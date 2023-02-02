ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Chiefs reveal full uniform look for Super Bowl LVII

By Heidi Schmidt
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are officially in Super Bowl -mode.

The AFC Champions took care of a little business known as Super Bowl Media Day Thursday afternoon.

The Chiefs tweeted behind-the-scenes pictures of the photo shoot.

Patrick Mahomes , Chris Jones , Nick Bolton , JuJu Smith-Schuster and others suited up for NFL cameras. The pictures and video will be used both during Super Bowl LVII and leading up to the games.

Fans also noticed a glimpse of Chiefs red in the pictures, meaning the team will play in white jerseys and red pants.

Chiefs players and coaches are taking care of some final things before leaving for Arizona this weekend. The team announced it will land in Arizona early Sunday afternoon.

Getting the team to State Farm Stadium is one thing, but making sure the right uniforms, shoes and equipment arrives on time is another.

Allen Wright is the director of equipment for the Kansas City Chiefs. On Wednesday, he shared pictures of the Chiefs packing up the equipment room, including a table of footballs.

The truck with all of the team’s equipment left Kansas City for the Phoenix area earlier this week. It will arrive long before the players and coaches step off the plane.

The Chiefs equipment team will have everything in place the athletes need to practice for a week and then play in Super Bowl LVII.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

