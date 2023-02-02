ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ONE Fight Night 10 adds Aung La N Sang vs. Fan Rong to lineup in Colorado

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The lineup for ONE Championship’s first U.S. event continues to grow with the addition of a rebooked middleweight fight.

Aung La N Sang (29-13) is set to take on Fan Rong (19-3) this spring at ONE Championship Fight Night 10. The booking was confirmed by a person with knowledge of the matchup. An official announcement from the promotion is expected soon.

N Sang and Rong were supposed to meet at ONE Fight Night 6 in January, but Rong tested positive for COVID-19 and was replaced by Gilberto Galvao.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be the promotion’s debut in the U.S. The card takes place May 5 at 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colo., near Denver, and streams on Amazon Prime Video. In the main event, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson puts his title on the line in a trilogy rematch with Adriano Moraes.

N Sang, from Myanmar, will be looking to extend his current streak to three. The former middleweight and light heavyweight champion knocked out Yushin Okami in the first round this past November and followed it up with a another quick finish when he took out Galvao less than three weeks ago.

China’s Rong came to ONE in 2019 with a 17-fight winning streak, but had it halted by eventual two-division champ Reinier de Ridder, who beat N Sang to win both titles. Rong won back-to-back fights after that, but in December 2021 was submitted by Vitaly Bigdash. He didn’t fight in 2022.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

