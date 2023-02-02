ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

Police warn of xylazine-related overdose deaths in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) works closely with the Cass County Drug Task Force and federal partners, such as the Drug Enforcement Administration - DEA, to monitor national narcotics trends before they reach the Red River Valley. One trend CID and their partners have identified is the rise of Narcan-resistant xylazine being mixed into illegal drugs.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks officially cancels Fufeng project

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks city council voted unanimously to cancel the proposed Chinese-owned corn milling plant project, over national security concerns. Many have said they don’t want a Chinese entity operating so close to them or near a U.S. Air Force base. The decision...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Free radon testing kits at Grand Forks Public Health

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Public Health is offering free radon testing kits on a first come, first-serve basis to the community. The kits can be picked up on location on the third floor of the Grand Forks County Office Building at 151 S 4th St in Grand Forks. Officials encourage you to call ahead of time to make sure kits are still available. Their phone number is: 701-787-8100.
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy