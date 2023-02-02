ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

Bare Hands Brewery misses key deadline on proposed South Bend site

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The future Bare Hands Brewery location in South Bend, which has seen years of delays, has missed another key deadline. The brewery first announced an expansion into South Bend in 2016, with the City selling a vacant property near Four Winds Field to Bare Hands for $1. Years of delays, including pandemic-related setbacks, led to the City renegotiating its contract with Bare Hands Brewery this past Summer. The new agreement called for the South Bend location on the corner of William & Wayne Street to have a rough inspection by February 1, and open by September 1, 2023.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Low Sensory Night at Howard Park February 8

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Venues Parks & Arts is hosting its first Low Sensory Night at Howard Park on Wednesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This free event is specifically designed for the neurodivergent community and will feature ice skating, a low sensory room and a number of activities for sensory seekers.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

SJCPL: learn about your health from your DNA

SOUTH BEND, Ind.- The St. Joseph County Public Library (SJCPL) is inviting you to learn about your DNA Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Leighton Auditorium at the Main Library's Community Learning Center. Presented as part of the "Our Universe Revealed" series, "What's Really in Your DNA?" will offer attendees...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

SBPD: residents invited to monthly crime stat meeting Wednesday evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind.- The South Bend Police Department (SBPD) is inviting its residents to this month's Community Crime Stat meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the department's auditorium. This meeting will cover January's crime trends and give residents an opportunity to ask questions and voice concerns about...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Jobs for Michigan's Graduates: initiation ceremony Friday for new youth leadership

HARTFORD, Mich.- Hartford High School's Jobs for Michigan's Graduates (JMG) program will host their annual Initiation and Installation (I&I) ceremony Feb. 10 at Hartford High School Auditorium. Elected youth leaders are responsible for planning year-round events that focus on community service. In addition to making program recommendations, youth leaders represent...
HARTFORD, MI
abc57.com

South Bend Schools considers consolidating to two high schools

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new proposal from South Bend Community School Corporation suggests leaving just two high schools open. South Bend Schools released three potential scenarios for its long-range facilities master plan, Monday. The proposals are clear to note there has not been a final decision, and consolidation isn't likely before the 2024-25 school year.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition hosts health clinic February 11

ELKHART, Ind. - The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition's next health clinic is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Arena Michiana, located at 2401 Middlebury St. in Elkhart. Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available for those eligible to get the shot. The clinic...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Indiana State Coroner's Association: scholarship opportunities available

The Indiana State Coroner's Association (ISCA) has a scholarship opportunity for students wanting to study forensic science, death investigation or a related field. The application deadline is Mar. 1. Eligible applicants will be chosen based on need and GPA and must be Indiana residents attending an Indiana college or university.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

SBPD Winter Prospect Day February 18, applications due February 13

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department's Winter Prospect Day is scheduled for February 18. Anyone interested in joining the department has until February 13 to submit their applications. South Bend Police Department Prospect Days are testing days that allow potential employees to streamline the hiring process by...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Goshen man arrested in connection with 1975 cold case

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana State Police have arrested two men in connection with the death of a teenager in 1975. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, Indiana, were arrested in their respective homes on Monday. On August 6, 1975, 17-year-old Laurel Jean...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Indiana DNR Law Enforcement warns Indiana residents to stay off the ice

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement agency, there have been multiple incidents involving people falling through the ice in northern Indiana throughout Sunday. The department advises that icy conditions are going to continue to deteriorate and weaken as the weather gets warmer, and that community members...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Winner of inaugural Garvin Roberson Student Athlete Award announced

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo announced the inaugural winner of the Garvin Roberson Student Athlete Award on Sunday. Garvin Roberson, for whom the award was named, passed away in December. The award was created by the Indiana Black Expo of Elkhart's president, Robert Taylor,...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Washington Park Zoo announces death of beloved tiger, Stars

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Officials with the Washington Park Zoo announced Monday that the zoo's beloved tiger, Stars, was euthanized after suffering from chronic kidney disease. Stars, 18, was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease a few weeks ago. Zoo staff had been closely monitoring Stars since the diagnosis. The decision...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

