WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be making progress rehabbing ACL tear ahead of free agency

By Tyler Nettuno
 5 days ago
Former LSU receiver and current NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t play football in 2022, but his hiatus could be coming to an end soon.

Beckham tore his ACL during the Los Angeles Rams‘ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last season, and he has spent the last year rehabbing his knee. He met with several teams this offseason, including Dallas, which flew him out for a visit but ultimately chose not to sign him after realizing he wouldn’t be healthy enough to participate in a postseason run.

However, he seems to be making progress based on a video he posted on his Instagram story on Tuesday. It’s a short clip, but he looks comfortable running and cutting.

Beckham just turned 30 a few months ago, and though he hasn’t had a 1,000-yard season since 2019 — his last full campaign — he had 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games with the Rams last year as he played an integral part in the team’s postseason run.

