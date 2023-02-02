National League club Wrexham AFC are pushing for promotion back to the Football League for what would be the first time since 2008. That wouldn't be anything terribly notable, except the Welsh club isn't like most other non-league sides. Purchased by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2021 and brought to popularity by the show Welcome to Wrexham, the club has taken its place amongst pop culture and gained popularity across the United States and other countries.

8 HOURS AGO