Sporting News
How a former Aussie cricket coach inspired Eddie Jones to 'change' Wallabies rugby
When Eddie Jones was the coach of the Wallabies during their golden era in the early 2000s, rugby union was considered one of the most popular sports in Australia. But the sport isn’t what it sued to be Down Under, and Jones wants to change that. Legendary coach Jones...
Simon Middleton to step down as England head coach
The RFU have confirmed that England Women head coach Simon Middleton will step down following 2023 TikTok Women’s Six Nations. The announcement comes just five months after a 14-woman England team – hot favourites for the tournament – lost the Rugby World Cup final to New Zealand in Auckland.
Who will replace Josh Hazlewood? Potential fast-bowling options for first Test between India and Australia
Josh Hazlewood has again succumbed to injury, with the experienced quick ruled out of the first Test between Australia and India. The 32-year-old has had an interrupted 18 months, struggling to remain fit and missing a large chunk of Australia's series against England, West Indies and South Africa. Hazlewood will...
Aaron Finch retirement: Australian great steps away from international cricket after 254 matches
Australian great Aaron Finch has announced his retirement from international cricket, ending a brilliant career in the shorter formats of the game. Finch held a press conference to announce his decision to retire from international cricket on Tuesday morning, saying he wanted to give the team time to get settled before the T20 World Cup next year.
Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton break silence over late-night arrest
Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton have apologised following a late-night incident over the weekend, with the superstar duo arrested in Canberra. The NSW and Australian stars were detained by ACT Police at approximately 3.45am on Sunday morning, after they were involved in an altercation outside a nightclub following birthday celebrations for Wighton.
Have Australia ever won a cricket match in Nagpur? Bettings odds for Australia vs India's Test match
Australia will kick off their massive series against India on February 9th, with the first Test set to be played at VCA Stadium in Nagpur. The ground has only ever held sporadic Test matches in its history, with the last red-ball international fixture coming six years ago. VCA Stadium can...
Phil Gould denies reports surrounding early exit for Bulldogs rookie Khaled Rajab
Phill Gould has hit back at reports Bulldogs rookie Khaled Rajab is seeking an early exit from the club, after the playmaker missed out on a spot in their top 30 squad for the upcoming season. The 21-year-old represented Lebanon in last year's World Cup, coming off the bench in...
Sheffield United vs. Wrexham live score, updates, highlights and lineups from FA Cup fourth-round replay
Wrexham will have another shot at a fairytale FA Cup upset when they take on Sheffield United in Tuesday's FA Cup fourth-round replay at Bramall Lane. The National League side, whose resurgence has been improbably bankrolled by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, led 2-1 and 3-2 during a raucous first encounter in North Wales.
Tottenham vs Manchester City lineups, starting 11, team news, injuries for Premier League match
Tottenham Hotspur could be reinforced by two players making their home debuts for the club when they face Manchester City for the second time in under three weeks on Sunday. Arnaut Danjuma and Pedro Porro both joined Spurs after their 4-2 defeat at City on January 19, when Antonio Conte's side spurned a 2-0 halftime lead.
All about Wrexham: Club, owner Ryan Reynolds, trophies, star players, badge, colors and history of Welsh team
National League club Wrexham AFC are pushing for promotion back to the Football League for what would be the first time since 2008. That wouldn't be anything terribly notable, except the Welsh club isn't like most other non-league sides. Purchased by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2021 and brought to popularity by the show Welcome to Wrexham, the club has taken its place amongst pop culture and gained popularity across the United States and other countries.
What channel is Tottenham vs Man City? How to watch Premier League on TV
Man City will resume their battle to drag Arsenal back in the Premier League title race this weekend as Pep Guardiola's side head to Tottenham. City have already beaten Spurs since the start of 2023, with an impressive 4-2 fightback win over Antonio Conte's charges at the Etihad Stadium last month, and they will be looking to carry that positivity into this contest.
Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds and prediction for FA Cup replay
Wrexham will bid to keep their fairytale FA Cup run going a little longer when they face Sheffield United in a fourth-round replay on February 7. The initial tie finished 3-3 after a thrilling match in the north-east of Wales, with Championship side United snatching an injury-time equaliser through John Egan after earlier seeing Daniel Jebbison sent off.
