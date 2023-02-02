NKC school challenges Philadelphia classrooms to reading competition

Chapel Hill Elementary School is gearing up for a playoff of its own next week against Philadelphia’s Jay Cooke Elementary.

The two schools will battle it out in a read-off. Teachers send each student home with a reading log to fill out with the books (or pages for older students) they read.

“Everyone gets involved,” said first-grade teacher Kate Calvert. “You see every student wanting to win the challenge.”

2023 is Calvert’s third year competing in the "Reading Super Bowl" she created. Her reading teams are undefeated, so she wants to keep the streak going for "bragging rights."

“I feel like I have a lot on the line," Calvert said.

The competition starts Monday and runs until kickoff.

“Reading workshop time is going to be very busy next week,” Calvert said. “But it shows them that it’s exciting and it’s fun and it gives them a new avenue to explore that.”

Word got out in teacher groups in the Kansas City area and other schools adopted the "Super Bowl Reading Challenge" this year.

“It’s my baby, so I am really happy to share it with other people. I know how much the kids get excited for it and how much they love it, so it makes me happy that other schools are getting to share in that excitement and that fun,” she said. “Big picture, we get more kids reading. And that’s our future. That’s important.”

Students in Calvert’s first-grade class said they are confident in a win for all Kansas City teams next weekend.

—