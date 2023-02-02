ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

wjhl.com

Johnson City Superintendent: we're prepared for 3rd grade retention

JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Bill aims to alleviate mammogram costs for women

Local representative, Rebecca Alexander proposed a bill that’s working to get the mammogram process, all the way up to potential diagnosis, paid for 100 percent. Local representative, Rebecca Alexander proposed a bill that’s working to get the mammogram process, all the way up to potential diagnosis, paid for 100 percent.
BRISTOL, TN
wjhl.com

Appalachian Farm Expo kicks off in Bristol

The 2023 Appalachian Farm Expo kicked off Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). Along with farming equipment and live animals, attendees can experience live music, craft vendors and several competitions. Appalachian Farm Expo kicks off in Bristol. The 2023 Appalachian Farm Expo kicked off Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS)....
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport audit finds employee used city resources for personal gain

An audit of the city of Kingsport showed that a school employee had used the city’s account for personal purchases in order to not pay taxes and another employee misappropriated cash funds, which has led to a state investigation. The audit, conducted by independent auditors Brown, Edwards & Company...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Hokies topple No. 6 UVA in Commonwealth Clash

JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

At least six apply for Kingsport superintendent, city attorney says private 1-on-1 interviews legal

NASHVILLE — At lease six people were vying to be the next superintendent of Kingsport City Schools as the deadline of 11:59 p.m. Friday approached. And according to an opinion City Attorney Bart Rowlett wrote to the Board of Education Monday, one-on-one interviews of the top candidates by board members are legal and not required to be open, based on a 1999 Tennessee attorney general’s opinion.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Volunteers clean up litter at Watauga Lake

An organization named ‘Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful’ hosted a cleanup at Watauga Lake, where volunteers helped pick up trash and debris along the shoreline. An organization named ‘Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful’ hosted a cleanup at Watauga Lake, where volunteers helped pick up trash and debris along the shoreline.
WATAUGA, TN
Herald and Tribune

Jonesborough examines how to solve restaurant scarcity

All over the nation, towns just like Jonesborough are seeing the effects of a volatile market and price increases across the board making it difficult for entrepreneurs looking to open restaurants. “It takes a lot of money to open a restaurant. And the failure rate is well over 50%,” said...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wjhl.com

Educator of the Week: Amanda Baker, Grandview Elementary

TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — Amanda Baker was recently named Educator of the Year in Washington County, an honor she says has more meaning since it was chosen by her peers. Baker is also this week’s Educator of the Week and News Channel 11 took a closer look at what makes her so successful.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

VOTE: Best Sushi in the Tri-Cities + L5V

JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

KPT, JC firefighters walk to raise awareness on PTSD

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local professional firefighters are joining a statewide effort this week to raise awareness on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suicide within the fire service community. A release from the Kingsport Firefighters Association says their members, as well as Johnson City’s association will join the 2023 “A Walk for Dustin”. This event […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

ETSU Brass Day happening this Saturday

Brett Long with the ETSU Department of Music, gets us ready for a full day of wonderful music featuring the United States Army’s “Pershing’s Own” Brass Quintet.
WJHL

Moon Coffee and Tea House to open in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jared Sand and Brett Dial have dreamed of opening a business since their days in college, nearly a decade ago. On Feb. 20, that dream will become a reality when they open Moon Coffee and Tea House on 325 East Main Street in their hometown of Johnson City. “We’re both […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WJHL) – Stan Bailey and his wife Jeannie were relaxing at Myrtle Beach when they witnessed history: the moment United States jets shot down a suspected spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The Baileys, who are originally from Greeneville, Tennessee, had just started a month-long trip to the southern beach […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
East Tennessean

ETSU Center for Rural Health Research publishes results of mask study

The results of a two-month study regarding mask-wearing behaviors on the ETSU campus and in the Johnson City community has been published in the Journal of Community Health. The study, conducted by students from the ETSU Center for Rural Health Research, sought out to see how different mask-wearing behaviors differed within the ETSU community and the surrounding region.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
localmemphis.com

Here are some Saturday events in the Bluff City on Feb. 4, 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a week filled with winter weather, many Memphians might be ready to get out of the house. Luckily, there are a few key events taking place in the city on Feb. 4 specifically:. Collage Dance Collective's 'Rise'. This annual piece centers on the life and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJHL

Portion of John B. Dennis Highway closed overnight Tuesday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A portion of John B. Dennis Highway (Route 93) in Kingsport will be closed to traffic overnight on Tuesday while crews perform bridge repair, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). A release from TDOT said the area of John B. Dennis Highway that runs over Shipley Street will be […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Body found on Dickenson County trail identified

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming said the body of David Glenn Bowman, 60, of Grundy, Va., was found off of an area trail Sunday evening. A statement from Fleming said Bowman’s body was discovered around 4 p.m. by an ATV rider approximately 15 feet...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA

