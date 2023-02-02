City will pursue grant opportunities to list La Grande Carnegie Library on National Register of Historic Places
LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council unanimously approved pursuing grant opportunities to list the La Grande Carnegie Library on the National Register of Historic Places.
Community Development Director Mike Boquist made the request on behalf of the Community Development Department and La Grande Landmarks Commission. Boquist said getting the building on the register has been on many people’s wish list — from members of the community to local and even state officials.
