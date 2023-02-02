ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Heroes Trail honors Hartford’s changemakers

By Eva Zymaris
WTNH
 4 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — People walking along Main Street in Hartford now have a chance to learn more about the people who shaped the city’s history.

Hartford unveiled the Black Heroes Trail on Thursday. The project includes 19 installations that each highlight a different, impactful hero.

“You look up and say, ‘Wow! I didn’t know!'” said Bridgitte Prince, a veteran advocate and community activist.

Prince proposed the idea as a way to honor the city’s history. That legacy includes Unity Plaza, which was potentially the first Black-owned, developed and built shopping plaza in New England.

“It’s time for the people to really know what Hartford was — and what Hartford still is,” Prince said.

The project came about through the collaboration of city leaders, departments and organizations. That includes the Hartford History Center at the public library.

“From the babies to the elders, and particularly the elders, they’re demanding this of the library and city servants,” said Jasmin Agosto, the education and community outreach manager for the Hartford History Center. “How do we celebrate our everyday people — Black folks in the city who’ve made huge strides and made huge differences, and we’re always looking for new ways to do that.”

There is also an interactive map of the trail to learn about the people highlighted on it. Organizers also hope to expand the project by adding a new honoree each year.

