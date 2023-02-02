Read full article on original website
Conjoined twins successfully separated in ‘historic’ surgeryLive Action NewsFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After 11 Hours Surgery 1st of Its KindAndrei TapalagaFort Worth, TX
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years laterTrisha FayeFort Worth, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
Fort Worth woman killed in crash is now identified
A Fort Worth woman killed in a crash over the weekend has now been identified. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner says Serenity Thomas died from “multiple blunt force injuries.” Saturday, Thomas’s car was struck by an SUV
Teen dies in crash during street race in Lewisville
A teenager died Saturday in a car crash while racing other vehicles on the I-35E frontage road in Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. Lewisville police responded to the crash just before 5 p.m. Saturday on the southbound I-35E frontage road near FM 407. A small white vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and hit a light pole, then crashed into the ditch. The 17-year-old male driver, the car’s sole occupant, was killed.
DeSoto man killed in fiery Arlington crash
A DeSoto man has been named as the victim who died in a fiery Arlington crash over the weekend. Saturday night, a Mustang changed lanes on South Center Street just north of I-20.
Murder victim found after car crashes into Garland apartment building
GARLAND, Texas - Police are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man who was found in a car that was on fire after it crashed into a Garland apartment building early Sunday morning. This happened just before 12:30 a.m., when Garland Fire and Police departments were called out to the...
Homicide at 2500 Marburg St.
On February 1, 2023, at around 5:45 pm, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of Marburg Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Erica Davis, 38, inside the home with a gunshot wound. Davis died at scene. During the investigation, a witness, Donnie...
Man killed in Ellis County shooting
ITALY, Texas - Investigators in Ellis County are trying to find the person who shot and killed a man Sunday night. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Rosemond Lane in Italy. The Ellis County Sheriff's Department said when deputies got to the scene, they found 54-year-old Jackie Shelby. He...
2 men found shot in car that crashed into Garland apartment
Garland police are investigating a car crash into an apartment building as a murder. They say the driver was shot before he died. His passenger was wounded too.
22-year-old killed, teen injured in shooting that led to car crash, Garland police say
GARLAND, Texas — Garland police have opened a murder investigation to look into a shooting that caused a car crash at an apartment building early Sunday morning. The department said this happened on Feb. 5. in the 4600 block of Saturn Road by Northwest Highway. Police and fire departments were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. about a vehicle that crashed into a building and caught fire.
1 Killed, 2 Injured in Overnight Fort Worth Crash
One person is dead and two others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Worth on Thursday night. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, East Division officers responded to the intersection at Martin Luther King Freeway and East Berry Street shortly after 11 p.m. Police said a vehicle...
Jury seated in capital murder trial of dad accused of driving getaway car for son after 2021 triple homicide in Garland
GARLAND, Texas — He wasn't the one who pulled the trigger, but the question is whether Richard Acosta Jr., is as responsible for the murder of three teenagers as his son, who is accused of the shooting. It happened the day after Christmas, on Dec. 26, 2021. Now, more...
Homicide at 2500 Perryton Drive
On February 5, 2023, at about 11:21 PM, Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive. The preliminary investigation determined a man was shot in an apartment by an unknown suspect. DFR responded and the man died. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 020810-2023.
Police blame illegal street racing on fatal west Dallas crash
One person has died in a high-speed crash in West Dallas Sunday morning. Police blame it on illegal street racing. The crash was on west-bound I-30 near Cockrell Hill.
Armed woman enters emergency room making suicidal comments
A north Texas woman who reportedly displayed a gun in the emergency room at Arlington Memorial Hospital has been confirmed dead after an interaction with law enforcement.
Walmart evacuated after bomb threat in Denton County, police say
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas — A North Texas Walmart store was evacuated Monday after someone called in a bomb threat, police said. The threat, which was under investigation Monday afternoon, was made to a Walmart in the Marketplace at Highland Village in the 3000 block of Justin Road. Highland Village is located in Denton County.
Texas Rangers investigating deputies’ fatal shooting of woman near Denton
The Texas Rangers are investigating an incident near Denton over the weekend in which Denton County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a woman who pointed a weapon at them. On Saturday morning, the Arlington Police Department notified other departments about an armed woman making suicidal comments at an Arlington hospital. Shortly after noon, DCSO deputies located a vehicle involved in that incident in the parking lot of the Greenbelt Corridor Park east of Denton, according to a DCSO news release.
Police link 3 student deaths, 6 other overdoses to fentanyl from Dallas-area home
Three students are dead and six were hospitalized after they overdosed on fentanyl that may have come from one Dallas-area home, according to a newly unsealed court document. The home's residents, Luis Navarrete and Magaly Mejia Cano, are accused of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Authorities alleged they sold "M30" pills that made their way to the hands of students from three schools in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch district.
Two people killed in separate Fort Worth crashes, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people died in separate crashes late Thursday night in Fort Worth as roads froze over again, police said. While the crashes were under investigation and it wasn't yet known if weather played a factor, the freezing roads created widespread hazardous driving conditions across North Texas.
Woman who displayed handgun inside Arlington Memorial Hospital fatally shot by deputies
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The woman who displayed a handgun inside Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning has died, police said.Police said at 8:55 a.m. Feb. 4, officers were notified by staff that a woman entered the emergency room lobby, displayed a handgun and began making suicidal comments. A security employee at the hospital confronted the woman and told her she needed to leave, police said. She then exited the building and left the property before officers arrived.Once investigators identified the woman, they pushed out a bulletin to regional law enforcement partners. Shortly after, deputies with the Denton County Sheriff's Office found an unoccupied vehicle related to the incident in the parking lot of Greenbelt Corridor Park.Deputies searched the trails in the park and found the woman, who in turn pointed a weapon at them.The DCSO said that after refusing to comply with demands to drop the weapon, deputies fired theirs—striking and killing her.The woman's identity has not been publicly released at this time and this remains and ongoing investigation.
