Ohio State football: Jaxon Smith-Njigba reveals five favorite plays of career as WR with Buckeyes
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s final season at Ohio State was derailed by injury, but he still made plenty of big plays during his time in Columbus. And the star wide receiver revealed some of his personal favorites in a recent video for Big Ten Network. Smith-Njigba selected his five favorite plays...
College Football Analyst Predicts Ohio State's 2023 Win Total
Ohio State football finished each of the last two seasons 11-2. While the Buckeyes hope to take a step forward in 2023, they must remain in title contention with a new starting quarterback. Brad Crawford of 247Sports predicted the over/under win total for each Big Ten program next season. Before ...
BH: Board games | Contingency plan
** Rocket’s glare … Dawand Jones made a big impression in his one day of Senior Bowl practice. Whispers of the Ohio State offensive lineman moving into the NFL Draft’s late first round are getting louder. But Jones was not the only Buckeye in Mobile, Ala., for...
Ryan Day reacts to major blown Peach Bowl call
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes appeared poised for an epic, dominating win over the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. That was before a targeting call on Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. got overturned late in the fourth quarter. Though it wasn’t the sole reason for the collapse, it played a major role as Read more... The post Ryan Day reacts to major blown Peach Bowl call appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sports World Reacts To Michigan Beating Ohio State Today
Michigan men's basketball picked up a much-needed win over Ohio State on Sunday, beating the Buckeyes 77-69 in Ann Arbor. The win moved the Wolverines to 13-10 overall and 7-5 in the Big Ten, while Ohio State dropped to 11-12 on the season and 3-9 in conference play. Michigan fans are enjoying ...
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: Ohio State is done this season. Should Chris Holtmann be too?
It was perfectly appropriate that Ohio State’s Sunday afternoon game at Michigan was a brunchtime affair. For the puns, you see. You can stick a fork in the Buckeyes. It’ll take more than a few mimosas to make the rest of this Ohio State basketball season watchable, because it feels as good as done at this point.
Ohio State freshman Bruce Thornton named captain in midseason revote
Leadership has been a hot-button topic of conversation throughout the 2022-23 Ohio State men's basketball season. After losing the likes of Kyle Young, EJ Liddell and Jamari Wheeler as leaders of last year's team, the Buckeyes had to attempt to find new players to step into leadership roles. This has...
Ohio State has best uniforms in college football, per 247Sports
Every college football season around Columbus, Ohio, there is a debate that rages when it comes to Ohio State. This is not necessarily about what happens on the field -- although that certainly occurs as well -- but about the Buckeye uniforms. The traditionalists believe the Scarlet and Gray should...
College Football World Is Praying For Ohio State Player
The college football world is praying for an Ohio State football player who's currently undergoing chemotherapy. Avery Henry, an Ohio State football lineman, announced in December that he had been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer. Monday, the Ohio State Buckeyes player shared an ...
Urban Meyer Names 1 Team He's Watching Closely In 2023
Urban Meyer obviously has strong ties to the Big Ten and SEC but its a team out west that's caught the eye of the three-time national champion. Appearing on the "All Things Covered" podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson, the FOX analyst said USC is building something special in LA. That ...
Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Urban Meyer Announcement
Love him or hate him, Urban Meyer is one of the greatest head coaches in college football history. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach won three national titles during his time in college. Meyer flamed out in the NFL, but surely, he could still have success at the college ...
Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
sciotopost.com
Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also
OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
Did Buckeye Chuck see his shadow on Groundhog Day?
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s official weather forecasting groundhog, Buckeye Chuck, did not leave his borrow this Groundhog Day in Marion. Organizers at AM-1490 WMRN Radio opted for a stuffed groundhog after Chuck would not come out, and said he saw his shadow at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday. The prediction matches Punxsutawney Phil, who also […]
WHIZ
Zanesville Man Faces Life in Prison
A Zanesville man faces life in prison. The Muskingum County Prosecutor said a 52-year-old Zanesville man faces life in prison for raping a toddler and possessing thousands of images involving the sexual abuse of children. James McCormick plead guilty to two first-degree felony counts of rape and two second-degree felony...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
