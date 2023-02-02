ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

247Sports

Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal

Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Ryan Day on possibility of C.J. Stroud returning to Ohio State for fourth season: 'I mean, I was hoping'

C.J. Stroud took nearly all the time available to him to make what was arguably the biggest decision of his life. The Ohio State quarterback announced on Jan. 16, the deadline for players that were eligible to make a decision on declaring for the NFL Draft, that he would not return to college and thanked all those who helped turn him into a high first-round pick.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

The Flagship: Cedric Baxter's coach breaks down what makes Texas' five-star RB special

In this week's interview edition of The Flagship Podcast, we talk to Cameron Duke, the high school coach of Texas early enrollee freshman five-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. Duke, the head coach at Edgewater High School in Orlando, Fla., coached Baxter for four seasons as Baxter ran for 3,759 yards (7.6 ypc) and 42 touchdowns while becoming the nation's top running back in the 2023 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ranking.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter credits Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, bemoans officiating after loss

Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Bruce Pearl 'very disappointed' with ending of Auburn's loss at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Auburn's defensive battle ended with jubilation from the home crowd, and outrage from Auburn's bench. With Tennessee leading 46-43, Auburn point guard Wendell Green Jr. was handed the ball from Johni Broome, beyond the arc, then rose up for a tying attempt from beyond the arc. It hit rim as the final buzzer sounded for a Tennessee win, but Bruce Pearl and his players immediately flew out of their seats, pleading with officials about a foul on the shot.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Tuesday's Illini basketball game vs. Minnesota postponed

Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between Illinois and Minnesota has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols in the Minnesota program, Illinois announced on Monday. The programs and the Big Ten will look to reschedule the game at some point in the next month. Tickets for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Tennessee basketball drops in updated AP Poll

Tennessee basketball (19-4, 8-2 SEC) dropped four spots to No. 6 in Monday's updated AP Poll after splitting its two games last week. UT and Alabama (No. 3) are the only two SEC teams ranked in this week's poll. The Vols, who climbed to No. 2 in last week's poll,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Four-star PG Travis Perry updates recruitment; talks record setting performance

Eddyville (Ky.) Lyon County point guard, Travis Perry has been setting his state on fire since his varsity debut as a seventh grader four years ago. Now, the 6-2, 170-pounder is considered one of the premier scorers and shooters in high school basketball, amassing offers from Cincinnati, Creighton, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Purdue, and Virginia among others. All the while, he's steadily moved up in the rankings. He now checks in as the no. 92 player overall and the no. 14 ranked point guard in the 247sports composite ranking.
EDDYVILLE, KY
247Sports

Four-star WR Keylen Adams trims his list to a Top 4

Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams has amassed over 20 verbal scholarship offers following his junior season. On Sunday, the 6-foot 1-inch prospect trimmed his list of suitors to a Top 4. He announced the cut on Instagram. Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Penn State...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

By losing both coordinators, Mario Cristobal and Miami come out winners

Nearly a year after Mario Cristobal methodically and expertly built his first staff at Miami, he is back at square one. That's not a bad thing, either. The Hurricanes disappointed in Year 1 on the field and more frustrating was that growth seemed difficult under both offensive and defensive coordinators, particularly on offense. Cristobal fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after a dreadfully inconsistent performance just one year after the Michigan coordinator was lauded as the nation's best assistant coach as the winner of the Broyles Award.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

In-state athlete following father's path to Tennessee as preferred walk-on

Jack Henry Jakobik didn’t have a hard time making his college decision in the end. He couldn’t pass up the chance to follow in his father’s footsteps at Tennessee. The Class of 2023 athlete from Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn., announced Monday afternoon that he has committed to the Vols as a preferred walk-on. It’s the same path his father, Jack Jakobik, took to Tennessee on the way to becoming a scholarship player for the Vols.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Just released: Iowa State rises in new AP Poll

Iowa State men’s basketball put together a 1-1 week overall last week, but finished it with one of their best performances of the season. The Cyclones looked dominant for the majority of the week, ended up falling Monday after a late comeback from Texas Tech, but then defeated Kansas by double digits at home on Saturday.
AMES, IA
247Sports

LSU's 2023 win projection total revealed by 247Sports

LSU enters 2023 with high expectations in year two under Brian Kelly. It’s something that comes with the territory when a program like the Tigers exceeds expectations, returns a good portion of talent from the previous year and cobbles together a near top five recruiting class. Coming off an...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Texas A&M coaching target heading to Michigan

Texas A&M co-defensive coordinator and linebackers' coach Tyler Santucci left Aggieland last month to take a similar role at Duke under former A&M assistant and head coach Mike Elko. At the time, this seemingly opened up a spot on the Aggies' staff and it was presumed that one of A&M's targets would be former Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator and safeties' coach Chris Partridge who had served in that role with current A&M defensive boss D.J. Durkin. This would allow Durkin to move back to coaching backers (which he did in Oxford) and Partridge would coach safeties.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

247Sports

