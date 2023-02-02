ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewer, ME

wabi.tv

Staying safe in the cold; advice from local fire official

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - This weekend’s cold snap brought frigid temperatures to the state. When dealing with such conditions, comes certain dangers. We spoke with Carmel Fire Chief Ralph Shaw about some of the things you can do to keep you and your family safe in the event you’re dealing with frozen pipes or other cold-related issues.
CARMEL, ME
Q97.9

All 8 Locations of Pet Store Loyal Companion in Maine Are Closing

You've got until the end of February 2023. The announcement was made on their website and Facebook pages:. With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we've made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores.  We have loved serving the community and supporting you on your pet wellness journey. ​ Our stores will be open through the end of February.  We will be offering liquidation discounts and we encourage you to take advantage of these great offers to get all the supplies you need. While it's hard to say goodbye, it's easy to say thank you. Thank you for being part of our family. Thank you for caring about pet wellness. And thank  you for supporting your local community. We've enjoyed all the hugs and belly rubs along the way. ​
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

10 Things That Made the Subzero Maine Temperatures Less Sucky

That harsh cold was hard, but there were a couple of beautiful and fun things. The windchills that hit Maine Friday and all day Saturday were brutal. Brutal is not an exaggeration. It was rough. I can't find numbers (I'm sure they will be reported) but fire departments across the state were dealing with frozen and burst pipes up and down the state! I'm no exception. Of course, it happens on a weekend. That actually kicks off the 10 things that made that subzero weather less sucky!
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Some Mainers head to warming centers as temperatures drop

BANGOR -- As temperatures drop, people have flocked to warming centers around the state. At the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center in Bangor, people have been coming in off of the street to get warm, eat food, and drink hot coffee. The center is not normally open on Saturdays,...
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Bird watchers are flocking to Maine to catch glimpse of rare eagle

GEORGETOWN, Maine — A rare Steller's Sea-Eagle has made its return to Maine, and people are flocking from across the coast to try and catch a glimpse of her. Maine Audubon has been keeping track of the once-in-a-lifetime bird for most watchers since Feb. 4, when the eagle was spotted from a bridge on Route 127 between Arrowsic and Georgetown.
GEORGETOWN, ME
wabi.tv

Furry Friends at 4: Jack

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Jack, a 4-year-old mixed breed. He is also deaf. To learn more about Jack, click here.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Wind chills alleviate tonight, but overnight lows will still be frigid

As the weak low pressure system approaches the state from the west it will swing in a warm front from south to north. The warm front ushers in more seasonable temperatures this afternoon and some light snow showers in northern Maine and mountain. Frigid temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Frigid temps cause pipes to burst, damaging classrooms at Maine school

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — A Maine elementary school will be closed all week after extremely cold weather caused a break in its sprinkler system. Several areas in Boothbay Region Elementary are dealing with water damage after the break over the weekend. Officials checked into the school remotely on Thursday...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Legal sizes for lobsters could change to protect population

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The rules about the minimum and maximum sizes of lobsters that can be trapped off New England could soon become stricter. Fishers are required to measure lobsters from eyes to tail and must throw back the crustaceans if they’re too large or too small. The...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Cold weather balloon experiment

As the weak low pressure system approaches the state from the west it will swing in a warm front from south to north. The warm front ushers in more seasonable temperatures this afternoon and some light snow showers in northern Maine and mountain. Wind chills alleviate tonight, but overnight lows...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Snowmobile Ride-in & Egg ride benefits Pine Tree Camp

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The cold weather couldn’t keep a crowd of local people from going out to support a camp for children and adults with special needs. Saturday marked the 50th Annual Dysart’s Snowmobile Ride-in and Q106.5 Egg Ride. With a handful of local celebrities on hand...
PENOBSCOT, ME
wabi.tv

My Maine Gardens: Valentine’s Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Did you know that different colored roses have different meanings?. Deb Neuman from My Maine Gardens talks about what the different color represent.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Tips For Mainers To Keep Their Pipes From Freezing This Weekend

All of us here in the State of Maine are in for quite the weekend, to say the least. An arctic blast, the likes of which we very rarely see is headed right for us. In particular, late Friday night and continuing into Saturday, we are about to get smacked in the face with weather so cold, it makes you shiver just thinking about it.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

MDI Fire Departments offer free NARCAN training

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - According to a report released Thursday by the Maine Attorney General’s Office, 716 people died from drug overdoses in Maine in 2022, 80 more than in 2021. Nearly 80 percent of overdose deaths were linked to fentanyl. The Mount Desert and Bar Harbor Fire...
BAR HARBOR, ME
Q97.9

Spectacular Laser Lights Show Coming to Maine in May 2023

Even though laser light shows have been around for years (just ask any Pink Floyd fan), the concept really made a comeback during the pandemic. It makes sense... As they typically operate as a drive-in event, they allowed for social distancing. Even though, for the most part, we have put...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Colder tonight, mild forecast for February

A strengthening storm system offshore creates breezy conditions today but despite winds from the north, temperatures run warm for early February. Temperatures then cool a good 10-20 degrees lower tonight than last night and skies will gradually clear. Sunshine is expected Tuesday morning with more clouds rolling in during the...
MAINE STATE

