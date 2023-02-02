ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City will pursue grant opportunities to list La Grande Carnegie Library on National Register of Historic Places

By ISABELLA CROWLEY The Observer
 5 days ago
Buy Now The La Grande City Council unanimously approved a request from the Community Development Department and Landmarks Commissions to pursue having the La Grande Carnegie Library building, pictured here on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, added to the National Register of Historic Places. The city began leasing the building to Art Center East in 2006 after the public library moved into the newly constructed Cook Memorial Library buidling. Isabella Crowley/The Observer

LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council unanimously approved pursuing grant opportunities to list the La Grande Carnegie Library on the National Register of Historic Places.

Community Development Director Mike Boquist made the request on behalf of the Community Development Department and La Grande Landmarks Commission. Boquist said getting the building on the register has been on many people’s wish list — from members of the community to local and even state officials.

