ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marcin Tybura happy Jon Jones is at heavyweight: 'It would be awesome to challenge him in the future'

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fmJlC_0kahcEYk00

Marcin Tybura hopes he gets to cross paths with Jon Jones.

Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC), a former two-time light heavyweight champion, will make his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane for the vacant title in the UFC 285 headliner on March 4. Having won six of his past seven, Tybura (23-7 MMA, 10-6 UFC) isn’t too far out of the title picture and would love an opportunity to face Jones down the line.

“It’s cool to have him,” Tybura told reporters at Wednesday’s UFC Fight Night 218 media day. “It’s a big star, maybe the greatest fighter of all time. So I’m happy to have him in the division, and it would be awesome to challenge him once in the future.”

First Tybura has to get past Blagoy Ivanov (19-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC) on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

“When I go to the fight, I always want to show some improvements,” Tybura said. “And this time I will try to show the whole package. Like footwork, more technical boxing, and mixing strikes, wrestling and grappling. That’s my approach. I’m not expecting anything, I just have my mindset to go out there and finish him as soon as possible.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 218.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 218 results: Serghei Spivac dominates Derrick Lewis, calls out Jon Jones

With three straight stoppage wins in less than a year, the UFC might have a new heavyweight contender on its hands. Serghei Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) made easy work of two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) with a first-round submission Saturday in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Then he said he wants the winner of the upcoming vacant heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane – and hopes it’s Jones.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White: Derrick Lewis' roster spot safe despite being 'manhandled' at UFC Fight Night 218

LAS VEGAS – Dana White says Derrick Lewis’ position on the UFC roster is not in jeopardy despite being dominated by Serghei Spivac UFC Fight Night 218. After two-time UFC title challenger Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) suffered a third consecutive loss with a first-round submission defeat to Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) in Saturday’s heavyweight headliner at the UFC Apex, the UFC president doesn’t see “The Black Beast” at a career crossroads.
MMAmania.com

Film star Liam Neeson hates UFC, Conor McGregor: ‘He gives Ireland a bad name!’

Not everyone is thrilled about Conor McGregor’s Hollywood move. McGregor’s will make his film debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the Roadhouse remake, which does not yet have a release date. Liam Neeson, for instance, revealed some issues with McGregor during an interview with Men’s Health. Well, Neeson actually...
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis extending skid with loss to Serghei Spivac at UFC Fight Night 218

Serghei Spivac achieved the most notable victory of his career on Saturday when he topped Derick Lewis in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event. Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) managed to overcome the most decorated knockout artist in octagon history with a first-round submission win over Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) in the heavyweight headliner, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Dana White backs Derrick Lewis after latest loss: ‘He isn’t going anywhere’

“The Black Beast” isn’t going anywhere. Derrick Lewis suffered another disappointing loss on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 68, getting absolutely run over by Serghei Spivac in the main event. Lewis never even touched Spivac, who took his opponent down and submitted him with an arm triangle choke three minutes into the first round (watch the finish here).
MMAmania.com

Eddie Hearn reveals talks with Nate Diaz about Canelo Alvarez fight: ‘Nate Diaz can box’

Nate Diaz is playing all angles since hitting free agency late last year and this includes sending feelers out for a potential clash with boxing great Canelo Alvarez. After finally parting ways with UFC last November following a 16-year career with the promotion Diaz is now one of the hottest free agents on the combat market. From his clashes with Conor McGregor to his massive “BMF” title fight with Jorge Masvidal, Diaz has taken his stock to new heights over the years and is one of the most respected fighters around.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
264K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy