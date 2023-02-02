Read full article on original website
wjhl.com
Johnson City Superintendent: we're prepared for 3rd grade retention
Johnson City Superintendent: we're prepared for 3rd grade retention. Johnson City Superintendent: we're prepared for 3rd grade retention. Police investigating body found in Greene County cornfield.
wjhl.com
Bill aims to alleviate mammogram costs for women
Local representative, Rebecca Alexander proposed a bill that's working to get the mammogram process, all the way up to potential diagnosis, paid for 100 percent.
City manager optimistic about future of JCPD ahead of police chief retirement
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City’s city manager told News Channel 11 that she is confident in the city’s police department’s ability to adapt to change in the wake of multiple key figures announcing their retirement. City Manager Cathy Ball said in a Thursday interview that she has met with leadership of the Johnson […]
wjhl.com
Appalachian Farm Expo kicks off in Bristol
The 2023 Appalachian Farm Expo kicked off Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). Along with farming equipment and live animals, attendees can experience live music, craft vendors and several competitions.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport audit finds employee used city resources for personal gain
An audit of the city of Kingsport showed that a school employee had used the city’s account for personal purchases in order to not pay taxes and another employee misappropriated cash funds, which has led to a state investigation. The audit, conducted by independent auditors Brown, Edwards & Company...
wjhl.com
Hokies topple No. 6 UVA in Commonwealth Clash
The 2023 Appalachian Farm Expo kicked off Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). Along with farming equipment and live animals, attendees can experience live music, craft vendors and several competitions. 2 time Bassmaster Classic champion visits King University. Members of King University's Bass Fishing Team and other students were able
Kingsport Times-News
At least six apply for Kingsport superintendent, city attorney says private 1-on-1 interviews legal
NASHVILLE — At lease six people were vying to be the next superintendent of Kingsport City Schools as the deadline of 11:59 p.m. Friday approached. And according to an opinion City Attorney Bart Rowlett wrote to the Board of Education Monday, one-on-one interviews of the top candidates by board members are legal and not required to be open, based on a 1999 Tennessee attorney general’s opinion.
wjhl.com
Volunteers clean up litter at Watauga Lake
An organization named ‘Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful’ hosted a cleanup at Watauga Lake, where volunteers helped pick up trash and debris along the shoreline. An organization named ‘Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful’ hosted a cleanup at Watauga Lake, where volunteers helped pick up trash and debris along the shoreline.
Herald and Tribune
Jonesborough examines how to solve restaurant scarcity
All over the nation, towns just like Jonesborough are seeing the effects of a volatile market and price increases across the board making it difficult for entrepreneurs looking to open restaurants. “It takes a lot of money to open a restaurant. And the failure rate is well over 50%,” said...
wjhl.com
Educator of the Week: Amanda Baker, Grandview Elementary
TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — Amanda Baker was recently named Educator of the Year in Washington County, an honor she says has more meaning since it was chosen by her peers. Baker is also this week’s Educator of the Week and News Channel 11 took a closer look at what makes her so successful.
wjhl.com
VOTE: Best Sushi in the Tri-Cities + L5V
Local schools react to state's teacher pay increase. Local Tri-City school districts are excited about the initiative to increase teacher's pay. Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon. Johnson City Seed-Swap to be held Feb. 11.
KPT, JC firefighters walk to raise awareness on PTSD
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local professional firefighters are joining a statewide effort this week to raise awareness on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suicide within the fire service community. A release from the Kingsport Firefighters Association says their members, as well as Johnson City’s association will join the 2023 “A Walk for Dustin”. This event […]
wjhl.com
California trio plead guilty, supplied fentanyl linked to Wise County teen overdoses
California trio plead guilty, supplied fentanyl linked to Wise County teen overdoses. Local schools react to state's teacher pay increase. Local Tri-City school districts are excited about the initiative
wjhl.com
ETSU Brass Day happening this Saturday
Brett Long with the ETSU Department of Music, gets us ready for a full day of wonderful music featuring the United States Army’s “Pershing’s Own” Brass Quintet.
Moon Coffee and Tea House to open in downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jared Sand and Brett Dial have dreamed of opening a business since their days in college, nearly a decade ago. On Feb. 20, that dream will become a reality when they open Moon Coffee and Tea House on 325 East Main Street in their hometown of Johnson City. “We’re both […]
Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WJHL) – Stan Bailey and his wife Jeannie were relaxing at Myrtle Beach when they witnessed history: the moment United States jets shot down a suspected spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The Baileys, who are originally from Greeneville, Tennessee, had just started a month-long trip to the southern beach […]
East Tennessean
ETSU Center for Rural Health Research publishes results of mask study
The results of a two-month study regarding mask-wearing behaviors on the ETSU campus and in the Johnson City community has been published in the Journal of Community Health. The study, conducted by students from the ETSU Center for Rural Health Research, sought out to see how different mask-wearing behaviors differed within the ETSU community and the surrounding region.
localmemphis.com
Here are some Saturday events in the Bluff City on Feb. 4, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a week filled with winter weather, many Memphians might be ready to get out of the house. Luckily, there are a few key events taking place in the city on Feb. 4 specifically:. Collage Dance Collective's 'Rise'. This annual piece centers on the life and...
Portion of John B. Dennis Highway closed overnight Tuesday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A portion of John B. Dennis Highway (Route 93) in Kingsport will be closed to traffic overnight on Tuesday while crews perform bridge repair, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). A release from TDOT said the area of John B. Dennis Highway that runs over Shipley Street will be […]
wjhl.com
Body found on Dickenson County trail identified
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming said the body of David Glenn Bowman, 60, of Grundy, Va., was found off of an area trail Sunday evening. A statement from Fleming said Bowman’s body was discovered around 4 p.m. by an ATV rider approximately 15 feet...
