GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Public Health is offering free radon testing kits on a first come, first-serve basis to the community. The kits can be picked up on location on the third floor of the Grand Forks County Office Building at 151 S 4th St in Grand Forks. Officials encourage you to call ahead of time to make sure kits are still available. Their phone number is: 701-787-8100.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO