usm.edu
USM’s Roger F. Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise Receives $980,398 Grant to offer Free Seminars beginning in February
The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Roger F. Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise recently received a $980,398 grant from AccelerateMS that will be used to support open enrollment for four free workforce training seminars. The seminars allow active and transitioning military, members of the traditional blue economy workforce, and...
usm.edu
Indigenous Communities’ Traditional Use of Plants Focus of Medicine Wheel Garden Events in 2023 at USM Hattiesburg Campus
The Center of American Indian Research and Studies (CAIRS) at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is partnering with the Mississippi Humanities Council, WECAN (Women's Earth & Climate Action Network) and the Telenutrition Center to present four events throughout the year beginning Feb. 18 at the Medicine Wheel Garden, located on the USM Hattiesburg campus behind the Liberal Arts Building.
usm.edu
Acclaimed Author Jesmyn Ward to Present Lecture at USM Gulf Park for Black History 365 Programming
The University of Southern Mississippi (USM)’s Gulf Park Campus is sponsoring a signature Black History Month event as award-winning author and Mississippian Jesmyn Ward delivers a special presentation on Feb. 28. Ward will present a lecture titled, “Black Excellence Celebration: A Journey to Prosperity” from 12:15 p.m. until 2...
