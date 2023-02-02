Pentagon says a suspected Chinese spy balloon has been spotted over the Western U.S.

Read full article on original website
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
msn.com
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Ukraine Inflicts Deadliest Day of Fighting on Russia So Far: Report
Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday that more than 1,000 Russian troops had been killed over the previous 24 hours.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
China accuses the U.S. of indiscriminate use of force in shooting down of balloon
BEIJING — China on Monday accused the United States of indiscriminate use of force when the American military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon Saturday. The U.S. shot down a balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft.
What's next in the saga of the suspected Chinese spy balloon
On Saturday the U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina, after it had traveled across much of the U.S., capturing the attention of residents and the media alike. China said the balloon was a meteorological research vessel blown off course and expressed...
Hours after its demise, the Chinese spy balloon was the star of the SNL cold open
"Saturday Night Live" kicked off last night's show by spoofing the latest suspected threat to national security: a Chinese balloon. The balloon, which the Biden administration believes the Chinese government was using for surveillance, became an internet celebrity when people began tracking its travels across U.S. airspace. China's Foreign Affairs Ministry said the balloon was for meteorological research and accidentally went adrift. But its presence led Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a trip to Beijing amid rising tensions between the two nations.
More than 2,500 people have died after earthquakes hammer Turkey and Syria
A powerful earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, killing more than 2,500 people and injuring thousands more. The 7.8 magnitude quake hit at 4:17 a.m. local time in Turkey's Gaziantep province, the U.S. Geological Survey says. Hundreds of families are still trapped, according to rescue workers. Turkey's...
Vice President Harris Announced a $950 Million Spending Plan to Help Slow Down Migrants
Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new plan to help countries. But is the idea too late?. Over the past year, the country has seen migrants overwhelm cities and states as the number has forced many cities to declare a State of Emergency including El Paso, Texas, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Denver, Colorado. It was only recently that President Joe Biden visited the border city of El Paso this past January.
Sen. Michael Beckerman on why he's in favor of a TikTok ban
Senator Michael Beckerman has joined calls from several other lawmakers to ban TikTok from Apple and Google app stores. NPR's Michel Martin asks him what makes the app a national security risk. Transcript. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. We're going to start with the dramatic confrontation between the U.S. and China over...
Ukrainian soldiers benefit from U.S. prosthetics expertise but their war is different
Oleksandr Fedun had been in the Ukrainian army for two years when he got hit last May. "The enemy reconnaissance did their job and they mined the roads," he says. He was driving the first truck in a convoy. When he felt the explosion, Fedun says, he managed to swerve and block the road so none of his fellow soldiers would drive on into the mines. Then he started tying tourniquets on himself. Ukrainian medics saved him, but he lost both legs above the knee.
Ex-Pakistan leader Pervez Musharraf, who aided U.S. war in Afghanistan, has died
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – Pervez Musharraf, who was Pakistan's military ruler for nearly a decade, has died in Dubai after a long illness. The 79-year-old four-star general was a key ally in the U.S.-led war on terror, and a controversial figure at home. Pakistan's military immediately issued a statement of...
An Airline Passengers' Bill of Rights seeks to make flying feel more humane
After millions of Americans had their holiday plans — and even early January itineraries — ruined by airline computer glitches and severe weather disruptions, a group of senators are moving to pass legislation protecting passengers. Democrat Sens. Edward Markey of Massachusetts and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut have introduced...
Photos: Searches continue after deadly quake in Turkey and Syria
Search and rescue teams are spread across Turkey and Syria on Tuesday, racing to find survivors from the massive earthquake and multiple aftershocks. Thousands of buildings have been leveled and the confirmed death toll soaring past 5,000 people. Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Latest on Ukraine: EU just banned Russian diesel and other oil products (Feb. 6)
Here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week. As the war nears its one-year mark, on Feb. 24, Ukrainian officials and Western analysts have warned that Russia will likely launch a decisive offensive in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region in the coming weeks. Fighting in the east has already been intensifying, including around the city of Bakhmut.
A newborn was found alive in the rubble after the earthquake in Syria
JINDERIS, Syria — Residents digging through a collapsed building in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble from this week's devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday. The newborn girl's umbilical cord was...
A powerful earthquake strikes Turkey and Syria
BEIRUT — A powerful earthquake hit southern Turkey near the Syrian border early Monday, followed by aftershocks, and was felt in Syria and as far as Lebanon, Cyprus, Iraq and Egypt. At least 100 were initially reported dead from the quake, The Associated Press reported, adding that the number...
