ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Simon Middleton to step down as England head coach

The RFU have confirmed that England Women head coach Simon Middleton will step down following 2023 TikTok Women’s Six Nations. The announcement comes just five months after a 14-woman England team – hot favourites for the tournament – lost the Rugby World Cup final to New Zealand in Auckland.
Sporting News

'If I never end up playing again': ABs star TJ Perenara provides injury update

Injured All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara has provided an update on his road to recovery, as the test veteran continues to race against the clock ahead of this year’s World Cup in France. When Perenara ruptured his Achilles during last year’s end-of-season tour, his dream of a third World...
Sporting News

Aaron Finch retirement: Australian great steps away from international cricket after 254 matches

Australian great Aaron Finch has announced his retirement from international cricket, ending a brilliant career in the shorter formats of the game. Finch held a press conference to announce his decision to retire from international cricket on Tuesday morning, saying he wanted to give the team time to get settled before the T20 World Cup next year.
Sporting News

Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton break silence over late-night arrest

Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton have apologised following a late-night incident over the weekend, with the superstar duo arrested in Canberra. The NSW and Australian stars were detained by ACT Police at approximately 3.45am on Sunday morning, after they were involved in an altercation outside a nightclub following birthday celebrations for Wighton.
Sporting News

All about Wrexham: Club, owner Ryan Reynolds, trophies, star players, badge, colors and history of Welsh team

National League club Wrexham AFC are pushing for promotion back to the Football League for what would be the first time since 2008. That wouldn't be anything terribly notable, except the Welsh club isn't like most other non-league sides. Purchased by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2021 and brought to popularity by the show Welcome to Wrexham, the club has taken its place amongst pop culture and gained popularity across the United States and other countries.
Sporting News

Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds and prediction for FA Cup replay

Wrexham will bid to keep their fairytale FA Cup run going a little longer when they face Sheffield United in a fourth-round replay on February 7. The initial tie finished 3-3 after a thrilling match in the north-east of Wales, with Championship side United snatching an injury-time equaliser through John Egan after earlier seeing Daniel Jebbison sent off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy