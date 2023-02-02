ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USM’s Roger F. Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise Receives $980,398 Grant to offer Free Seminars beginning in February

The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Roger F. Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise recently received a $980,398 grant from AccelerateMS that will be used to support open enrollment for four free workforce training seminars. The seminars allow active and transitioning military, members of the traditional blue economy workforce, and...
Indigenous Communities’ Traditional Use of Plants Focus of Medicine Wheel Garden Events in 2023 at USM Hattiesburg Campus

The Center of American Indian Research and Studies (CAIRS) at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is partnering with the Mississippi Humanities Council, WECAN (Women's Earth & Climate Action Network) and the Telenutrition Center to present four events throughout the year beginning Feb. 18 at the Medicine Wheel Garden, located on the USM Hattiesburg campus behind the Liberal Arts Building.

