Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Shots fired in Peoria on Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A report of shots fired led police to the intersection of Leroy and Albany early Sunday morning. According to a Peoria police press release, witnesses told police that the shots came from a residence on the 3300 block of N. Stanley. Officers located 35-year-old William Stutler...
1470 WMBD
Peoria woman robbed at Civic Center Plaza parking garage
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the Civic Center Plaza Parking Deck in the area of Fulton and NE Jefferson Streets Monday night for an armed robbery. A female victim told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun just after 10 p.m. He took her purse and fled the area.
1470 WMBD
PPD puts officers back on duty, protesters demand accountability
PEORIA, Ill. — Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered over the weekend to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in...
1470 WMBD
Man arrested after shot fired early Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man face a criminal charge after a report of a shot being fired early Sunday. Peoria Police say they were sent to Leroy and Albany in Central Peoria just before 1:00 a.m. for a shots fired call, but later learned the shot came from a home at Stanley and Albany.
Central Illinois Proud
Teens arrested after cops spotted them in stolen car
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teenagers have been arrested after fleeing Peoria Police in a stolen car Saturday evening. According to a press release, members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division (SID) observed the stolen vehicle driving southbound on Union on Saturday evening. They began to follow the car before attempting a traffic stop just before 7:45 p.m., at which time the teenagers fled in the vehicle.
25newsnow.com
‘Deputy who evaded death’ preps for return to the field March 1
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you ask Peoria County Deputy Tim Gilmore about how he cheated death in May of 2022, he responds with a humble chuckle, saying he’s just happy to be here. The father of two young girls was severely injured when a pickup truck hit...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing Pekin teen has been located
UPDATE (8:59 a.m.) — According to Pekin police, Hardt has been located. PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing/runaway teen Monday. According to a Pekin police Facebook post, 15-year-old Carleigh Hardt is missing, and it is unknown where...
wsiu.org
Bloomington woman killed in Peoria's first homicide of 2023
A Bloomington woman is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Peoria's South Side. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 29-year-old Sara Gater died Thursday morning at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. She was shot around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of West Wiswall. Her autopsy will be...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington woman dead after Peoria shooting Wednesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A woman who was in critical condition from a shooting has been pronounced deceased at 9:19 a.m. Thursday. According to Peoria County Coroner’s Facebook, the victim was 29-year-old Sara Gater, of Bloomington, IL. She was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in grave condition.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Bloomington murder suspect arrested in East Peoria
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A year after a deadly shooting in Bloomington, police have arrested a suspect. A McLean County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Jaylin S. Bones, 22, for the shooting death on Jan. 24, 2022 of Timothy Q. Manns. The 29-year-old man was found shot to death in an apartment in the 600 block of West Jefferson Street, near North Oak Street, on the city’s west side.
Central Illinois Proud
Family dog passed through window in Galesburg fire
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A structure fire in Galesburg required three stations and 11 firefighters to extinguish Saturday evening. According to a Galesburg Fire Dept press release, firefighters responded to a fire at 1066 E. Dayton St. where heavy fire engulfed a detached garage and was quickly spreading to the nearby home.
foxillinois.com
Missing man from Peoria
PEORIA, ILL. (WICS) — The Peoria Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing man. Police say, Kyle Swearingen, 48, was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th in the 3200 block of W. Richwoods Blvd, Peoria. Swearingen is described as a white male, 5 feet...
Central Illinois Proud
Small movement made in Rossi case
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday, there was some movement in the case of Aaron Rossi, the former CEO of Reditus Labs in Pekin, and Dr. James Davies, his ex-business partner. A thumb drive reportedly containing evidence that would prove Davies’ case against Rossi is subject to crime fraud deception. The thumb drive is said to contain information about Dr. Gerard Paul’s partnership with Rossi at Pal Health.
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect arrested in one of Sunday’s armed robberies
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police have arrested a suspect for one of the three armed robberies that occurred in Peoria on Sunday, Jan. 29. Corey M. Wofford III, age 24, was arrested just before 10 p.m. Thursday evening in connection with the Sunday morning incident of a woman robbed at gunpoint near Bradley Avenue and Rebecca Place.
1027superhits.com
Man who trafficked drugs to central Illinois sentenced to federal prison
PEORIA, Ill. – A 41-year-old man who trafficked ice methamphetamine to Central Illinois will spend the next 27 years in federal prison. That’s the sentence Gabriel Antonio Montano-Rodriquez received in the Central District of Illinois on January 13th. He will also have five years of supervised release after the prison sentence.
Central Illinois Proud
Semi overturned on Route 6
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A semi has overturned and crashed on Illinois Route 6. According to an Illinois Government press release, the truck left the roadway and struck a road sign before being overturned in a ravine near W Memorial Drive. The driver was transported to an area hospital with...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man indicted for 3 armed robberies
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A grand jury press release reveals a Peoria man has been indicted on six counts, including multiple armed robberies. 24-year-old Desmond Turner has been charged with three separate armed robbery attempts in Peoria. One robbery on SW Adams St, one on S Griswold St, and one on W Starr St.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Missing Bloomington man found
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Police say Darryl J. Steel was reported missing earlier today at around 9:10 a.m. - running from the area after a family argument. Police say Steel is autistic and suffers from...
Central Illinois Proud
Building at Allied Iron & Steel deems total loss after fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning fire destroys Allied Iron & Steel’s office building in Peoria. The fire broke out around 3:45 A.M. Tuesday. The building is on Clark Street, off SW Washington St., near I-474. Battalion Chief Steve Rada says a person driving by on Route...
Central Illinois Proud
Cross-country drug dealer sentenced to 27 years for for meth trafficking
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A drug dealer who supplied methamphetamine to the Peoria area from across the county has been sentenced to federal prison time. 51-year-old Gabriel Antonio Montano-Rodriguez was sentenced in January to 324 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of ice methamphetamine, the United States Attorney’s Office for Central District of Illinois announced Friday.
Comments / 0