Washington State

Washington Shrubsteppe Restoration & Resiliency Initiative accepts proposals for fire Recovery Resources For Private, Tribal, & Public Landowners

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Washington State Conservation Commission, and Washington State Department of Natural Resources are seeking project proposals to benefit wildlife affected by wildfire on private, tribal, and public lands in eastern Washington. Following historic fires in 2020 that burned 600,000 acres of shrubsteppe habitat in Washington, the Washington State Legislature made new funding available to benefit wildlife by restoring the habitat, implementing actions to help at-risk species, and supporting working lands in eastern Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
WA State’s Cascade Care Health Coverage Option Gains Steam

OLYMPIA, WA – In 2019, Washington State was the first state to approve a lower-cost health insurance option aimed at providing high-quality, low-cost health plans as part of Washington Health Benefit Exchange. The recent open enrollment period posted encouraging figures. Nearly 37,000 new customers signed up for coverage through the Washington Healthplanfinder, the largest net gain to date.
WASHINGTON STATE
AAA: ID’s Average Gas Price Jumps 15 Cents This Week; WA’s Up Slightly

BOISE, ID – Idaho drivers are feeling pain at the pump this week. According to AAA, today’s average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.60, which is 15 cents more than a week ago and 18 cents more than a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.47, which is four cents cheaper than a week ago and 16 cents more than a month ago. Lewiston’s average price per gallon is unchanged at $3.58 per gallon.
IDAHO STATE
generalaviationnews.com

Bill introduced in Washington state to ban 100LL

GA advocates have joined forces to oppose a bill introduced in the Washington state House of Representatives that would ban the sale of leaded aviation gas in that state. If it becomes law, the bill (WA HB1554) would begin a phased-in restriction on the “selling, distributing, or otherwise making available to consumers” leaded avgas in Washington state starting Jan. 1, 2024.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Washington resident dies from infection linked to retail eye drops

A person from Washington state has died from an infection linked to a brand of over-the-counter eye drops contaminated with bacteria. UW Associate Professor and practicing ophthalmologist Courtney Francis, M.D., told KIRO Newsradio the person who died lived in King County, according to the Washington State Department of Health. Additional details about the person have not been released.
WASHINGTON STATE
KELOLAND TV

Former White River school administrator banned from teaching in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – – A former White River school administrator can no longer teach in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Education has permanently revoked Gayle Cady’s educator certificate. Cady worked for the White River school district for four years. She was the elementary...
WHITE RIVER, SD
KING 5

Winds begin to ease after strong gusts in western Washington

SEATTLE — The first couple days of February have been unusually quiet with mild temperatures, dry weather, sunshine, and light winds. That quickly changed Friday as a frontal system brought widespread lowland rain, mountain snow, and strong gusty winds. The high winds and strong gusts caused scattered power outages...
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlemedium.com

4 Million Washingtonians Now Qualify For Free Or Discounted Hospital Care

According to the Washington State Attorney General’s Office (AGO), 4 million Washingtonians now qualifying for free or discounted care at hospitals across state thanks to legislation passed the state Legislature last year. Medical debt is a serious issue for many Americans, nationwide about two-thirds of individuals who file for...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Permit-to-purchase, assault weapons ban pass out of Washington House Committee

Two controversial firearms bills have passed out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1143 prohibits firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandates background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms, and requires dealers to record every transfer. The bill also requires prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

WSDOT breaks ground to fix one of worst chokepoints in WA

The state is finally breaking ground on a project addressing one of the worst chokepoints in the region, the connection between Interstate 90 and Highway 18 in Snoqualmie. Work on a new interchange is about to begin this week. The congestion at this interchange has become unbearable. On some days,...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
Idaho County: California Men Arrested on Drug Charges; Grangeville Man Arrested For Felony DUI

GRANGEVILLE, ID – Two California residents and a Grangeville man were arrested in Idaho County on felony charges over the past few days. According to a press release, on Friday at around 3:00 p.m., deputies received a walk-up report of an alleged traffic offense which occurred on Main Street in Kooskia. The reporting party told the deputy he had been passed by a black car in a no passing zone and the vehicle was being driven in “excess of the speed limit.”
IDAHO COUNTY, ID

