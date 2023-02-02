BOISE, ID – Idaho drivers are feeling pain at the pump this week. According to AAA, today’s average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.60, which is 15 cents more than a week ago and 18 cents more than a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.47, which is four cents cheaper than a week ago and 16 cents more than a month ago. Lewiston’s average price per gallon is unchanged at $3.58 per gallon.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO