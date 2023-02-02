Read full article on original website
Long-standing Michigan LB commit Zach Ludwig goes public with pledge to Wolverines
Michigan landed a commitment from South Park (Pa.) High linebacker Zach Ludwig back on Nov. 29. However, in an era where most prospects announce their offers, visits and ultimately their commitment on several social media platforms, the 6-foot-3, 202-pound Ludwig doesn’t really utilize those avenues. "The only thing I...
Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal
Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
Ryan Day on possibility of C.J. Stroud returning to Ohio State for fourth season: 'I mean, I was hoping'
C.J. Stroud took nearly all the time available to him to make what was arguably the biggest decision of his life. The Ohio State quarterback announced on Jan. 16, the deadline for players that were eligible to make a decision on declaring for the NFL Draft, that he would not return to college and thanked all those who helped turn him into a high first-round pick.
The Flagship: Cedric Baxter's coach breaks down what makes Texas' five-star RB special
In this week's interview edition of The Flagship Podcast, we talk to Cameron Duke, the high school coach of Texas early enrollee freshman five-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. Duke, the head coach at Edgewater High School in Orlando, Fla., coached Baxter for four seasons as Baxter ran for 3,759 yards (7.6 ypc) and 42 touchdowns while becoming the nation's top running back in the 2023 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ranking.
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter credits Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, bemoans officiating after loss
Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
Bruce Pearl 'very disappointed' with ending of Auburn's loss at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Auburn's defensive battle ended with jubilation from the home crowd, and outrage from Auburn's bench. With Tennessee leading 46-43, Auburn point guard Wendell Green Jr. was handed the ball from Johni Broome, beyond the arc, then rose up for a tying attempt from beyond the arc. It hit rim as the final buzzer sounded for a Tennessee win, but Bruce Pearl and his players immediately flew out of their seats, pleading with officials about a foul on the shot.
Tuesday's Illini basketball game vs. Minnesota postponed
Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between Illinois and Minnesota has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols in the Minnesota program, Illinois announced on Monday. The programs and the Big Ten will look to reschedule the game at some point in the next month. Tickets for the...
Tennessee basketball drops in updated AP Poll
Tennessee basketball (19-4, 8-2 SEC) dropped four spots to No. 6 in Monday's updated AP Poll after splitting its two games last week. UT and Alabama (No. 3) are the only two SEC teams ranked in this week's poll. The Vols, who climbed to No. 2 in last week's poll,...
Four-star PG Travis Perry updates recruitment; talks record setting performance
Eddyville (Ky.) Lyon County point guard, Travis Perry has been setting his state on fire since his varsity debut as a seventh grader four years ago. Now, the 6-2, 170-pounder is considered one of the premier scorers and shooters in high school basketball, amassing offers from Cincinnati, Creighton, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Purdue, and Virginia among others. All the while, he's steadily moved up in the rankings. He now checks in as the no. 92 player overall and the no. 14 ranked point guard in the 247sports composite ranking.
Four-star WR Keylen Adams trims his list to a Top 4
Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams has amassed over 20 verbal scholarship offers following his junior season. On Sunday, the 6-foot 1-inch prospect trimmed his list of suitors to a Top 4. He announced the cut on Instagram. Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Penn State...
By losing both coordinators, Mario Cristobal and Miami come out winners
Nearly a year after Mario Cristobal methodically and expertly built his first staff at Miami, he is back at square one. That's not a bad thing, either. The Hurricanes disappointed in Year 1 on the field and more frustrating was that growth seemed difficult under both offensive and defensive coordinators, particularly on offense. Cristobal fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after a dreadfully inconsistent performance just one year after the Michigan coordinator was lauded as the nation's best assistant coach as the winner of the Broyles Award.
Everything Rick Barnes said about No. 2 Vols' win over No. 25 Auburn
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 2 Tennessee's 44-41 win over Auburn on Saturday afternoon inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what Barnes had to say after the Vols improved to 19-4 on the season and 8-2 in SEC play. If it’s nice to be...
2024 Recruiting Board Breakdown: 5-star RB Kam Davis already committed, plenty of others on the board
Over the next few weeks, Noles247 will be providing in-depth breakdowns on Florida State's recruiting board at each position within the 2024 recruiting class. Today, we'll discuss the running back recruiting board. Here's the full run-down:. Committed (1):. Kam Davis committed to Florida State back in March of 2021. He's...
In-state athlete following father's path to Tennessee as preferred walk-on
Jack Henry Jakobik didn’t have a hard time making his college decision in the end. He couldn’t pass up the chance to follow in his father’s footsteps at Tennessee. The Class of 2023 athlete from Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn., announced Monday afternoon that he has committed to the Vols as a preferred walk-on. It’s the same path his father, Jack Jakobik, took to Tennessee on the way to becoming a scholarship player for the Vols.
Just released: Iowa State rises in new AP Poll
Iowa State men’s basketball put together a 1-1 week overall last week, but finished it with one of their best performances of the season. The Cyclones looked dominant for the majority of the week, ended up falling Monday after a late comeback from Texas Tech, but then defeated Kansas by double digits at home on Saturday.
LSU's 2023 win projection total revealed by 247Sports
LSU enters 2023 with high expectations in year two under Brian Kelly. It’s something that comes with the territory when a program like the Tigers exceeds expectations, returns a good portion of talent from the previous year and cobbles together a near top five recruiting class. Coming off an...
T. Watts & TR: Breaking down Rees, Steele hires; men's hoops enters defining stretch
What do you get when you put BOL old heads Tim Watts and Travis Reier behind open mics? Anything from Alabama sports and recruiting to the latest trends in pop culture. As for their latest installment on the BamaOnLine podcast, topics covered include:. -- Perhaps not the sizzle some UA...
Details on New Notre Dame Commit Leonard Moore
Irish Illustrated lays out its informative Q&A with Round Rock defensive coordinator Cody Moore regarding new Notre Dame commit Leonard Moore.
Arizona top-10 recruit Carter touts relationship with ASU DL coach Amey
Even though Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial High two-way standout Noah Carter led the team with 27 catches for 348 yards and four touchdowns as a junior, most colleges are recruiting him on defense. It's easy to understand why. Carter also led the team with 14 sacks, showing a tremendous ability to...
Texas A&M coaching target heading to Michigan
Texas A&M co-defensive coordinator and linebackers' coach Tyler Santucci left Aggieland last month to take a similar role at Duke under former A&M assistant and head coach Mike Elko. At the time, this seemingly opened up a spot on the Aggies' staff and it was presumed that one of A&M's targets would be former Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator and safeties' coach Chris Partridge who had served in that role with current A&M defensive boss D.J. Durkin. This would allow Durkin to move back to coaching backers (which he did in Oxford) and Partridge would coach safeties.
