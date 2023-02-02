Read full article on original website
Stabbing suspect expected to go to trial after allegedly challenging police to pursuit
SHELLEY — A stabbing suspect pleaded not guilty to charges in a Bingham County courtroom Monday and will now go to trial. An Idaho Falls man allegedly stabbed a woman back in November. Recently, more charges were filed against Johnathan Hatch, 32, when he challenged a Shelley police officer to a car race after the stabbing.
Man sentenced for threatening stranger in car with knife while on drugs
IDAHO FALLS – A local man was sentenced on Monday after threatening a woman in a car with a knife while high on drugs. Shaun Jerad Strader, 39, will serve a minimum of three years and a maximum of eight years in prison. District Judge Dane Watkins retained jurisdiction, meaning Strader will complete a rider treatment program.
Man sentenced after drunk crash leads to drug charges
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was sentenced Monday after being charged with multiple felonies for driving under the influence and possession of drugs. Kyle Thomas Murdock, 27, was sentenced to between one and four years in prison. But District Judge Dane Watkins suspended the prison time, instead giving Murdock a three-year probation sentence and requiring him to finish 100 hours of community service.
Police: Pregnant woman and children among those injured by drunk driver in hit-and-run crash in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A drunk driver is behind bars after crashing into two vehicles Sunday afternoon on a busy city street and then running from the accident scene, police said. KC Joe Coffey, 30, of Pocatello, has been charged with two felony counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident as well as misdemeanor charges of possessing an open alcoholic beverage container, second offense driving under the influence and driving without privileges. ...
Police and sheriff's deputies respond to elk invasion this morning in Pocatello, Chubbuck
Police and sheriff's deputies responded to over 100 elk entering Chubbuck and north Pocatello on Tuesday morning. The elk invasion caught the attention of local authorities around 8 a.m. and the effort began to push the animals out of Chubbuck and north Pocatello toward the Fort Hall Reservation. At one point police and sheriff's deputies temporarily shut down Northgate Parkway because the elk were crossing the road. ...
Police investigating armed robbery at local convenience store
POCATELLO — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday night at a convenience store near Pocatello Regional Airport. The incident happened around 8 p.m. at the Jet Stop convenience store on East County Line Road just off Interstate 86. There were no injuries and authorities are not yet saying what was stolen from the store. ...
Two men sentenced to federal prison after police find meth and 12,000 fentanyl pills in Idaho Falls storage unit
POCATELLO – Ernestine Delafuente and Simon Martinez, of Idaho Falls, were sentenced to federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced. Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Delafuente to 309 months in federal prison, and Martinez to 264 months in federal prison.
Police looking for suspect after armed robbery at local convenience store
POCATELLO — A manhunt is underway for the gunman who robbed a convenience store near Pocatello Regional Airport on Friday night. The incident happened around 8 p.m. at the Jet Stop convenience store on East County Line Road just off Interstate 86. The pistol-wielding robber stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the store during the incident. There were no injuries. ...
Man arrested after reportedly placing a hidden camera in victim’s bedroom
POCATELLO – A man was arrested Wednesday after reportedly putting a camera in a minor’s bedroom and taking photos of her underwear. Matthew Dayton White, 43, was charged with felony video voyeurism on Thursday, Feb. 2. Officers with the Pocatello Police Department were called Wednesday to investigate after...
Court documents show what happened during burglary call Friday morning
IDAHO FALLS — A 35-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing a burglary charge after allegedly breaking into a home Friday morning. Police caught him hiding behind a rocking chair. Christopher Ryan Ford was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools. EastIdahoNews.com reported on the story Friday...
Fire at Fort Hall home sends one to hospital
FORT HALL — A person was hospitalized following an early morning house fire in Fort Hall. It happened Saturday morning at 1:45 a.m. in the area of Broncho and Blackhawk Roads, according to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived....
Authorities: One injured in house fire caused by unattended candle
FORT HALL — In the early morning of February 4, 2023, at 1:45 AM, the Fort Hall Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire in the area of Broncho and Blackhawk roads. While en route Fire units were advised there was one person with injuries. Upon arrival at the home, responding Fire units found the residence well involved, with an individual who was outside the home, who suffered injuries. Blackfoot Ambulance transported the patient to Bingham Memorial Hospital for further treatment. The fire was controlled in approximately 45 minutes, with complete suppression of the fire within approximately four hours. The fire was started by an unattended candle.
Blackfoot woman pleads not guilty to murder charge
BLACKFOOT – A Blackfoot woman has entered a plea for her role in the alleged stabbing death of a man she lived with. Melissa Perkes, 35, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder during a district court arraignment Monday in front of District Judge Darren Simpson. Perkes is accused of...
Man accused of inappropriately touching girl at party where he was celebrating his release from jail
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was charged with a felony after police say he inappropriately touched a child at a party celebrating his release from jail. Ricardo Sanchez, 41, was charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16. In September 2022, the victim told her...
Man facing drug trafficking charge after allegedly selling meth to informant
IDAHO FALLS — A 43-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing a drug trafficking charge after allegedly selling methamphetamine for hundreds of dollars. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, a confidential informant contacted police and said he or she could buy 1 ounce of methamphetamine from Ben Rubidoux for $450.
Local man sentenced for slicing teen with utility knife
AMMON – An Ammon man was sentenced to probation and a brief jail sentence Wednesday after attacking a teenager with a utility knife. Devin Wade Miner, 47, was sentenced to between two and 14 years in prison by District Judge Bruce Pickett. However, the judge suspended the prison sentence and placed Miner on supervised probation for a period of 14 years.
Pair in Southern Idaho Each Sentenced to Over 20 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Fentanyl
IDAHO FALLS, ID - A pair of Idaho Falls residents have each been sentenced to over 20 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine. Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Ernestine Delafuente to over 25 years (309 months), while Simon Martinez was sentenced to 22 years (264 months).
Three people displaced from home after early morning basement fire
IDAHO FALLS — Three people have been temporarily displaced from their home after an early morning basement fire Tuesday. The structure fire happened on the 200 block of 11th Street in Idaho Falls just after 4:30 a.m. According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, a resident called 911 and said they woke up to the smell of smoke from the basement of their home.
Sarah Wondra to remain in state hospital, per request from Idaho Health and Welfare
PAYETTE, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman charged with the failure to report the death of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, will remain in a state hospital per a request by Idaho Health and Welfare. In Payette County Court on Monday, Judge Brian Lee said that IDHW requested Wondra...
Jeremy Williams
Jeremy Alfred Williams, AKA Stick, passed away on Friday February 3, 2023, at the age of 42. The Celebration of Life will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Redd’s Grill in the Shilo Inn/Snake River Event Center, 780 Lindsay Blvd, Idaho Falls. If you would like to donate, there is a Venmo account set up under @Exzavior-Gray-gheen. There is also a Gofundme on Facebook under Chelsea Mounts Facebook. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
