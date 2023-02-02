ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

NWM to become latest large biz to relocate workers from suburbs to downtown MKE

By Ben Jordan
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RA01a_0kahc3w000

Northwestern Mutual is doubling down on its commitment to downtown Milwaukee.

The company announced Thursday that it’s planning a $500 million renovation to one of its downtown buildings in order to relocate thousands of employees from Franklin.

Milwaukee’s skyline is set for another transformation thanks to downtown’s largest employer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G0HFO_0kahc3w000 Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual says it’s planning to redevelop its north office high rise into a second glass tower at its downtown campus.

"I want the employment to be here, I want the synergy to be here,” said Common Council President Jose Perez.

Perez celebrated the expansion of Northwestern Mutual’s downtown presence at the company’s news conference Thursday. He calls it a vote of confidence in the city’s future.

"It's attractive, it brings people to the city,” he said. “We want to remind the community that an investment of $500 million means an addition to the tax base, it means an addition to services and we can maintain those services and those are spread out city wide, they're not just for downtown."

“What kind of ripple effect can that have on businesses downtown?” TMJ4’s Ben Jordan asked.

"The nearby businesses will flourish whether you're in the service industry, professional services,” Perez said. “We want to see some of the vacancies we have get filled up and that's why we continue to do this."

Northwestern Mutual says about 2,000 of its employees will eventually relocate from its Franklin offices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RYmmc_0kahc3w000 Northwestern Mutual

It’s the latest large business to move operations from the suburbs to the biggest city in the state.

  • Milwaukee Tool’s downtown office is bringing hundreds of new employees to the city.
  • Fiserv Inc. is moving its headquarters from Brookfield to HUB640 next year.
  • Rite Hite Holding Corporation left Brown Deer for Walker’s Point
  • SoftwareONE is relocating employees from Waukesha to a multi-use building in the Third Ward.

"I think that's just something that the businesses are taking the point on, but certainly they're finding a receptive partner in the city which in many cases has provided incentives to help that happen,” said Milwaukee Business Journal reporter Sean Ryan.

Ryan says the biggest draw for Northwestern Mutual is to create a more attractive workplace to convince remote workers to come back to the office.

"In doing this, they're saying they have about 70 percent of their people in the office at any given time locally and they want to get that back to the pre-pandemic level which is about 85 percent,” he said.

The Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District estimates the downtown area has about 90,000 workers, but its latest survey found just 60 percent of whom work in-person. Ryan believes more downtown companies will make an even bigger push to bring employees back to the workplace as the pandemic continues to wind down.

“You're adding to the vitality, you're patronizing the businesses that are around you in the downtown area,” he said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Susan Lane subdivision moves forward

CEDARBURG — Another new residential development in the city of Cedarburg is moving forward. The Cedarburg Common Council last week approved rezoning and amending the city’s Comprehensive Use Plan for the Stone Lake Condominiums project, which involves a 41-acre parcel located at 6660 Susan Lane. The site was annexed into the city last April.
CEDARBURG, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Former Sheboygan city administrator fired without cause files lawsuit

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Former Sheboygan City Administrator Todd Wolf filed a lawsuit against the city Monday, Feb. 6, demanding a jury trial after the Common Council fired him without cause in January. The Sheboygan Common Council voted Jan. 9 to fire the city administrator without cause. The 8-2 vote against...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in New Berlin, WI

Home to beautiful industrial parks and conservancies, New Berlin in Wisconsin is eastern Waukesha County's third-largest city. As of the 2020 census, the city had a total population of 40,451. In 1836, Sidney Evans and P.G. Harrington settled in the area, becoming part of the Town of Muskego. It was...
NEW BERLIN, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

Sensational Minnesota And WI Pizza Places Make It To Top 100 In U.S.

Yum Yum! Yelp has recently released its list of the top 100 pizza places in the U.S. and lucky enough it includes a couple from Minnesota and Wisconsin!. Honestly, when in doubt, you can always rely on Yelp and now that they have a list of the 100 top pizza places, I’m definitely gonna have to check them out. Yelp shares that they identified businesses in the pizza category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.
MINNESOTA STATE
cwbradio.com

Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending

(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Car break-in spree, Milwaukee community activist a victim

MILWAUKEE — Overnight at least five cars were broken into and ransacked near Prospect and Brady streets. One of the victims is Tracey Dent. A community activist working with the nonprofit group Peace for Change Alliance Inc. to help the youth in Milwaukee. Dent and local leaders will meet...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy