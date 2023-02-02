ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

DEA raises concerns about Xylazine, a new drug trend that started in Ohio

By Tracy Carloss
 4 days ago
There are seven Drug Enforcement Administration laboratories across the country where chemists test, analyze and watch for drug trends.

“We are in a position, here in the laboratory, that if something new is emerging by conducting analysis here, we are able to identify something new that would be there,” said Melanie Domagala, the DEA's Chicago Laboratory director.

Many times, nationwide trends start right here in Ohio.

“Ohio historically has been one of the first places, the first states that we see a lot of these trends beginning, “ said Orville Greene, DEA special agent in charge of the Detroit Division.

There are already troubling trends on law enforcement’s radar for 2023.

“It’s something that has our attention,” Greene said.

There is concern about the drug Xylazine. Greene said it’s turning up in illegal drugs seized by DEA Agents. Xylazine is an animal tranquilizer and is not intended for humans. Authorities said it is being mixed with Fentanyl.

“If the Xylazine, for example, is just an additive in the Fentanyl, the Naloxone will be effective in reversing the effect of the opioid but not necessarily that of Xylazine,” Greene said.

Carole Negus is on the front line of the opioid epidemic.

“I think this is the most frightening drug epidemic that I have ever seen,” she said. Negus is the director of nursing at Stella Maris, a substance and drug abuse treatment center in Cleveland.

Negus sees trends early.

“I can’t imagine it could get any worse. I want to knock on wood with that statement because I am fearful it’s going to get worse,” she said.

Negus worries about what is coming next.

“I feel like the people who are producing these drugs in a lab, because they are all pretty much synthetically produced today, are really smart and always one step ahead of us. We’re constantly kind of running behind trying to figure out what’s the next thing that we can do to try and stop all these people from dying,” Negus said.

Spotting drug trends early is key, said DEA officials. A new trend causing problems and concern for law enforcement is the way drugs are sold.

“The dangerous trend that we’re seeing is online purchasing, gone are the days of someone standing on a street corner where law enforcement can spot and investigate. Now these transactions are taking place online, every social media platform,” said Brian McNeal, DEA public information officer of the Detroit Division.

Greene mentioned that younger people are at risk for this dangerous trend.

“It’s extremely easy, especially for younger people who are very adept at manipulating social media to find drug dealers on these sites,” Greene said.

Although drug deals still happen in person, officials said there has been an increase in dope being shipped right to the buyer’s door.

“It’s a bit more anonymous, and it makes our jobs more difficult because there is no street corner to sit on and wait for someone to show up,” Greene said.

Samantha Morris
3d ago

Just legalize everything and may the odds be ever in your favor. Population reduction by their own hands.

Mia Lockard
3d ago

the FDA is in need of an investigation as there are way too many drugs found to cause cancer which should not be happening.

Guest
3d ago

Coming right across the border being manufactured in China warehouse Labs & in the forest of South America Where the Chinese are building labs to teach cartel members then on across the border. Texas brought in Chinese nationals just this week they may have a look innocent but were they ? Who’s next

washingtonstatenews.net

Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest

It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Leader of NYC cocaine delivery service convicted in trio of fatal overdoses

A drug dealer who headed a cocaine delivery service in Manhattan was convicted on Monday of dealing fentanyl-tainted powder that killed three people in one day.  Billy Ortega, 36, was acting as a dispatcher for the DoorDash-like drug service on March 17, 2021, and sent fellow dealer Kaylen Rainey to transport cocaine to three separate Manhattan addresses, federal prosecutors charged.  Rainey, who has pleaded not guilty, allegedly sold fentanyl-laced cocaine to first-year lawyer Julia Ghahramani, trading executive Ross Mtangi and social worker Amanda Scher.  All three of the professional New Yorkers died of overdoses that day.  According to text messages recovered by investigators, Ortega...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

States Where People Drink the Most Alcohol

Last week, Canadian health officials revised government recommendations for alcohol consumption from two drinks per day to two drinks per week, and strongly suggested that citizens cut out alcohol altogether. While that may seem excessive, a growing body of evidence suggests that any alcohol consumption, however moderate, can have negative health consequences. Even low levels […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Did you Loose a Bag of Marijuana?

January the 9th, Pennsylvania State police reported to a report of recovered drug paraphernalia. Upon their arrival to a location on Greenvillage Road, one bag of marijuana was recovered on the scene. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, or lost the marijuana, please contact Pennsylvania State Police.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
San Angelo LIVE!

Cartel Drug Mules with 22lbs of Blow Arrested

The first seizure occurred on January 25th at the Camino Real International Bridge, after CBP officers encountered a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 traveling from Mexico. The vehicle was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 14.9 pounds of alleged cocaine concealed within the engine intake of the vehicle. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $199,576.
newsnationnow.com

‘Super meth’: What to know about the deadly drug

(NewsNation) — A new kind of methamphetamine called “super meth” is cheaper and more potent to users, raising concerns among experts. Super meth is a methamphetamine produced in Mexican drug labs with a unique construction. The drug is 93% pure, and the high produced from it can last 24 hours. Mexican drug cartels are mass producing this substance with cheaper ingredients, making production costs low. The result is a much more potent drug, which treatment specialists say users are struggling to kick.
ARIZONA STATE
Cristoval Victorial

Massive nurse degree scheme leads to FBI searching for 2800 fraudulent nurses

About a week ago, the Department of Justice in Florida publicized reports about an investigation known as Operation Nightingale (named after Florence Nightingale, a British woman considered to be the founder of the modern practice of nursing). This investigation has inevitably led state and federal officials to began a massive hunt for 2,800 fraudulent nurses and the arrest of 25 people who where culprits in the scheme of selling fake nursing diplomas. These 25 people where found in 5 different states, Florida being the main state were this alleged scheme was taking place. During the years between 2016 and 2021 federal officials found clear evidence of the criminal group selling more than 7,600 fake diplomas, in addition to academic transcripts. It is reported they were able to take in a profit of over $100 million U.S dollars in the process. The diplomas and transcripts were allegedly being sold to buyers between $10,000 and $15,000 U.S dollars.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Ohio?

The State of Ohio borders Lake Erie, one of America’s Great Lakes. But that’s just one of several massive water bodies in the state. Ohio has natural and artificial lakes where people can go fishing, boating, or camping. While Lake Erie is the largest natural lake in Ohio, the largest man-made reservoir in the state is Lake Pymatuning. Located in one of the state’s most visited parks, the sparkling Pymatuning Reservoir is one of the most popular outdoor relaxation areas that people visit for a wide range of activities. This post details all you need to know about the massive Pymatuning Reservoir, including its size, location, wildlife, and other exciting details.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

K9 agents assist in seige of millions of illegal drugs

You see them in action helping law enforcement officers find illegal drugs. In 2022 alone, the dogs assisted in removing over 50 million illegal pills and other drugs from the streets. Agents at the Drug Enforcement Agency's Youngstown branch gave 21 News a look at how their K9 units identify...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
