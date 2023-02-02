Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall Of Fame Football Icon DiesOnlyHomersSouth Bend, IN
Indiana Man Finds 5K in His Fast-food Bag –Then Does ThisjoemoodyElkhart, IN
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Related
abc57.com
Bare Hands Brewery misses key deadline on proposed South Bend site
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The future Bare Hands Brewery location in South Bend, which has seen years of delays, has missed another key deadline. The brewery first announced an expansion into South Bend in 2016, with the City selling a vacant property near Four Winds Field to Bare Hands for $1. Years of delays, including pandemic-related setbacks, led to the City renegotiating its contract with Bare Hands Brewery this past Summer. The new agreement called for the South Bend location on the corner of William & Wayne Street to have a rough inspection by February 1, and open by September 1, 2023.
abc57.com
Low Sensory Night at Howard Park February 8
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Venues Parks & Arts is hosting its first Low Sensory Night at Howard Park on Wednesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This free event is specifically designed for the neurodivergent community and will feature ice skating, a low sensory room and a number of activities for sensory seekers.
abc57.com
South Bend Common Council to form special committee to address racial reparations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Common Council will form a special committee to address racial reparations in the community, according to Common Council President Sharon McBride. Dr. Darryl Heller, Director of the Indiana University South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center will chair the special committee. The committee will...
abc57.com
SJCPL: learn about your health from your DNA
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- The St. Joseph County Public Library (SJCPL) is inviting you to learn about your DNA Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Leighton Auditorium at the Main Library's Community Learning Center. Presented as part of the "Our Universe Revealed" series, "What's Really in Your DNA?" will offer attendees...
abc57.com
SBPD: residents invited to monthly crime stat meeting Wednesday evening
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- The South Bend Police Department (SBPD) is inviting its residents to this month's Community Crime Stat meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the department's auditorium. This meeting will cover January's crime trends and give residents an opportunity to ask questions and voice concerns about...
abc57.com
Jobs for Michigan's Graduates: initiation ceremony Friday for new youth leadership
HARTFORD, Mich.- Hartford High School's Jobs for Michigan's Graduates (JMG) program will host their annual Initiation and Installation (I&I) ceremony Feb. 10 at Hartford High School Auditorium. Elected youth leaders are responsible for planning year-round events that focus on community service. In addition to making program recommendations, youth leaders represent...
abc57.com
Special Committee formed by Common Council President to discuss Reparations Resolution
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- The South Bend Common Council’s Special Meeting concerning the Reparations Resolution resulted in a Special Committee formed by President Sharon McBride to further discuss the resolution. Now that it’s being taken up by a committee, the council bypassed discussing it further during Monday’s meeting, leaving the public confused.
abc57.com
Alleged prank threats reported at schools across Michigan, including Benton Harbor High School
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - A threat called in to Benton Harbor High School Tuesday morning was determined to be a prank, according to Benton Harbor Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Butts. The call is apparently one of many to school districts across the state. Michigan State Police reported a number...
abc57.com
South Bend Schools considers consolidating to two high schools
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new proposal from South Bend Community School Corporation suggests leaving just two high schools open. South Bend Schools released three potential scenarios for its long-range facilities master plan, Monday. The proposals are clear to note there has not been a final decision, and consolidation isn't likely before the 2024-25 school year.
abc57.com
Elkhart County is prepared for rail emergencies similar to derailment in Northeastern Ohio
ELKHART, Ind.- Evacuation and shelter-in-place orders remain in effect in a northeastern Ohio town after a train derailment sparked a massive fire and concerns about air quality. A Norfolk Southern train with more than 100 cars derailed in East Palestine. Norfolk Southern has a large depot in Elkhart county, local...
abc57.com
Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition hosts health clinic February 11
ELKHART, Ind. - The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition's next health clinic is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Arena Michiana, located at 2401 Middlebury St. in Elkhart. Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available for those eligible to get the shot. The clinic...
abc57.com
Indiana State Coroner's Association: scholarship opportunities available
The Indiana State Coroner's Association (ISCA) has a scholarship opportunity for students wanting to study forensic science, death investigation or a related field. The application deadline is Mar. 1. Eligible applicants will be chosen based on need and GPA and must be Indiana residents attending an Indiana college or university.
abc57.com
Local elementary robotics team seeking community's help to get to World Robotics Competition in Houston
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- 5th and 6th graders from the Twin Branch Elementary Robotics Team are headed to the World Robotics Tournament in Houston this April, after winning the Indiana State Competition in December. They call themselves the ‘Sunny Delights’, and they’re looking for the community’s help to get them to...
abc57.com
SBPD Winter Prospect Day February 18, applications due February 13
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department's Winter Prospect Day is scheduled for February 18. Anyone interested in joining the department has until February 13 to submit their applications. South Bend Police Department Prospect Days are testing days that allow potential employees to streamline the hiring process by...
abc57.com
Goshen man arrested in connection with 1975 cold case
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana State Police have arrested two men in connection with the death of a teenager in 1975. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, Indiana, were arrested in their respective homes on Monday. On August 6, 1975, 17-year-old Laurel Jean...
abc57.com
Boys and Girls Club of Elkhart County to host next Free Movie Night Friday
GOSHEN, Ind.- The Boys and Girls Club of Elkhart County will sponsor Goshen Theater's Free Movie Night with a showing of "The Princess and The Frog" on Feb. 10 and 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and this event is free with limited seating. Concessions will be available to...
abc57.com
Indiana DNR Law Enforcement warns Indiana residents to stay off the ice
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement agency, there have been multiple incidents involving people falling through the ice in northern Indiana throughout Sunday. The department advises that icy conditions are going to continue to deteriorate and weaken as the weather gets warmer, and that community members...
abc57.com
Winner of inaugural Garvin Roberson Student Athlete Award announced
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo announced the inaugural winner of the Garvin Roberson Student Athlete Award on Sunday. Garvin Roberson, for whom the award was named, passed away in December. The award was created by the Indiana Black Expo of Elkhart's president, Robert Taylor,...
abc57.com
Washington Park Zoo announces death of beloved tiger, Stars
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Officials with the Washington Park Zoo announced Monday that the zoo's beloved tiger, Stars, was euthanized after suffering from chronic kidney disease. Stars, 18, was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease a few weeks ago. Zoo staff had been closely monitoring Stars since the diagnosis. The decision...
abc57.com
South Bend man accused of methamphetamine possession, identity deception
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man was arrested in Marshall County early Monday morning on a number of charges, including possession of methamphetamine and identity deception, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 1 a.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the area of U.S. 31...
Comments / 0