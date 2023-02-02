ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

Knoxville educator-in-training invited to watch State of the Union speech with first lady

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville educator-in-training is among the guests who will join first lady Jill Biden on Tuesday night during the annual State of the Union Address. Dion Dykes met Biden in September when she and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona stopped in Knoxville at Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy as part of their Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

East Knoxville community center reopens after $1.5 million renovation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ab East Knoxville community center swung its doors back open on Monday after a large, $1.5 million renovation. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and other community leaders celebrated reopening the Milton Roberts Community Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The large renovation included new floors, a new basketball...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee volunteer fire departments receive $5 million in grant money

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office announced 147 volunteer fire departments in Tennessee will receive grants in 2023 and a department in Sevier County says the grant money is coming just in time. The money is being distributed through the $5 million Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program. The program was created […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KCSO unveils 'Project Lifesaver Program'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office announced the "Project Lifesaver Program" on Monday. The program is meant to help deputies respond quicker to incidents where adults or children with autism, Alzheimer's, or a similar disability may unexpectedly wander away. They said the program is meant to save lives and reduce the chance of injuries.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway

Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg

An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday. Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg. An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
GATLINBURG, TN
utdailybeacon.com

From restaurants to retail: 6 new businesses coming to Knoxville in 2023

Tennessee has always been one of the fastest growing states in the country, and Knoxville has been fortunate to share in that success. In 2022, 18 new businesses opened Downtown, with several more scattered across the city’s other neighborhoods. This trend of growth looks to be continuing into 2023....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Carson-Newman announces new dorm building coming in 2024

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn — A new dorm building for Carson-Newman University students was approved by the University's Board of Trustees, according to the school. The announcement comes as Carson-Newman prepares to open a health science building this fall. The Drama and Ted Russell Center is the first new academic building at the school in 15 years.
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
WATE

Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Knox County plans to open a mental health court by late summer

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Criminal Court Clerk Mike Hammond said he knows that too many people struggling with their mental health end up in jail. "We believe there's about 30% of the people in the detention facility right now that would be considered mentally ill," he said. "The [Knox County] detention facility is the number one place for people with mental illness. It's a little scary."
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Two Serious Accidents In Morgan County Today

Two separate accidents in Morgan County occurring between 11 am and 12:00 noon today including one pedestrian struck and killed while crossing the Highway on Hwy 62 (Knoxville Highway) just east of the Highway 116 intersection close to the Petros-Joyner school, which closed that section of the road for about two and half hours for the investigation by The Tennessee Highway Patrol. The victim has not been identified at this time.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Car crashes into Gibbs school building

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is investigating a vehicle that crashed into a Gibbs school building Sunday. Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to Corryton around 7:15 p.m. where a vehicle was found in a building of a school. The driver of the vehicle was taken to...
CORRYTON, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy