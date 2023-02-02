Gov. Little signed proclamation at STEM Action Center’s kick-off event

February is STEM Matters Month in Idaho. Governor Little signed a proclamation at the STEM Action Center ’s kick-off event at trailhead Boise.

Otto Kitsinger/Otto Kitsinger for the Idaho STE BOISE, Idaho (Feb. 1, 2023) -- Idaho Gov. Brad Little addresses the crowd during the STEM Matters Month kickoff Wednesday at the Boise co-working space Trailhead. STEM Matters has morphed over eight years from a one-day celebration at the Idaho Capitol to a monthlong statewide observance during February this year. At the event Gov. Little read his proclamation declaring February 2023 STEM Matters Month. (Photo by Otto Kitsinger for Idaho STEM Action Center)

Idaho officials are encouraging people of all ages to learn more about the opportunities available through science, technology, engineering, and math.

The event is meant to showcase all the industries in STEM as well as trying to get kids interested in the industry.

The Idaho STEM Action Center says STEM provides durable skills needed by Idaho employees.

Otto Kitsinger/Otto Kitsinger for the Idaho STE BOISE, Idaho (Feb. 1, 2023) -- Idaho Gov. Brad Little (second from right) and FIRST Idaho technology director Steve Skogsberg (right) talk about FIRST-FRC Robotics with members of Team Tators (left) from Treasure Valley Math and Science Center in Boise. STEM Matters has morphed over eight years from a one-day celebration at the Idaho Capitol to a monthlong statewide observance during February this year. At the event hosted by Idaho STEM Action Center, Idaho Gov. Brad Little read his proclamation declaring February 2023 STEM Matters Month. (Photo by Otto Kitsinger for Idaho STEM Action Center)

STEM jobs in Idaho are projected to grow 15.4% by 2030, outpacing the national average, and the center projects 90% of jobs will require digital literacy within a decade.

"STEM really does matter in Idaho, it's important for our economical development and it's also important for our education,” said Laurie Anderson, Board Chair for STEM Action Center Foundation.

The STEM Action Center will be hosting events in honor of STEM Matters Month .

