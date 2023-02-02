ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

New poll shows 22% of Chicago voters undecided in mayor's race, with 16% Lightfoot, 14% Wilson

CHICAGO - A new group called 1983 Labs says its poll of 554 likely Chicago mayoral voters found Mayor Lori Lightfoot at 16%, Willie Wilson 14% and Paul Vallas 10%. "It is a good poll for Willie and Lori and a couple other candidates," said Benjamin Bobo of 1983 Labs. "But I would be cautious about drawing too much from saying, you know, 'This is saying who's gonna be in the runoff.'"
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Students from Waubonsie High and East Aurora named first Mr. and Miss Black Aurora

AURORA, Illinois - Two high school students were named Aurora's first-ever Mr. and Miss Black Aurora over the weekend. The winners are Waubonsie Valley High School senior Peter Eta and East Aurora High School junior Charitee Cocroft. They were chosen by Aurora’s African American Heritage Advisory Board. Eight students competed...
AURORA, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Lu Palmer mansion up for rezoning as Obsidian Collection moves ahead with plans for Black media archive and coworking space

Plans to transform Bronzeville’s historic Lu Palmer Mansion into a digital archive and members-only coworking space for Black journalists and media makers are going to City Council for approval. The Obsidian Collection Archives (OCA), a Bronzeville-based media nonprofit, is seeking to rezone the mansion located at 3654 S. King...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lightfoot announces next round of applications for Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that the next round of applications for the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 Fund is now open. The program gives $500 cash payments to people left out of COVID stimulus money.It's specifically for domestic workers or those who weren't eligible for stimulus because of their immigration status."Care workers are the backbone of our economy — they make all other work possible. As a daughter of a domestic worker, I know the challenges they face day in and day out to support other families while trying to keep their own afloat," said Mayor Lightfoot. To qualify, you must be a Chicago resident and your household income must be at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level.To see if you qualify, visit www.chicash.org.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

New $60M film studio opening in South Shore

CHICAGO - Chicago is auditioning to be the "Hollywood of the Midwest," breaking ground on a new $60 million film studio. The new Regal Mile Studios is being built in the South Shore neighborhood. City officials describe it as a state-of-the-art media campus and will create hundreds of new jobs:...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Wheeling establishment combines alcohol, marijuana and a bakery

WHEELING, Ill. - If you've gone to a cannabis dispensary, there's a good chance you left the premises right after making your purchase. However, the concept behind the "OKAY Cannabis & West Town Bakery" in northwest suburban Wheeling is to not be in such a hurry. On Monday, The Fifty/50...
WHEELING, IL

