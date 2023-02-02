Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
4 Hurt After External Battery Fire Aboard United Flight Ready for Takeoff at San Diego Airport
A United Airlines flight was turned around Tuesday morning after an external battery caught fire just before takeoff, injuring at least four people, according to a San Diego International Airport spokesperson. United Flight 2664 to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was "going to take off" at about 7:15...
NBC San Diego
Three of California's Most Romantic Restaurants Are in San Diego: Yelp
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner so already couples are brainstorming ways to show their love, considering gifts to swap and where they can celebrate their romance. While flower shops remain busy with bouquet requests, restaurants are taking names for reservations ahead of the big day. To help sweethearts narrow down where to dine, Yelp has released its list of the top 20 most romantic restaurants in California – and three of them are located in San Diego.
NBC San Diego
Sunsets and Sick Waves, My Dude: Encinitas Named One of World's Top Travel Destinations
One North County city made the cut for Forbes annual list of the Best Places to Travel in 2023. Forbes Advisor said in its annual list that it chose Encinitas for its dreamy sunsets and worthy waves. “Grandview Beach is favored by board-toting wave hunters, while sunset seekers call Moonlight...
NBC San Diego
Arson Team Investigating Imperial Beach Fire That Ripped Through Apartments, Car
Two apartment units were heavily damaged and a parked car was destroyed Saturday in a fire in Imperial Beach, officials said. The fire broke out just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Emory Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The fire was put out in less than 30 minutes, Sgt. Anthony Portillo said.
NBC San Diego
Fatal Shooting Reignites Chula Vista Neighborhood Concerns for Homeless Encampments
Chula Vista police shot and killed a homeless man who was holding someone hostage Saturday night at knifepoint, according to the agency. It happened at an apartment complex housing families, including young children. Not far from the shooting is Harborside Park. The city shut that park down over the summer...
NBC San Diego
Drug-Related Arrests of San Diego Deputies Put Dept.'s Problem With In-Custody Deaths Back in Spotlight
The drug-related arrests of two San Diego sheriff's deputies in the last month have put their department, and its concerning history of in-custody deaths, back in the spotlight. Last February, the California State Auditor released a scathing report that said the San Diego County Sheriff's Department wasn't doing enough to...
NBC San Diego
Family Mourns ‘Cool Uncle' Killed in Hit-and-Run While Skating in Fallbrook
A heartbroken Fallbrook family is searching for answers and justice after their baby brother was killed by a hit-and-run driver while skateboarding around the corner from his own home. Two of Nathan Garcia's passions in life were being the "cool uncle" to his 1-year-old niece and skateboarding, according to his...
NBC San Diego
Elderly Man Behind Bars After Shooting, Killing Wife in Skyline: San Diego Police
An 84-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting his wife during an argument at their house in Skyline Monday was arrested. Police received a call at approximately 7:45 a.m. about a report of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon inside a house in the 200 block of Siena Street, near Skyline Drive, according to San Diego Police Department Lt. Jud Campbell.
NBC San Diego
Police Searching for Suspect Who Shot and Injured Two People in National City
Two people were shot and injured in National City Saturday night and police are looking for a suspect. The shooting was reported at around 10 p.m. on the 2500 block of E Plaza Boulevard behind a firestone tire station. The two victims suffered life-threatening injuries, National City Police said. The...
