Oklahoma State

101.5 KNUE

Report Says You Need HOW MUCH to “Be Happy” Living in Texas?

Did you see the report that came out in 2022 showing data allegedly indicating how much money you would need to make to be "happy" living here in Texas?. When I read headlines such as this one I'm initially skeptical. Why? Well, because I do believe that at a heart level, we are just about as 'happy' as we make up our minds to be. At the same time, I think most of us would agree that living hand-to-mouth and paycheck-to-paycheck with the feeling that bill collectors are always breathing down your neck can make that 'happy life' seem a bit more challenging to attain. After all, we live in a capitalistic society in which almost everything costs money.
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

Flames engulf Denison trailer home

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Flames engulfed a trailer home in Denison Sunday afternoon. Fire officials told News 12 they were informed the owner of the home located on Webster Lane and 1417 has been gone for the past week. The department is investigating what sparked the flames, and are looking...
DENISON, TX
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues

Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Eagle Watch returns to Sulphur park after three-year hiatus

SULPHUR, Okla. (KTEN) — The Chickasaw National Recreation Area on Saturday hosted its first Eagle Watch since January 2020. At the previous event, park rangers said up to 25 guests made the trip to Sulphur to observe the country's national bird. Saturday's crowd reached nearly 100 guests, with some...
SULPHUR, OK
foodieflashpacker.com

17 Amazing Texas State Foods | What to Eat in the Great State of TX

Welcome to the delicious world of Texas state food! From its famous BBQs to its mouth-watering Tex-Mex cuisine, Texas is a culinary haven for foodies. The Texas State Food has a diverse culture and history reflected in its unique blend of flavors, making it a true treat for the taste buds.
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

Man wanted by FBI and ATF; may be in north Texas, eastern Okla.

(KXII) - Federal agents are asking for help locating an Arkansas man, accused of possessing several bombs. According to a press release, FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans executed a federal search warrant at Neil Ravi Mehta’s residence in Ft. Smith, Arkansas, where they found multiple explosive devices. The explosives were rendered safe by federal agents, but Mehta remains at large.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Grayson softball opens home schedule with doubleheader sweep

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - The Grayson Vikings opened up their home schedule with a pair of come-from-behind wins on Monday against Seminole State. The second game ended up going 10 innings, with Grayson coming out on top 3-2. The Vikings are now 5-0 on the young season. For their full...
DENISON, TX
texomashomepage.com

Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The letter that changed Monica Sanchez’s life came after her birthday in 2020 when she tried to renew her driver’s license. Sanchez, 51, would not be able to get her license, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, until she paid off traffic tickets.
TEXAS STATE
Z94

Is This How Non-Okies Really See Oklahoma?

The internet is a gold mine. I've said that a million times over the years. YouTube is no different, even though it's harder to find little nuggets like this, it's still possible. I don't even know how or why it popped up in my suggestions, but the longer I watched it, the funnier it became.
OKLAHOMA STATE

