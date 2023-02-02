Read full article on original website
WMTW
Mainers are still dealing with the lingering impacts of sub-zero temperatures
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Schools, businesses and homeowners across the state are dealing with the fallout of last week's sub-zero temperatures. Biddeford Middle School closed on Monday while crews worked to repair a frozen booster pump. “This is a new thing for us and I think that when you get...
wabi.tv
Sub-zero temperatures over the weekend result in several water emergencies in the Bangor/ Brewer area
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As temperatures dropped below zero over the weekend, Bangor Water District responded to several water emergencies. Their on-call crew was sent to about 22 customers to assist with frozen or burst pipes. There also four water mains that broke and had to be repaired. Bangor Water...
wabi.tv
Staying safe in the cold; advice from local fire official
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - This weekend’s cold snap brought frigid temperatures to the state. When dealing with such conditions, comes certain dangers. We spoke with Carmel Fire Chief Ralph Shaw about some of the things you can do to keep you and your family safe in the event you’re dealing with frozen pipes or other cold-related issues.
All 8 Locations of Pet Store Loyal Companion in Maine Are Closing
You've got until the end of February 2023. The announcement was made on their website and Facebook pages:. With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we've made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores. We have loved serving the community and supporting you on your pet wellness journey. Our stores will be open through the end of February. We will be offering liquidation discounts and we encourage you to take advantage of these great offers to get all the supplies you need. While it's hard to say goodbye, it's easy to say thank you. Thank you for being part of our family. Thank you for caring about pet wellness. And thank you for supporting your local community. We've enjoyed all the hugs and belly rubs along the way.
10 Things That Made the Subzero Maine Temperatures Less Sucky
That harsh cold was hard, but there were a couple of beautiful and fun things. The windchills that hit Maine Friday and all day Saturday were brutal. Brutal is not an exaggeration. It was rough. I can't find numbers (I'm sure they will be reported) but fire departments across the state were dealing with frozen and burst pipes up and down the state! I'm no exception. Of course, it happens on a weekend. That actually kicks off the 10 things that made that subzero weather less sucky!
foxbangor.com
Some Mainers head to warming centers as temperatures drop
BANGOR -- As temperatures drop, people have flocked to warming centers around the state. At the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center in Bangor, people have been coming in off of the street to get warm, eat food, and drink hot coffee. The center is not normally open on Saturdays,...
WMTW
Bird watchers are flocking to Maine to catch glimpse of rare eagle
GEORGETOWN, Maine — A rare Steller's Sea-Eagle has made its return to Maine, and people are flocking from across the coast to try and catch a glimpse of her. Maine Audubon has been keeping track of the once-in-a-lifetime bird for most watchers since Feb. 4, when the eagle was spotted from a bridge on Route 127 between Arrowsic and Georgetown.
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Jack
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Jack, a 4-year-old mixed breed. He is also deaf. To learn more about Jack, click here.
wabi.tv
Wind chills alleviate tonight, but overnight lows will still be frigid
As the weak low pressure system approaches the state from the west it will swing in a warm front from south to north. The warm front ushers in more seasonable temperatures this afternoon and some light snow showers in northern Maine and mountain. Frigid temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills...
wabi.tv
Heating fuel assistance available for Mainers as we brace the cold this Weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mainers who need heating oil assistance are encouraged to reach out for help as we experience severely cold weather this weekend. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnership, is urging Mainers not to wait for their tank to be empty before seeking assistance. In...
WMTW
Frigid temps cause pipes to burst, damaging classrooms at Maine school
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — A Maine elementary school will be closed all week after extremely cold weather caused a break in its sprinkler system. Several areas in Boothbay Region Elementary are dealing with water damage after the break over the weekend. Officials checked into the school remotely on Thursday...
wabi.tv
Legal sizes for lobsters could change to protect population
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The rules about the minimum and maximum sizes of lobsters that can be trapped off New England could soon become stricter. Fishers are required to measure lobsters from eyes to tail and must throw back the crustaceans if they’re too large or too small. The...
WPFO
A mild start to week in Maine, some light snow on tap Tuesday night
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A quieter and milder stretch of weather is in store for Maine during the upcoming week. There is the chance for some light snow on Tuesday night, and a couple late week storm systems have the potential to bring some rain and snow to Maine as well. Monday...
wabi.tv
Cold weather balloon experiment
As the weak low pressure system approaches the state from the west it will swing in a warm front from south to north. The warm front ushers in more seasonable temperatures this afternoon and some light snow showers in northern Maine and mountain. Wind chills alleviate tonight, but overnight lows...
wabi.tv
Snowmobile Ride-in & Egg ride benefits Pine Tree Camp
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The cold weather couldn’t keep a crowd of local people from going out to support a camp for children and adults with special needs. Saturday marked the 50th Annual Dysart’s Snowmobile Ride-in and Q106.5 Egg Ride. With a handful of local celebrities on hand...
wabi.tv
My Maine Gardens: Valentine’s Day
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Did you know that different colored roses have different meanings?. Deb Neuman from My Maine Gardens talks about what the different color represent.
Tips For Mainers To Keep Their Pipes From Freezing This Weekend
All of us here in the State of Maine are in for quite the weekend, to say the least. An arctic blast, the likes of which we very rarely see is headed right for us. In particular, late Friday night and continuing into Saturday, we are about to get smacked in the face with weather so cold, it makes you shiver just thinking about it.
wabi.tv
MDI Fire Departments offer free NARCAN training
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - According to a report released Thursday by the Maine Attorney General’s Office, 716 people died from drug overdoses in Maine in 2022, 80 more than in 2021. Nearly 80 percent of overdose deaths were linked to fentanyl. The Mount Desert and Bar Harbor Fire...
Spectacular Laser Lights Show Coming to Maine in May 2023
Even though laser light shows have been around for years (just ask any Pink Floyd fan), the concept really made a comeback during the pandemic. It makes sense... As they typically operate as a drive-in event, they allowed for social distancing. Even though, for the most part, we have put...
WMTW
Colder tonight, mild forecast for February
A strengthening storm system offshore creates breezy conditions today but despite winds from the north, temperatures run warm for early February. Temperatures then cool a good 10-20 degrees lower tonight than last night and skies will gradually clear. Sunshine is expected Tuesday morning with more clouds rolling in during the...
