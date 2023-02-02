Read full article on original website
Here are the key issues to watch for in Biden's State of the Union
The State of the Union represents a chance for the president to address the nation on where he thinks the country stands, where it is headed and what his priorities are ahead of an expected announcement that he will officially run for reelection. But President Biden, who turned 80 this...
Here's what you can expect Biden to say at tonight's State of the Union address
During last year's State of the Union address, President Biden announced his four-part Unity Agenda: ending cancer, taking better care of veterans, tackling a national mental health crisis and squashing America's opioid epidemic. Tonight, he will give the people a progress report on those agenda items. Ahead of the State...
How to watch and listen to President Biden's State of the Union speech
President Biden is delivering his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, a speech that is expected to highlight the strength of the economy and past legislative wins on infrastructure, semiconductors and climate funding. While Biden will likely call for action on guns and policing, the divided Congress he'll...
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Vice President Harris Announced a $950 Million Spending Plan to Help Slow Down Migrants
Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new plan to help countries. But is the idea too late?. Over the past year, the country has seen migrants overwhelm cities and states as the number has forced many cities to declare a State of Emergency including El Paso, Texas, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Denver, Colorado. It was only recently that President Joe Biden visited the border city of El Paso this past January.
Despite billions to get off coal, why is Indonesia still building new coal plants?
Not far from the white sand beaches on the island of Borneo, the Indonesian government is building what it calls a "green industrial park." In the ground-breaking ceremony, Indonesia's president said this area of more than 40,000 acres would become a hub for green manufacturing using the country's vast mineral reserves.
An Airline Passengers' Bill of Rights seeks to make flying feel more humane
After millions of Americans had their holiday plans — and even early January itineraries — ruined by airline computer glitches and severe weather disruptions, a group of senators are moving to pass legislation protecting passengers. Democrat Sens. Edward Markey of Massachusetts and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut have introduced...
Sen. Michael Beckerman on why he's in favor of a TikTok ban
Senator Michael Beckerman has joined calls from several other lawmakers to ban TikTok from Apple and Google app stores. NPR's Michel Martin asks him what makes the app a national security risk. Transcript. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. We're going to start with the dramatic confrontation between the U.S. and China over...
In Turkey and Syria, outdated building methods all but assured disaster from a quake
Scenes of thousands of buildings reduced to rubble in southern Turkey and northern Syria following Monday's deadly magnitude 7.8 earthquake — and its many aftershocks — come as no surprise to civil engineer Jonathan Stewart. "We've seen this before," says Stewart, an engineering professor at the University of...
Immigration fees may go up and green card applicants could be hard hit
After two decades of waiting, Patricia Ramirez of New Mexico was filled with joy when she finally became eligible for a green card a few months ago. To Ramirez, who came to the U.S. undocumented, becoming a lawful permanent resident would give her more security living in the U.S., allow her to visit her family in Mexico, and put her one step closer to becoming a U.S. citizen.
It's nothing personal: On Wall Street, layoffs are a way of life
A few days before Goldman Sachs laid off more than 3,000 employees, Emma Alexander and her coworkers were feeling nervous. News that the layoffs were coming had already leaked, and anxiety across Goldman's global offices was high. Then, Alexander got a message from her boss, asking her to come to...
Need a new credit card? It can take almost two months to get a replacement
It used to be that if you needed to urgently replace your credit card or debit card you could get one within a week or so. Not anymore. It can now take up to eight weeks to get a new card. Over the years, credit cards have increasingly relied on...
Latest on Ukraine: EU just banned Russian diesel and other oil products (Feb. 6)
Here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week. As the war nears its one-year mark, on Feb. 24, Ukrainian officials and Western analysts have warned that Russia will likely launch a decisive offensive in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region in the coming weeks. Fighting in the east has already been intensifying, including around the city of Bakhmut.
Northern Syria has endured years of war. Now, an earthquake has added to the despair
Much of the destruction and death from Monday's 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey lies across the border in northern Syria, a region already ravaged by more than a decade of civil war and the myriad crises that have flowed from it. Syrian officials have already reported at least 656 people dead...
More than 2,500 people have died after earthquakes hammer Turkey and Syria
A powerful earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, killing more than 2,500 people and injuring thousands more. The 7.8 magnitude quake hit at 4:17 a.m. local time in Turkey's Gaziantep province, the U.S. Geological Survey says. Hundreds of families are still trapped, according to rescue workers. Turkey's...
China accuses the U.S. of indiscriminate use of force in shooting down of balloon
BEIJING — China on Monday accused the United States of indiscriminate use of force when the American military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon Saturday. The U.S. shot down a balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft.
Here's what we know about what caused the Turkey earthquake
The area of Turkey and Syria that has been hardest hit by Monday's 7.8-magnitude earthquake and its aftershocks is known for having big quakes, but it had been decades since one this large last hit. More than 5,000 people had died across the region. Here's a look at what happened,...
What's next in the saga of the suspected Chinese spy balloon
On Saturday the U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina, after it had traveled across much of the U.S., capturing the attention of residents and the media alike. China said the balloon was a meteorological research vessel blown off course and expressed...
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
