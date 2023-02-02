ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Spring cleaning anyone? These organization tips will have your closet looking amazing!

HOUSTON – Out with the old, and in with the new! The month of January is now behind us, and it’s time to start gearing up for Spring. Each year, many people transition out of the winter season feeling inspired and ready for a fresh start! Often times, it’s moving furniture around, or cleaning out the closet to make room for new items.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Look who’s taking over! It’s Gal Pal Week on Houston Life!

This week on Houston Life, we’re celebrating Gal Pals, besties, your ‘ride or die.’ All week we have Gal Pal guest co-hosts. Monday: Lauren Kelly co-hosts with Sarah Pepper. Pepper and Kelly once co-hosted a radio program in Houston. On Monday, they’re bringing that magical friendship to Houston Life!
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Good, clean rachet fun!

Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC2 we’re celebrating the best friends in our lives. Lauren Kelly is inviting her Gal Pal, Crystal Wall to guest co-host with her on Houston Life!. Watch the last time the two were together, live on Houston Life.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston woman is giving away millions

In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Newsmakers: Black History facts and the fight against politicization

Host Khambrel Marshall sits down with Dr. Alexander Byrd, Vice Provost for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Rice University to talk Black History Month in a politicized world. Houston Police Department is hiring new recruits. Are you in?. Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew of “Paradise Blue,”...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Clerk shot, injured in attempted robbery in southeast Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for two suspects after a store clerk was shot in an attempted robbery in southeast Houston. Two men wearing gray track suits tried to rob a convenience store at 7140 Scott Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. Police say the men propped open...
HOUSTON, TX

