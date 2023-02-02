ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

How to Claim Your Part of AT&T's $60 Million Settlement

AT&T is trying to distribute millions of dollars left from a 2019 settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission, according to the government regulator. The wireless carrier agreed to pay $60 million to resolve claims it failed to notify customers their data speeds were being intentionally reduced. According to a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy