montanarightnow.com
Bill Speltz: Robin Selvig Court perfect salute for the Pride of Montana
Spewing sports statistics from the past is about as captivating as watching reruns of "Wagon Train" on cable television. I should know since I tune in late at night. That old black-and-white cowboy show helps me get to sleep when I'm stewing about some silly thing that never seems as important by morning.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of these places, pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
NBCMontana
Montana ranks in top 15 for domestic migration
Missoula, MT — The pandemic brought several changes to everyday life, one of those being the great migration. New data from the data ranks Montana as 13th for domestic migration in 2022. New numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau shows a population increase of 1.5% totaling 16,003 people who...
Get Out Your Flannel; Montana Tradition Returns to UM
It was the last big event at the University of Montana before the door slammed shut on the school, and the world just weeks later. Now, for the first time since those first scary weeks of the pandemic, students are gathering to resume the interrupted, century-old tradition of the Foresters' Ball.
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
This Exciting Hobby In Montana Is Gaining In Popularity
The sports card and collectibles hobby has blown up over the past few years, and Montana, is no exception. There has been a renewed interest in the industry from both the manufacturers and collectors. I recently spoke with Jason Rivers from Zootown Sports Cards about the renewed interest. It definitely...
A Missoula Collaboration That Celebrates Beer and Filmmakers
The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in Missoula is coming February 17th through the 26th with a full slate of amazing documentaries from around the world. Tickets for the event are on sale now. This year the film festival will be celebrating it’s 20th anniversary. Missoula Kettlehouse Brewing Company...
WOW! Check Out This Super Old School Vintage Footage of Snowbowl
When you think of your memories of Snowbowl, what comes to mind? For me, it is celebrating an amazing powder run, with a famous Cesar and a slice of pizza. Just thinking about it now, makes me want to duck out of work and make the drive to the mountain. Or simply making a run and racing to grab a beer before hopping back on the chair lift.
Missoula singer, songwriter Maris continuing her musical journey
Over the years, we’ve covered a lot of local performers because Missoula is, after all, a town filled with talented musicians. But our favorite has to be a young woman named Maris.
Montana Emergency Rental Assistance Program is Ending
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is coming to an end in a few weeks, and two of the state’s top officials were in the KGVO studio on Friday’s Talk Back show to discuss it. Scott Osterman, Director of the Montana Department of...
tripsavvy.com
A Complete Guide to 'Yellowstone' Filming Locations
"Yellowstone" takes viewers on a wild ride as they watch how the family of Montana's largest contiguous ranch, the fictional Yellowstone Dunton Ranch, stays in power and keeps their generational property intact. It is the nucleolus for massive drama: Outside developers are relentlessly trying to seize the land and the chaos bleeds out into the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation and Yellowstone National Park. This is the new frontier in the wild west of modern times for Big Sky country, and sometimes it gets bloody.
Do Montanans Care About What That Groundhog Says about Winter?
In the words of weatherman Phil Connors, "Well...It's groundhog day again." The day that everyone seems to care what a rodent on the east coast has to say. Well, almost everybody. Montanans tend to scoff at the annual prediction from Punxsutawney Phil. When that celebrity fuzz ball somehow predicts the...
Your Guide to Missoula Breweries for Delicious Refreshment
I think Montana has the best beer in the world, and no offense to the breweries from other Montana towns, I also think that's mostly thanks to Missoula. It's not enough for me to drink local, I drink hyperlocal. I consider any beer brewed more than 10 blocks from my apartment to be an import. That's only halfway a joke considering most of the beer I drink is brewed within a walking distance of where I'm sitting at this very moment. So speaking from experience, here's some great Missoula breweries to visit if you're in the mood to drink local:
The 20 Best Things About Missoula Downtown
People talk about how much they love traveling. I mean, I've done my share of it and it's ok if you ask me. I just can't find much enthusiasm to blow all this money and go through the stress of transportation when I have everything I need in downtown Missoula. Here are the 20 best things about it:
I Built A Sizable Missoula Landmark In My Mom’s Yard
Missoula hasn’t always shown open arms to skateboarders. It is a much friendlier environment these days than it was back when I was a skateboarder. I am not always fond of the “back in my day” stories, but Missoula was a different place in the pre- MOBASH days.
406mtsports.com
'A great finish': Helena Capital beats Missoula Big Sky on Jada Clarkson's game-winning lay up
HELENA — Catch the inbounds pass, dribble, look up at the clock, dribble, absorb the defender’s contact, celebrate with teammates. That’s what Helena Capital senior Jada Clarkson did within the 4.7 seconds of the Bruins’ 44-41 win over Missoula Big Sky on Saturday.
Very High Traffic Desirable Missoula Plot Just Offered For Sale
Another very high-traffic plot of land has been offered for sale in Missoula, and for a cool two and a half million dollars, it could be yours. The aftermath of Covid in the local real estate market seems to keep digging away at our little mountain town. There has been so many local business and homes that have been bought and sold in the last few years that it's hard to keep track.
How Eagles are Being Kept Safe in the Bitterroot
Every year local rock climbers "lose" some of the most popular routes in Western Montana. But it's all about keeping some peace and quiet for local birds of prey. The Mill Creek Canyon north of Hamilton on the Bitterroot Mountain Front includes some of the best climbing routes in West Central Montana and is also a popular destination for hikers and horseback riders.
We Found Out What’s Going in the Old Missoula Subway Location
Last Friday I was out on station business delivering coffee for Z100’s Free Coffee Friday, and when Chris and I came back to the station, we noticed there was some activity at the vacant building next to ours. Construction workers were outside securing siding to the building and a large bucket lift was parked out front.
96.3 The Blaze
Missoula, MT
