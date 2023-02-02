Local law enforcement leaders speak about the Tyre Nichols case

"It's unfortunate, it's disturbing, it's horrific, it's outrageous."

Those are the words Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball used to describe the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.

On Jan. 7, Nichols was stopped by Memphis police on suspicion of reckless driving. After a series of events that remain under investigation, video shows he was severely beaten by several police officers.

On Jan. 10, he died from his injuries.

On Jan. 20, the Memphis Police Department announced five officers violated department policies in connection to Nichols' death and were fired.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams spoke with local law enforcement leaders. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball, about how this situation ultimately affects their departments.

"It hampers our relationship with the community, so what's being done someplace else does have a ripple effect here locally," said Sheriff Ball.

"We do not accept those types of behaviors, we believe in accountability, also not to use these circumstances to paint a picture with a broad brush of the profession," said Chief Norman.

On Jan. 26, those five Memphis officers were arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

On Jan. 27, video of the incident was released, prompting a renewed outcry as millions across the country watched the footage.

"We have people in the law enforcement community who have taken an oath to protect and serve and they were involved in such brutality," said Sheriff Ball.

On Jan 29, Milwaukeeans joined other cities in a nationwide show of solidarity as the struggle of police violence remains a local and national issue.

"Violence anywhere is unacceptable," said Chief Norman.

On Feb. 1, the funeral of Nichols was held at a Memphis Church where family members of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd were in attendance. Vice President Kamala Harris also called on Congress to act.

"This violent act was not in pursuit of public safety," said VP Harris.

There's been a nationwide call to action to put a stop to the systemic issues within law enforcement agencies across the country...starting with recruitment.

"Yes, we are recruiting from the community, but what are their values, what behavior have they exhibited in the past...so it starts there," explained Sheriff Ball.

"As the Chief, I look at every application. Looking for things that don't set well as what we require as an agency," said Chief Norman.

Many Americans are keeping an eye on what's next as Nichols - a father, brother, and son - is added to the long list of others who have died unnecessarily.

