National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locationsKristen WaltersTennessee State
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
'Big Orange Combine' program gives UT students a chance to work on the Super Bowl
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sunday, fans across the U.S. will gather to watch Super Bowl LVII. It will be hosted in Glendale, Arizona, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles. Some students from the University of Tennessee are also heading to the Super Bowl this weekend as...
Knoxville educator-in-training invited to watch State of the Union speech with first lady
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville educator-in-training is among the guests who will join first lady Jill Biden on Tuesday night during the annual State of the Union Address. Dion Dykes met Biden in September when she and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona stopped in Knoxville at Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy as part of their Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour.
East Knoxville community center reopens after $1.5 million renovation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ab East Knoxville community center swung its doors back open on Monday after a large, $1.5 million renovation. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and other community leaders celebrated reopening the Milton Roberts Community Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The large renovation included new floors, a new basketball...
The Music of the Mountains: African American artists in Appalachia
Black music has been present in East Tennessee since the 1790s. Since then, many artists have contributed to the tapestry of sounds Appalachia is known for. From Elvis to Usher, Timberlake to Tina Turner to Three Six Mafia, the state of Tennessee has produced innumerable musically gifted artists. In the...
Prescribed fire planned in Cocke County near Hot Springs, North Carolina
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A prescribed fire is planned on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Wolf Creek Fields in Cocke County, according to the USDA. The project area is located approximately 7.0 miles southeast of Del Rio and 6.2 miles southwest of Hot Springs, North Carolina. The fire will burn approximately 51 acres, the USDA said.
Tennessee volunteer fire departments receive $5 million in grant money
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office announced 147 volunteer fire departments in Tennessee will receive grants in 2023 and a department in Sevier County says the grant money is coming just in time. The money is being distributed through the $5 million Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program. The program was created […]
KCSO unveils 'Project Lifesaver Program'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office announced the "Project Lifesaver Program" on Monday. The program is meant to help deputies respond quicker to incidents where adults or children with autism, Alzheimer's, or a similar disability may unexpectedly wander away. They said the program is meant to save lives and reduce the chance of injuries.
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locations
A national retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least two of its store locations in Tennessee early next month. Read on to learn more. Last week we reported that the Best Buy store located in Hixson would be closing permanently on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
WATE
Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway
Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
WATE
Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg
An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday. Man arrested in connection with shooting in Gatlinburg. An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
utdailybeacon.com
From restaurants to retail: 6 new businesses coming to Knoxville in 2023
Tennessee has always been one of the fastest growing states in the country, and Knoxville has been fortunate to share in that success. In 2022, 18 new businesses opened Downtown, with several more scattered across the city’s other neighborhoods. This trend of growth looks to be continuing into 2023....
Half of Career Magnet seniors will graduate with an associate degree
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Career Magnet Academy is breaking its own record before the 2023 graduation season. Half of the school's seniors will leave 12th grade with a two-year college degree. Brainy teens are no strangers to breaking the mold at CMA. The school's mission is to help students secure...
Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness
At least 2 schools districts have canceled class for Monday, Feb 6 due to illness.
Carson-Newman announces new dorm building coming in 2024
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn — A new dorm building for Carson-Newman University students was approved by the University's Board of Trustees, according to the school. The announcement comes as Carson-Newman prepares to open a health science building this fall. The Drama and Ted Russell Center is the first new academic building at the school in 15 years.
WATE
Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m.
Knox County plans to open a mental health court by late summer
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Criminal Court Clerk Mike Hammond said he knows that too many people struggling with their mental health end up in jail. "We believe there's about 30% of the people in the detention facility right now that would be considered mentally ill," he said. "The [Knox County] detention facility is the number one place for people with mental illness. It's a little scary."
WDEF
Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
Knoxville man saves on electric bills through solar panels and KUB pilot program
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Stephen Smith, the Executive Director for the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy installed two systems with solar panels on his home in West Knoxville. His system includes a Tesla Power Wall, batteries that collect the solar power he generates and stores it for later use. "The...
bbbtv12.com
Two Serious Accidents In Morgan County Today
Two separate accidents in Morgan County occurring between 11 am and 12:00 noon today including one pedestrian struck and killed while crossing the Highway on Hwy 62 (Knoxville Highway) just east of the Highway 116 intersection close to the Petros-Joyner school, which closed that section of the road for about two and half hours for the investigation by The Tennessee Highway Patrol. The victim has not been identified at this time.
WATE
Car crashes into Gibbs school building
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is investigating a vehicle that crashed into a Gibbs school building Sunday. Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to Corryton around 7:15 p.m. where a vehicle was found in a building of a school. The driver of the vehicle was taken to...
WBIR
