave its offices after a suspect with a repeated history of threatening mass shootings emailed such a threat to staffers, according to an affidavit filed with the U.S. Southern District of Texas and reviewed on Monday by Confider. Employees at the Chronicle received an email on Jan. 22 from a man identified...
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas

In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
BULLARD, TX
inforney.com

Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting

A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner’s fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about...
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man dead after Bullard home invasion

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who allegedly invaded a home in Bullard on Saturday. According to authorities, a Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, entered a residence unlawfully and claimed that the homeowner’s truck was his. The homeowner was able to force the man out […]
BULLARD, TX
KHOU

HPD: Missing man found dead in vehicle after shooting at his NW Houston house

HOUSTON — The man Houston police were looking for after another man was found shot to death inside his house was found dead Wednesday inside a vehicle, the department said. Police were looking for James Gerald Martin III, 37, after they went to his home on West T C Jester Boulevard near West 18th Street on Jan. 27 and found Dana Ryssdal, 35, shot multiple times. Paramedics were called to the home where they pronounced Ryssdal dead.
HOUSTON, TX
12NewsNow

Sheriff's Office: Driver dead following street racing incident in Chambers County Saturday

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff's Office are asking for the community's help following a deadly Saturday street racing incident. Around 2:30 p.m., Chambers County Dispatch received numerous 911 calls about multiple vehicles racing on Interstate 10 eastbound toward Winnie from Mont Belvieu. A deputy found one of the vehicles crashed on the side of Interstate 10 in Winnie around 2:45 p.m.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
635K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy