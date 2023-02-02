Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Police warn of xylazine-related overdose deaths in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) works closely with the Cass County Drug Task Force and federal partners, such as the Drug Enforcement Administration - DEA, to monitor national narcotics trends before they reach the Red River Valley. One trend CID and their partners have identified is the rise of Narcan-resistant xylazine being mixed into illegal drugs.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks officially cancels Fufeng project
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks city council voted unanimously to cancel the proposed Chinese-owned corn milling plant project, over national security concerns. Many have said they don’t want a Chinese entity operating so close to them or near a U.S. Air Force base. The decision...
valleynewslive.com
Free radon testing kits at Grand Forks Public Health
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Public Health is offering free radon testing kits on a first come, first-serve basis to the community. The kits can be picked up on location on the third floor of the Grand Forks County Office Building at 151 S 4th St in Grand Forks. Officials encourage you to call ahead of time to make sure kits are still available. Their phone number is: 701-787-8100.
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
Comments / 0