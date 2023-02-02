ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

News Tender

American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam.

In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.
MilitaryTimes

New name selected for Army’s Next Generation Squad Weapon

The Army has announced a name change for its forthcoming individual service rifle. Formerly designated the XM5 to replace the M4 carbine, the Army now plans to call the 6.8mm rifle the XM7. The announcement was released by an Army spokesman from Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey today. “The Army originally...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Military.com

Navy Fires Two Ship Commanders in One Day

The Navy has fired two commanding officers at two separate commands over a loss of confidence in their ability to lead, the service announced Thursday. Capt. Michael D. Nordeen, the commander of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde, and Cmdr. Alexa Jenkins, commanding officer of the destroyer USS Carney, were both relieved by their bosses on Wednesday, the Navy said in two separate press releases.
VIRGINIA STATE
Cristoval Victorial

Massive nurse degree scheme leads to FBI searching for 2800 fraudulent nurses

About a week ago, the Department of Justice in Florida publicized reports about an investigation known as Operation Nightingale (named after Florence Nightingale, a British woman considered to be the founder of the modern practice of nursing). This investigation has inevitably led state and federal officials to began a massive hunt for 2,800 fraudulent nurses and the arrest of 25 people who where culprits in the scheme of selling fake nursing diplomas. These 25 people where found in 5 different states, Florida being the main state were this alleged scheme was taking place. During the years between 2016 and 2021 federal officials found clear evidence of the criminal group selling more than 7,600 fake diplomas, in addition to academic transcripts. It is reported they were able to take in a profit of over $100 million U.S dollars in the process. The diplomas and transcripts were allegedly being sold to buyers between $10,000 and $15,000 U.S dollars.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

U.S. shows off chilling warfighting capabilities with aircraft launch

The United States has made a chilling demonstration of its warfighting capabilities. Twenty-four huge military transporter planes were launched on Jan. 5, in what marks the largest launch of C-17 aircraft ever from a single base. The ominous sight also saw what the U.S. Air Force is calling the "largest-ever...
GEORGIA STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Disabled veteran tax bill passed to House amid concerns

A bill that would remove the three-year residency requirement to qualify for the Disabled Veteran Tax credit drew concerns in the House Education Committee Wednesday. Some members wanted an income limit or means test included in the bill. After a motion to table the bill failed, House Bill 30 was eventually released to the House floor. If passed, First State ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Detroit News

Navy looks into selling USS Detroit to foreign ally

Washington ― After six years on the water, the USS Detroit is likely to be taken out of active service this year, and the Navy says it's looking into selling it to a foreign ally. The Freedom-class littoral combat ship, commissioned in 2016, is a candidate for divestment in...
WISCONSIN STATE
Edy Zoo

Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase

HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
msn.com

US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready

(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
OHIO STATE
