New bill would prevent Medicaid and CHIP paying for child and adult transgender surgeries
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A new bill, if passed, would prohibit certain payments for transgender surgeries. HB 3097 was introduced on Friday, preventing Medicaid and CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) payments for certain prohibited medical practices. The bill would ban Medicaid and CHIP from paying for child and adult transgender surgeries.
5 Military Benefits That Vets Might Not Know They’ve Earned
Veterans could qualify for military benefits that help with housing, transportation, clothing, education and employment and more.
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam.
In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.
Houston Chronicle
Black WWII soldiers asked a White woman for doughnuts. They were shot.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. About two weeks after the end of World War II in Europe, French women were serving U.S. soldiers coffee and doughnuts in a Red Cross tent in France. Two Black soldiers went inside to get some. This was a...
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Get Marty: Why are millions of Vietnam Veterans not getting the benefits they deserve?
The number of Vietnam veterans in America is more than double the amount of World War Two and Korean War veterans combined and they aren’t getting any younger.
WSET
DEA seizes over 8 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in D.C., Virginia, Maryland
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — The Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) Washington Division made a progress in the fight against the opioid epidemic, seizing over 8.3 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in 2022. The Washington Division, which covers Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia, seized 160,000 fake pills containing fentanyl and...
MilitaryTimes
New name selected for Army’s Next Generation Squad Weapon
The Army has announced a name change for its forthcoming individual service rifle. Formerly designated the XM5 to replace the M4 carbine, the Army now plans to call the 6.8mm rifle the XM7. The announcement was released by an Army spokesman from Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey today. “The Army originally...
Military.com
Navy Fires Two Ship Commanders in One Day
The Navy has fired two commanding officers at two separate commands over a loss of confidence in their ability to lead, the service announced Thursday. Capt. Michael D. Nordeen, the commander of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde, and Cmdr. Alexa Jenkins, commanding officer of the destroyer USS Carney, were both relieved by their bosses on Wednesday, the Navy said in two separate press releases.
NOLA.com
Warehouse where nursing home patients died charged $1M rent. Bob Dean pocketed it, feds say.
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint Thursday against embattled Louisiana nursing home magnate Bob Dean, alleging that Dean misspent and misallocated $4 million from his nursing homes, lining his personal bank accounts with the misspent money. The DOJ lawsuit may be the most daunting of Dean's escalating legal...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The US Air Force Panicked When Its Top-Secret Stealth Fighter Crashed Into the California Wilderness
In July 1986, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk crashed in Sequoia National Forest – not that the US Air Force wanted anyone to know. As the incident began making headlines nationwide, the military went to great lengths to keep the identity of the aircraft a secret, going to far as to replace the wreckage with that of a McDonnell F-101A Voodoo.
Massive nurse degree scheme leads to FBI searching for 2800 fraudulent nurses
About a week ago, the Department of Justice in Florida publicized reports about an investigation known as Operation Nightingale (named after Florence Nightingale, a British woman considered to be the founder of the modern practice of nursing). This investigation has inevitably led state and federal officials to began a massive hunt for 2,800 fraudulent nurses and the arrest of 25 people who where culprits in the scheme of selling fake nursing diplomas. These 25 people where found in 5 different states, Florida being the main state were this alleged scheme was taking place. During the years between 2016 and 2021 federal officials found clear evidence of the criminal group selling more than 7,600 fake diplomas, in addition to academic transcripts. It is reported they were able to take in a profit of over $100 million U.S dollars in the process. The diplomas and transcripts were allegedly being sold to buyers between $10,000 and $15,000 U.S dollars.
msn.com
U.S. shows off chilling warfighting capabilities with aircraft launch
The United States has made a chilling demonstration of its warfighting capabilities. Twenty-four huge military transporter planes were launched on Jan. 5, in what marks the largest launch of C-17 aircraft ever from a single base. The ominous sight also saw what the U.S. Air Force is calling the "largest-ever...
Disabled veteran tax bill passed to House amid concerns
A bill that would remove the three-year residency requirement to qualify for the Disabled Veteran Tax credit drew concerns in the House Education Committee Wednesday. Some members wanted an income limit or means test included in the bill. After a motion to table the bill failed, House Bill 30 was eventually released to the House floor. If passed, First State ... Read More
Detroit News
Navy looks into selling USS Detroit to foreign ally
Washington ― After six years on the water, the USS Detroit is likely to be taken out of active service this year, and the Navy says it's looking into selling it to a foreign ally. The Freedom-class littoral combat ship, commissioned in 2016, is a candidate for divestment in...
Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase
HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
msn.com
US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready
(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
WYFF4.com
3 SC women, U.S. Postal Service employees, charged in multi-million-dollar COVID-19 PPP fraud ring
FLORENCE, S.C. — Three women, who were employees of U.S. Postal Service, face charges in South Carolina for a multi-million-dollar national fraud scheme related to the federal COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, officials said Tuesday. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the scheme involved...
This Vietnam-Era Warship Is the Oldest US Military Vessel Still in Operation
The U.S. Navy is in the midst of designing what it will look like in 2045. A recently-released overview of the Navy’s plans noted, “We will build future platforms with modernization in mind – hardware upgradeable and software updateable at the speed of innovation.” Here are 11 new warships that will join the U.S. Navy […]
