PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday, there was some movement in the case of Aaron Rossi, the former CEO of Reditus Labs in Pekin, and Dr. James Davies, his ex-business partner. A thumb drive reportedly containing evidence that would prove Davies’ case against Rossi is subject to crime fraud deception. The thumb drive is said to contain information about Dr. Gerard Paul’s partnership with Rossi at Pal Health.

PEKIN, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO