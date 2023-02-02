Read full article on original website
Report Says You Need HOW MUCH to “Be Happy” Living in Texas?
Did you see the report that came out in 2022 showing data allegedly indicating how much money you would need to make to be "happy" living here in Texas?. When I read headlines such as this one I'm initially skeptical. Why? Well, because I do believe that at a heart level, we are just about as 'happy' as we make up our minds to be. At the same time, I think most of us would agree that living hand-to-mouth and paycheck-to-paycheck with the feeling that bill collectors are always breathing down your neck can make that 'happy life' seem a bit more challenging to attain. After all, we live in a capitalistic society in which almost everything costs money.
Will You Be Prepared Next Time We Freeze in Central Texas?
Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
Is this Nurse’s Hilarious Take on Texas Speed Limit Signs Correct?
We all know someone who speeds. We all speed. And while for many Texans speed limit signs tend to be more of a suggestion, I don't know how I feel about everyone laughing at us about it. Moment of complete honesty, folks: do you speed more on 1. Interstates around big cities like Dallas, TX, or 2. FM roads in the middle of nowhere?
Flames engulf Denison trailer home
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Flames engulfed a trailer home in Denison Sunday afternoon. Fire officials told News 12 they were informed the owner of the home located on Webster Lane and 1417 has been gone for the past week. The department is investigating what sparked the flames, and are looking...
Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues
Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy
AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power Outage
Shocking scenes of Texans scavenging through dumpsters at an H-E-B have gone viral this weekend. A video showing people rifling through a dumpster outside an H-E-B store in Austin, Texas, has been shared across social media, sparking outrage. The footage was taken by CBS and showed people desperately searching for food during the power outage.
Dallas man slipping on ice during dog walk is Texas this week
"Looks more like taking your dog for a slide."
Eagle Watch returns to Sulphur park after three-year hiatus
SULPHUR, Okla. (KTEN) — The Chickasaw National Recreation Area on Saturday hosted its first Eagle Watch since January 2020. At the previous event, park rangers said up to 25 guests made the trip to Sulphur to observe the country's national bird. Saturday's crowd reached nearly 100 guests, with some...
Oklahoma woman’s never-ending tiny home issues now fixed after months
KFOR brought you this story a couple of weeks ago about an Oklahoma woman having never ending issues after she purchased a mobile home from Tiny House Outlet of OKC.
History Uncovered: A Piano Man Changes North Texas
Billy Joel croons a song across the radio waves about a Piano Man. We sing along, not realizing that many years before Billy Joel sang of such a man, a piano man helped change Texas history.
17 Amazing Texas State Foods | What to Eat in the Great State of TX
Welcome to the delicious world of Texas state food! From its famous BBQs to its mouth-watering Tex-Mex cuisine, Texas is a culinary haven for foodies. The Texas State Food has a diverse culture and history reflected in its unique blend of flavors, making it a true treat for the taste buds.
This Oklahoma 1950s Diner on Route 66 is Known Nationwide For Its Burgers & Steaks
If you're ever on The Mother Road and are looking for a taste of Route 66, make a stop at Oklahoma's most famous 1950s-style dinner and steakhouse. It's two restaurants in one, a 1950s diner and a steakhouse. LEARN MORE ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S MOST FAMOUS DINER & STEAKHOUSE BELOW. It has...
Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads
if your truck can't make it on the snow roads of Texas, maybe your airboat will. The post Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Church helps thousands of Oklahomans with free food, furniture, and home goods
"It is over 400 cars that had lined up this morning before the distribution started," said Derrick Scobey, pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Man wanted by FBI and ATF; may be in north Texas, eastern Okla.
(KXII) - Federal agents are asking for help locating an Arkansas man, accused of possessing several bombs. According to a press release, FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans executed a federal search warrant at Neil Ravi Mehta’s residence in Ft. Smith, Arkansas, where they found multiple explosive devices. The explosives were rendered safe by federal agents, but Mehta remains at large.
Grayson softball opens home schedule with doubleheader sweep
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - The Grayson Vikings opened up their home schedule with a pair of come-from-behind wins on Monday against Seminole State. The second game ended up going 10 innings, with Grayson coming out on top 3-2. The Vikings are now 5-0 on the young season. For their full...
Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?
AUSTIN (KXAN) – The letter that changed Monica Sanchez’s life came after her birthday in 2020 when she tried to renew her driver’s license. Sanchez, 51, would not be able to get her license, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, until she paid off traffic tickets.
Is This How Non-Okies Really See Oklahoma?
The internet is a gold mine. I've said that a million times over the years. YouTube is no different, even though it's harder to find little nuggets like this, it's still possible. I don't even know how or why it popped up in my suggestions, but the longer I watched it, the funnier it became.
Try these fun things in Texas Hill Country that go beyond wine tasting
The hills are alive with two-stepping, cliff jumping and mountain biking.
