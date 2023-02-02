ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Pentagon says a suspected Chinese spy balloon has been spotted over the Western U.S.

By The Associated Press
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Hours after its demise, the Chinese spy balloon was the star of the SNL cold open

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off last night's show by spoofing the latest suspected threat to national security: a Chinese balloon. The balloon, which the Biden administration believes the Chinese government was using for surveillance, became an internet celebrity when people began tracking its travels across U.S. airspace. China's Foreign Affairs Ministry said the balloon was for meteorological research and accidentally went adrift. But its presence led Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a trip to Beijing amid rising tensions between the two nations.
Tom Handy

Vice President Harris Announced a $950 Million Spending Plan to Help Slow Down Migrants

Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new plan to help countries. But is the idea too late?. Over the past year, the country has seen migrants overwhelm cities and states as the number has forced many cities to declare a State of Emergency including El Paso, Texas, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Denver, Colorado. It was only recently that President Joe Biden visited the border city of El Paso this past January.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Ukrainian soldiers benefit from U.S. prosthetics expertise but their war is different

Oleksandr Fedun had been in the Ukrainian army for two years when he got hit last May. "The enemy reconnaissance did their job and they mined the roads," he says. He was driving the first truck in a convoy. When he felt the explosion, Fedun says, he managed to swerve and block the road so none of his fellow soldiers would drive on into the mines. Then he started tying tourniquets on himself. Ukrainian medics saved him, but he lost both legs above the knee.
MARYLAND STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

An Airline Passengers' Bill of Rights seeks to make flying feel more humane

After millions of Americans had their holiday plans — and even early January itineraries — ruined by airline computer glitches and severe weather disruptions, a group of senators are moving to pass legislation protecting passengers. Democrat Sens. Edward Markey of Massachusetts and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut have introduced...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Latest on Ukraine: EU just banned Russian diesel and other oil products (Feb. 6)

Here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week. As the war nears its one-year mark, on Feb. 24, Ukrainian officials and Western analysts have warned that Russia will likely launch a decisive offensive in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region in the coming weeks. Fighting in the east has already been intensifying, including around the city of Bakhmut.
WASHINGTON STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
9K+
Followers
34K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy