FORT HALL — In the early morning of February 4, 2023, at 1:45 AM, the Fort Hall Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire in the area of Broncho and Blackhawk roads. While en route Fire units were advised there was one person with injuries. Upon arrival at the home, responding Fire units found the residence well involved, with an individual who was outside the home, who suffered injuries. Blackfoot Ambulance transported the patient to Bingham Memorial Hospital for further treatment. The fire was controlled in approximately 45 minutes, with complete suppression of the fire within approximately four hours. The fire was started by an unattended candle.

FORT HALL, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO