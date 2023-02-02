This LSU football signee is set to make an instant impact for the Tigers

LSU returns a lot of production on offense in 2023, but that isn’t exactly the case on defense.

The edge on the defensive line is an area of concern, especially. Both starters from 2022 in BJ Ojulari and Ali Gaye are gone, and while LSU added some talent in the portal with experienced players like Bradyn Swinson, there could be an opportunity for freshmen to see some reps.

That’s where Dashawn Womack comes in. The Baltimore prospect was one of two composite five stars in LSU’s 2023 class, per 247Sports, and he was listed by On3 as one of several blue-chip prospects who could be poised to make an immediate impact.

Dashawn Womack has a case as the most ready to play EDGE prospect in the class. At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Womack is not a projection physically. He registers as a top athlete in the combine setting and carries that athleticism over to the field. Womack was dominant as a senior, tallying 15 sacks while playing a national schedule at Baltimore St. Frances Academy. The LSU signee has some technical refinement with quick hands and pass rush moves. The ability to create pressure off the edge and finish with violence puts him in a good position to fill BJ Ojulari‘s role in LSU’s defense. We also wouldn’t be surprised to see Womack’s fellow LSU signee Zalance Heard lock down the right tackle spot in Baton Rouge as a freshman and start opposite his former high school teammate, Will Campbell. Womack ranks as a five-star prospect and checks in at No. 12 overall in the On300.

LSU saw a true freshman make a lot of plays off the edge this fall in Harold Perkins, who will likely shift more into an off-ball role once he becomes a better run defender. Womack could have a chance to be the Tigers’ next true freshman breakout player.

