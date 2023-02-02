Read full article on original website
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing projectLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderwoman fires back after Archbishop pens letter saying proposed city ordinance was rushed
CHICAGO - Archbishop of Chicago Blase Cupich wrote a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Council members calling a new proposed ordinance rushed. The letter from Cupich outlines concerns over the Human Service Work Advancement Ordinance. The cardinal wrote that the legislation is being "pushed through with great haste...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson won't commit to filling CPD's vacant officer jobs
CHICAGO - Virtually alone among the nine Chicagoans running for mayor, candidate Brandon Johnson will not pledge to fill the police department’s growing number of vacant positions. "Spending more on policing per capita…has been a failure," Johnson told a news conference outside City Hall. While Johnson said he...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson looks to cut police budget by $150M
Brandon Johnson once sponsored a Cook County Board resolution to reduce police funding. On Monday, the candidate for mayor said he would cut the Chicago police budget by at least $150 million.
fox32chicago.com
New poll shows 22% of Chicago voters undecided in mayor's race, with 16% Lightfoot, 14% Wilson
CHICAGO - A new group called 1983 Labs says its poll of 554 likely Chicago mayoral voters found Mayor Lori Lightfoot at 16%, Willie Wilson 14% and Paul Vallas 10%. "It is a good poll for Willie and Lori and a couple other candidates," said Benjamin Bobo of 1983 Labs. "But I would be cautious about drawing too much from saying, you know, 'This is saying who's gonna be in the runoff.'"
‘A huge loss for the city’: Laurence Msall, longtime Illinois public servant, dead at 61
Politicians and public servants are mourning the death of Laurence Msall, the head of the Civic Federation and budget expert who served in two Illinois administrations. Msall’s death was described as “a huge loss for the city.” He was 61.
All but 1 mayoral candidate responded to Better Government Association questionnaire
All of the Chicago mayoral candidates except one have returned election questionnaires to the Better Government Association, which asked hopefuls how they stood on a variety of good-government issues.
Chicago to provide financial assistance to workers and undocumented immigrants
The territory of Chicago in the United States is preparing a new monetary support of $500.00 USD for immigrants and domestic employees. The mayor of the so-called Windy City, Lori Lightfoot, informed that the aid constitutes a second part of the Chicago Resiliency Fund plan.
Paul Vallas gets Tribune endorsement for mayor, bigger target on his back
Challenger Paul Vallas’ campaign was celebrating the endorsement of the Chicago Tribune Friday. Meanwhile, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson garnered an endorsement from Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), who was seen as an ally of Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
fox32chicago.com
Woman steals $1.5M from suburban school • new poll shows mayoral frontrunners • 3 charged in retail theft
CHICAGO - A woman stole $1.5 million of food, mainly chicken wings, from a school district in south suburban Cook County; a new poll shows a shakeup in frontrunners for the upcoming mayoral election; and three people have been charged with robbing a Walgreens in Willowbrook. These are the top...
These Illinois cities are among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Illinois is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
fox32chicago.com
Students from Waubonsie High and East Aurora named first Mr. and Miss Black Aurora
AURORA, Illinois - Two high school students were named Aurora's first-ever Mr. and Miss Black Aurora over the weekend. The winners are Waubonsie Valley High School senior Peter Eta and East Aurora High School junior Charitee Cocroft. They were chosen by Aurora’s African American Heritage Advisory Board. Eight students competed...
fox32chicago.com
New bill would require Chicago grocery stores, gas stations to hire armed guards
CHICAGO - An Illinois lawmaker has introduced a bill that would force some grocers and gas stations to hire armed guards. The Armed Security Protection Act only applies to municipalities with more than two million residents, which in Illinois, would exclusively mean Chicago. Under the bill, banks, pawn shops, grocery...
Chicago Mayoral candidates participating in open forum on South Side tonight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Candidates for Chicago mayor will face off in an open forum, this time on the city's south side.Bethany Union Church will play host to the event, which starts tonight at 7 p.m.If you'd like to attend tickets are free - but you must register ahead of time.You can head online to illinois123go.com.
Lu Palmer mansion up for rezoning as Obsidian Collection moves ahead with plans for Black media archive and coworking space
Plans to transform Bronzeville’s historic Lu Palmer Mansion into a digital archive and members-only coworking space for Black journalists and media makers are going to City Council for approval. The Obsidian Collection Archives (OCA), a Bronzeville-based media nonprofit, is seeking to rezone the mansion located at 3654 S. King...
Hecklers interrupt Chicago mayoral candidate forum at NW Side High School
With just one month to go until the Chicago mayor election, a contentious candidate forum was held at a high school in Belmont Cragin.
Lightfoot announces next round of applications for Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program
CHICAGO (CBS) – Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that the next round of applications for the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 Fund is now open. The program gives $500 cash payments to people left out of COVID stimulus money.It's specifically for domestic workers or those who weren't eligible for stimulus because of their immigration status."Care workers are the backbone of our economy — they make all other work possible. As a daughter of a domestic worker, I know the challenges they face day in and day out to support other families while trying to keep their own afloat," said Mayor Lightfoot. To qualify, you must be a Chicago resident and your household income must be at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level.To see if you qualify, visit www.chicash.org.
fox32chicago.com
New $60M film studio opening in South Shore
CHICAGO - Chicago is auditioning to be the "Hollywood of the Midwest," breaking ground on a new $60 million film studio. The new Regal Mile Studios is being built in the South Shore neighborhood. City officials describe it as a state-of-the-art media campus and will create hundreds of new jobs:...
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Displaced South Shore tenants fear they may be taken out of their homes permanently
Residents of an apartment building in the South Shore neighborhood that lost heat and hot water at the beginning of January believe the property management company is trying to get them out permanently.
fox32chicago.com
Wheeling establishment combines alcohol, marijuana and a bakery
WHEELING, Ill. - If you've gone to a cannabis dispensary, there's a good chance you left the premises right after making your purchase. However, the concept behind the "OKAY Cannabis & West Town Bakery" in northwest suburban Wheeling is to not be in such a hurry. On Monday, The Fifty/50...
