ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT Amarillo ‘Know Before You Go’ report for the week of Feb. 5

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of Feb. 5. Reported closures for drivers to be aware of include: Potter County Maintenance Downtown Interchange State Loop 335 Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Teen dead after wreck near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation released information regarding a wreck that resulted in one teen dead near Hereford. According to a TxDOT press release, on Feb. 5, Jayden Villanueva,18, of Horton, Alabama was driving westbound on US 60 in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro when it veered into the center […]
HEREFORD, TX
KFDA

Sanford water boil notice cancelled

SANFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Sanford has cancelled the water boil notice that went into effect last week. The city says testing shows the water is safe to cook with and drink.
SANFORD, TX
KFDA

Police investigating after woman found shot to death in Amarillo hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a morning homicide in east Amarillo. Amarillo police say they were called to a hotel near the 4600 block of East I-40 on a report of a possible homicide around 7:30 a.m. this morning. Officers found 31-year-old Kendra...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

TxDPS: 18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash eight miles east of Hereford. According to DPS, around 6:50 a.m. a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling west on US-60 when for unknown reasons, the driver veered into the center median. The driver overcorrected...
HEREFORD, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police Department talks about diversity training

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Sgt. Carla Burr, APD public information office the department requires multiple hours of diversity training from their officers. While officers are in the police academy a few of the mandatory training classes include racial profiling, human trafficking and interaction with deaf and hearing impaired. “Our department wants to be, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Clovis suspends plastic recycling program

The Alzheimer’s Association is bringing a Dementia Support Group here to Amarillo. VIDEO: New in Amarillo: New businesses, new locations for your favorite drinks. Xcel Energy and Panhandle Community Services will be hosting an Energy Assistance Fair and offer free tax services.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy