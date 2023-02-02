Gov. Little signed proclamation at STEM Action Center’s kick-off event

As an Idaho based energy attorney representing consumers, and small renewable energy developers for the last 40 years, I have, as the cliché goes, seen it all (or at least a lot of “it”). What I have learned over the last four decades is that energy development in Idaho, when done right, benefits all of […]
BOISE, Idaho — Following the release of a new draft environmental impact statement on a proposed large-scale wind-power project in south-central Idaho, Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Rep. Mike Simpson and Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch are expressing concerns. The Lava Ridge Wind Project, as proposed...
BOISE, Idaho. At its core, Black History Month is a celebratory observation of the contributions and sacrifices of our nation's African American community. Though it's widely known that the tradition's origins spring from the Jim Crow era of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the sitting president and director of the Idaho Black History Museum points out:
IDAHO, USA — According to the Idaho Wine Commission, there are over 70 wineries in Idaho and there are four wine regions. It could take quite a while to get to every one of them. So, the Idaho Wine Commission is hosting "Idaho Winter Wine Weekends." Nollie Haws, from...
(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
Idaho could reduce its Medicaid spending by as much as $65.7 million, according to a presentation Monday from a contractor hired to evaluate ways to reduce Medicaid’s costs to the state general fund. But almost every option would have a potential downside — making it harder for Idahoans on Medicaid to get health care, or […]
Boise, especially in the last few years, has really gained some national attention as a fantastic foodie destination. From classic diners that have been around for decades to new scrumptious places to try the Treasure Valley area is full of yummy options. Before we get to the most amazing under the radar restaurant in Idaho according to cheapism.com, let's check out some of our favorite hole in the wall places to eat in the area.
PAYETTE, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman charged with the failure to report the death of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, will remain in a state hospital per a request by Idaho Health and Welfare. In Payette County Court on Monday, Judge Brian Lee said that IDHW requested Wondra...
The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board is awarding $26 million to two infrastructure projects expanding internet connection in north central Idaho. The awards, announced last week, include $20 million for public-private partnership to directly link broadband connectivity between the northern and southern parts of the state for the first time from Grangeville to Star. Existing lines connect the regions through Oregon and Washington. The Idaho Regional Optical Network and the Intermountain Infrastructure Group are managing that project.
After four weeks of the 2023 Idaho legislative session, House and Senate leaders are still debating whether and how to change the way the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee votes. As the debate continues behind the scenes at the Idaho State Capitol, JFAC, which is the Idaho Legislature’s powerful budget committee, hasn’t taken any votes on the […]
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Since launching the unclaimed property campaign on February 1, 2023 the State Treasurer’s office, Unclaimed Property Division has received over 2,800 claims from people checking the website and finding that they have money waiting for them. The claims received in just two days total over...
As the pandemic gave way to the worst health crisis in modern history, emergency rules kept Idahoans and other Americans from losing Medicaid coverage — regardless of changes in their income or life circumstances. The COVID-19 situation has changed in the U.S., and that guarantee of ongoing Medicaid coverage will end on April 1. As […]
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
One of the greatest gifts of this country is the ability to own property. No one has the right to question what property you bought or why, and everyone’s decisions are unique to his or her own circumstances. In 2021, I sold my home in Boise and bought an...
The steep cliffs and drainages near Hell’s Canyon, in eastern Oregon along the Idaho border, make for perfect places for bighorn ewes to birth lambs. To have the lambs, the sheep separate themselves from the herd, partly to avoid predators for the first few days of the lamb’s life, said Katey Huggler, a doctoral student at the University of Idaho.
Government agents explain that emotion isn’t an argument against southern Idaho’s proposed wind farms. I disagree. As many as 350 people turned out for a public meeting in Jerome. Not one spoke in favor of placing the massive wind turbines on 114 square miles of land along Lava Ridge controlled by the Bureau of Land Management. The overwhelming public opposition should carry some weight. It likely won’t have an impact. So should your emotions.
Oh, Idaho--it never stops. What's not to love about this place? We have some of the greatest wilderness, literally, on the planet. Our people (for the most part) are very kind, and we have arguably the most unique access to "all of it" in the entire nation. Yet somehow, amid...
There's never a bad time or season for cinnamon rolls or visiting the best diners in Idaho. And, we're pretty lucky living here, because we have some of the best restaurants in the country. In fact, one of Idaho’s diners recently made LoveFood’s list of the best diners in each state. What diner do you think it is?
