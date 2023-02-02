ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice President Harris Announced a $950 Million Spending Plan to Help Slow Down Migrants

Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new plan to help countries. But is the idea too late?. Over the past year, the country has seen migrants overwhelm cities and states as the number has forced many cities to declare a State of Emergency including El Paso, Texas, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Denver, Colorado. It was only recently that President Joe Biden visited the border city of El Paso this past January.
An Airline Passengers' Bill of Rights seeks to make flying feel more humane

After millions of Americans had their holiday plans — and even early January itineraries — ruined by airline computer glitches and severe weather disruptions, a group of senators are moving to pass legislation protecting passengers. Democrat Sens. Edward Markey of Massachusetts and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut have introduced...
Immigration fees may go up and green card applicants could be hard hit

After two decades of waiting, Patricia Ramirez of New Mexico was filled with joy when she finally became eligible for a green card a few months ago. To Ramirez, who came to the U.S. undocumented, becoming a lawful permanent resident would give her more security living in the U.S., allow her to visit her family in Mexico, and put her one step closer to becoming a U.S. citizen.
Latest on Ukraine: EU just banned Russian diesel and other oil products (Feb. 6)

Here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week. As the war nears its one-year mark, on Feb. 24, Ukrainian officials and Western analysts have warned that Russia will likely launch a decisive offensive in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region in the coming weeks. Fighting in the east has already been intensifying, including around the city of Bakhmut.
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

