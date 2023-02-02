Read full article on original website
Local patriots replace American flags for freeCovering KatyHouston, TX
Have You Dared to Take the Plunge in Houston's Most Thrilling Swimming Pool?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This Houston woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Looking for Love in Houston: Woman Asks Social Media Where Late 20s and 30s Men Hang OutAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Buffalo Bayou John Doe found on July 8, 1957 in Houston, Texas still unidentifiedMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Pink Bows Foundation hosting ‘Blingo & Bubbles’ fundraiser event at Minute Maid Park
HOUSTON – The Pink Bows Foundation was founded following the tragic loss of Madison Alexis Dubiski at the Astroworld music festival, and now a local family is turning heartbreak into hope. After losing their daughter Madison in the tragedy at Astroworld -- the Dubiski family created the foundation to...
Looking for Love in Houston: Woman Asks Social Media Where Late 20s and 30s Men Hang Out
A 27-year-old woman who recently moved to Houston has turned to the social platform Reddit to ask where to meet single men in Houston. The lady who goes by the user name hairstylechoices asked for help, and the people of Houston were eager to help.
Spring cleaning anyone? These organization tips will have your closet looking amazing!
HOUSTON – Out with the old, and in with the new! The month of January is now behind us, and it’s time to start gearing up for Spring. Each year, many people transition out of the winter season feeling inspired and ready for a fresh start! Often times, it’s moving furniture around, or cleaning out the closet to make room for new items.
PHOTOS: This $3.8M West University mansion with TONS of tile is an ‘80s vibe
WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas – West University has a mansion on the market for $3,848,000 with an eclectic style that is defined by tile, glass and mirror finishes and so much ‘80s style you may be transported just by looking through the photos below. The home at 6535...
Click2Win: This San Luis Salute Mardi Gras giveaway is calling your name
Grab your mask and beads, Mardi Gras season is upon us! To celebrate, Landry’s, Inc. is giving away the ultimate Mardi Gras Galveston experience. Scroll down and enter to win now. One lucky winner will celebrate island style with a one-night hotel stay at Hilton Galveston Island Resort, a...
MIX 96.5’s Sarah Pepper tests Lauren Kelly in Jessie Watt’s ‘College of Hollywood Knowledge’
HOUSTON – Sarah Pepper has been the voice of your morning commute on Houston radio for over 15 years. Currently as one half of ‘The Morning MIX with Sarah and Jessie’ on MIX 96.5, Sarah continues to entertain people on their way into school, work, or even while just sitting in Houston traffic.
Look who’s taking over! It’s Gal Pal Week on Houston Life!
This week on Houston Life, we’re celebrating Gal Pals, besties, your ‘ride or die.’ All week we have Gal Pal guest co-hosts. Monday: Lauren Kelly co-hosts with Sarah Pepper. Pepper and Kelly once co-hosted a radio program in Houston. On Monday, they’re bringing that magical friendship to Houston Life!
Good, clean rachet fun!
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC2 we’re celebrating the best friends in our lives. Lauren Kelly is inviting her Gal Pal, Crystal Wall to guest co-host with her on Houston Life!. Watch the last time the two were together, live on Houston Life.
Someone in Houston won a $2 million Powerball prize last night: See where lucky ticket was purchased
HOUSTON – Someone in the Houston area is waking up $2 million richer this Tuesday!. A Powerball ticket with a prize amount of $2 million was sold at an H-E-B store located at 14498 Bellaire Blvd. The winner used the “Power Play” option. The winning numbers were:...
This Houston woman is giving away millions
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
Harris County Commissioner Ellis, Houston Mayor Turner, Sheriff Gonzalez announce Houston’s 3rd gun buyback scheduled this month
HOUSTON – How much is a gun worth? Harris County and the City of Houston say it’s between $50 and $200. That is the range the two will be offering in a couple of weekends at Deussen Park as the county and city collaborate on a third gun buyback program after having two last year.
Houston Newsmakers: Black History facts and the fight against politicization
Host Khambrel Marshall sits down with Dr. Alexander Byrd, Vice Provost for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Rice University to talk Black History Month in a politicized world. Houston Police Department is hiring new recruits. Are you in?. Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew of “Paradise Blue,”...
HPD: Clerk shot, injured in attempted robbery in southeast Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for two suspects after a store clerk was shot in an attempted robbery in southeast Houston. Two men wearing gray track suits tried to rob a convenience store at 7140 Scott Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. Police say the men propped open...
Headless goats, chickens, and a pigeon found on Galveston beach believed to be part of Santeria animal sacrifice ceremony
GALVESTON, Texas – Beachgoers in Galveston reportedly came across a ‘macabre’ scene on Sunday morning. According to Galveston Animal Control Officials, officers were called to the beach near 56th Street at around 6:30 a.m. after someone reported finding headless carcasses of goats, chickens, and a pigeon. Lt....
Santa Fe neighbors embattled in Confederate flag dispute reach agreement
SANTA FE, Texas - A dispute between neighbors going on for more than 10 years in Santa Fe, Texas appears to finally have been resolved. PREVIOUS: Santa Fe woman arrested after Confederate flag dispute, neighbors at odds on where it flies. Rosie Yanas told FOX 26 last week how she...
‘We will prosecute without favor, without fear’: Recently appointed Alamdar Hamdani is the 4th U.S. Attorney of South Asian descent in nation, 1st in district
HOUSTON – The meeting started off with a simple introduction by the top law enforcement official in our area: “My name Alamdar Hamdani. I go by Al.”. Hamdani is the new sheriff in town for the feds, better known as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas.
‘K9 Mattress Mack’: Precinct 4′s newest officer named after community philanthropist
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Mark Herman’s Precinct 4 Constable’s Office has announced a new member of its squad, and the name is all too familiar for Houstonians. The newest member is a K9 officer named after popular businessman, Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale. K9 officer ‘Mattress...
‘It’s starting to mess me up’: Woman says rats, mold have taken over her north Houston apartment and management won’t help
HOUSTON – Residents who live at the Cranbrook Forest Apartments say they are fed up with rats, mold, and faulty appliances. The complex is located on Ella Boulevard in north Houston. Tenants say they submit work orders to management, but their problems are never resolved. Ms. Rozell has lived...
Recognize him? Houston police searching for man accused of breaking into building, stealing more than $2,000 in electronics
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with finding the man who was caught on video burglarizing a building in west Houston last year. On Saturday, July 16, Houston police said an unknown suspect was caught on camera burglarizing a building located in the 1 block of Riverway Drive.
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Lavender, a pup who’s walking on sunshine
Lavender has the sweetest eyes, GLIMMERING with hope and happiness. Those at the shelter say that Lavender hasn’t had a sunshine and rainbows life going on before she came to the shelter, but she’s a fighter to the very end. Losing a leg and being bred over and...
