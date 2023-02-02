NASHVILLE — At lease six people were vying to be the next superintendent of Kingsport City Schools as the deadline of 11:59 p.m. Friday approached. And according to an opinion City Attorney Bart Rowlett wrote to the Board of Education Monday, one-on-one interviews of the top candidates by board members are legal and not required to be open, based on a 1999 Tennessee attorney general’s opinion.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO