Read full article on original website
Related
koze.com
Washington Shrubsteppe Restoration & Resiliency Initiative accepts proposals for fire Recovery Resources For Private, Tribal, & Public Landowners
OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Washington State Conservation Commission, and Washington State Department of Natural Resources are seeking project proposals to benefit wildlife affected by wildfire on private, tribal, and public lands in eastern Washington. Following historic fires in 2020 that burned 600,000 acres of shrubsteppe habitat in Washington, the Washington State Legislature made new funding available to benefit wildlife by restoring the habitat, implementing actions to help at-risk species, and supporting working lands in eastern Washington.
koze.com
WA State’s Cascade Care Health Coverage Option Gains Steam
OLYMPIA, WA – In 2019, Washington State was the first state to approve a lower-cost health insurance option aimed at providing high-quality, low-cost health plans as part of Washington Health Benefit Exchange. The recent open enrollment period posted encouraging figures. Nearly 37,000 new customers signed up for coverage through the Washington Healthplanfinder, the largest net gain to date.
Tracking the storm system arriving Tuesday to western Washington
SEATTLE — The next weather maker arrived Monday night with impacts continuing throughout the day Tuesday and some lingering effects Wednesday morning. Expect widespread lowland rain, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow for the passes with this system. A Winter Storm Warning went into effect at 4 a.m. on...
KXLY
WA legislators considering bill that could limit right turns on a red light
OLYMPIA, Wash. — There's a new controversial bill under consideration right now in Olympia that could limit turning right on a red light in certain areas while you're driving. Aerius Franklin, who has a disability, says he's often in a blind spot when he crosses the street. He needs...
koze.com
AAA: ID’s Average Gas Price Jumps 15 Cents This Week; WA’s Up Slightly
BOISE, ID – Idaho drivers are feeling pain at the pump this week. According to AAA, today’s average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.60, which is 15 cents more than a week ago and 18 cents more than a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.47, which is four cents cheaper than a week ago and 16 cents more than a month ago. Lewiston’s average price per gallon is unchanged at $3.58 per gallon.
generalaviationnews.com
Bill introduced in Washington state to ban 100LL
GA advocates have joined forces to oppose a bill introduced in the Washington state House of Representatives that would ban the sale of leaded aviation gas in that state. If it becomes law, the bill (WA HB1554) would begin a phased-in restriction on the “selling, distributing, or otherwise making available to consumers” leaded avgas in Washington state starting Jan. 1, 2024.
Road rage gun incident on I-82 south of Tri-Cities leads to chase in WA and OR
A Benton County deputy forced his car to stop.
Murder of Kent teacher calls attention to mental health crisis in Washington
A Tacoma mom stabbed and killed on Wednesday has been identified as 66-year-old Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in Kent. Investigators say the suspect is her son, 31-year-old Michael Gese, who was reportedly having a mental health crisis. Gail Gese’s death is once again highlighting the...
Washington resident dies from infection linked to retail eye drops
A person from Washington state has died from an infection linked to a brand of over-the-counter eye drops contaminated with bacteria. UW Associate Professor and practicing ophthalmologist Courtney Francis, M.D., told KIRO Newsradio the person who died lived in King County, according to the Washington State Department of Health. Additional details about the person have not been released.
'We've literally hit bottom:' Jails across Washington are overwhelmed by mentally ill inmates, sheriff says
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Newly retired Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott, who is also the past-president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, said jails across the state are under extreme pressure with a record number of mentally ill inmates stuck in their facilities without treatment.
KELOLAND TV
Former White River school administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – – A former White River school administrator can no longer teach in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Education has permanently revoked Gayle Cady’s educator certificate. Cady worked for the White River school district for four years. She was the elementary...
Winds begin to ease after strong gusts in western Washington
SEATTLE — The first couple days of February have been unusually quiet with mild temperatures, dry weather, sunshine, and light winds. That quickly changed Friday as a frontal system brought widespread lowland rain, mountain snow, and strong gusty winds. The high winds and strong gusts caused scattered power outages...
Tri-City Herald
The nine worst-rated Washington nursing homes, according to the government. Take a look
As the baby boomer generation ages, the need for more nursing home care continues to grow. In Washington state, quality varies among such homes. The U.S. is estimated to have more than 70 million baby boomers, born from 1946 to 1964. By 2030, all of them will be at least 65 years old, U.S. census data shows.
seattlemedium.com
4 Million Washingtonians Now Qualify For Free Or Discounted Hospital Care
According to the Washington State Attorney General’s Office (AGO), 4 million Washingtonians now qualifying for free or discounted care at hospitals across state thanks to legislation passed the state Legislature last year. Medical debt is a serious issue for many Americans, nationwide about two-thirds of individuals who file for...
Shelton woman shares survival story on NBC's Dateline about 2017 killing of Montana sheriff's deputy
SHELTON, Wash. — Nearly six years ago, a Montana sheriff's deputy was killed in the line of duty. Lloyd Barrus, an anti-government extremist, is serving a life sentence for the crime. Barrus and his son Marshall Barrus shot the deputy, then led officers on a high-speed chase before a...
Channel 6000
Colder temperatures are expected in the Pacific Northwest over the next 90 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter-like conditions are still expected over the Pacific Northwest because it’s still winter! Yes, some signs of spring are starting to be found across parts of western Oregon and Washington. That’s normal as the number of days before the spring equinox drops to 46.
If You See Orange Paint in the Woods in Idaho, You Need to Leave ASAP
In 2021, Idaho welcomed more than 64,000 new residents. Short of having to brush up on some basic traffic laws to get your Idaho driver’s license, there’s really no “Welcome to Idaho” course you have to complete. But maybe there should be. If you lived outside...
Permit-to-purchase, assault weapons ban pass out of Washington House Committee
Two controversial firearms bills have passed out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1143 prohibits firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandates background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms, and requires dealers to record every transfer. The bill also requires prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller. ...
MyNorthwest.com
WSDOT breaks ground to fix one of worst chokepoints in WA
The state is finally breaking ground on a project addressing one of the worst chokepoints in the region, the connection between Interstate 90 and Highway 18 in Snoqualmie. Work on a new interchange is about to begin this week. The congestion at this interchange has become unbearable. On some days,...
koze.com
Idaho County: California Men Arrested on Drug Charges; Grangeville Man Arrested For Felony DUI
GRANGEVILLE, ID – Two California residents and a Grangeville man were arrested in Idaho County on felony charges over the past few days. According to a press release, on Friday at around 3:00 p.m., deputies received a walk-up report of an alleged traffic offense which occurred on Main Street in Kooskia. The reporting party told the deputy he had been passed by a black car in a no passing zone and the vehicle was being driven in “excess of the speed limit.”
Comments / 7