Carscoops
GM Partners With Netflix To Put More EVs In The Shows You Binge
Get ready to see more electric vehicles from General Motors on your screens, as the automaker has announced that it will partner with Netflix on a new product placement deal. Love is Blind, Queer Eye, and Unstable, among others. The shows will feature vehicles like the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, the GMC Hummer EV, and the Cadillac Lyriq.
Carscoops
2024 VW Touareg Facelift Isn’t Fooling Anyone During Arctic Circle Testing
The VW Touareg has established itself as one of the brand’s best and most identifiable models and sometime this year, the veil will be lifted on the updated model. The German car manufacturer has been snapped testing the facelifted Touareg on a couple of occasions over the past year, including in June 2022 and a couple of weeks ago in January. This particular prototype was snapped by our spy photographers during winter testing near the Arctic Circle, allowing VW engineers to see how it deals with the harshest of conditions.
Carscoops
Chevy Bolt Owner Claims Recall Repair Took Away Fast-Charging Ability
The owner of a Chevrolet Bolt claimed recently that his vehicle can no longer charge at public level 3 fast-charging stations following the implementation of a recall fix. More frustrating still, Chevrolet’s initial response was allegedly to shirk responsibility for the issue. The owner, Steve Babcock, took to the...
Carscoops
Tesla Model S Plaid’s Daring Underwater Drive Is Successful, But Costly Aftermath
As floods lash parts of New Zealand, an EV enthusiast recently took to Twitter to prove the ‘superiority’ of a Tesla Model S Plaid over gas-powered combustion vehicles, re-sharing a video from last year of the EV driving through 7-feet of water. That car’s owner, who goes by...
Carscoops
BMW’s Mexican Plant To Produce Neue Klasse Vehicles From 2027
BMW will build electric vehicles around its forthcoming Neue Klasse platform in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, in addition to sites in Hungary and Germany. The German car manufacturer will invest €800 million ($861 million) in Mexico to make it happen. Of this investment, €500 million ($538 million) will be directed to the construction of a new assembly center for high-voltage batteries on the current plant grounds in San Luis Potosí.
Carscoops
Porsche’s Next All-Electric SUV To Slot Above The Cayenne Will Debut In 2027
Porsche’s upcoming all-electric SUV to slot above the Cayenne in its range is taking shape and should hit the market in 2027. We’ve known about the company’s plans for a flagship electric SUV since last September but more information about the vehicle has emerged. Currently codenamed K1, Porsche chief executive Oliver Blume says the vehicle will be “a very sporting interpretation of an SUV,” and will probably be based on the automaker’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture.
Carscoops
Rivian Reportedly Working On Their First E-Bike
Right now, Rivian only has two vehicles in their lineup, the R1T and the R1S (not counting the Electric Delivery Van for Amazon). Now it looks like they might be adding a third, but rather than another truck or SUV, it will reportedly be an electric bike. According to Bloomberg,...
Carscoops
Forget The Z06 With Hennessey’s Supercharged Corvette Stingray H700
Hennessey’s new performance kit for the Chevy C8 Corvette Stingray gives the car more power than the new Z06 while still maintaining that characteristic Corvette engine note. If the Z06 feels a little too European for you, this might be the answer. The Texas tuner dubs its kit the...
Carscoops
2024 Lamborghini Urus Plug-In Hybrid Set To Combine Performance With Efficiency
The Lamborghini Urus lineup recently expanded to include S and Performante variants, but there’s another model on the horizon and it will be a radical departure from its siblings. We’re talking about the plug-in hybrid Urus, which was recently spied undergoing cold weather testing near the Arctic Circle. Slated...
Carscoops
Is This Our First Look At Audi’s Electric RS6 E-Tron?
Audi isn’t about to let the demise of combustion power kill off its legendary RS6 sedan. The M5 rival will be live on as an EV, and it looks like we might have just spotted an early prototype out on test. Much like the current RS6 is a high...
Carscoops
Tesla Tweaks Model 3 And Y Prices Again After IRS Grants EV SUVs $80,000 Tax Credit Cap
Keeping track of Tesla’s stock price is no small undertaking, but staying abreast of the firm’s ever changing car prices is almost as tough. Yes, Tesla has been fiddling with its price list again, reducing the cost of some cars and making others more expensive. Much of the...
Carscoops
What If The Ferrari Purosangue Had Been Made In The ’80s?
This story contains Carscoops’ renderings that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ferrari. Much to the delight of a large number of rich customers, and to the chagrin of quite a few enthusiasts, Ferrari has finally unveiled its take on an SUV with the creation of the Purosangue. But if we have to have a Ferrari SUV, was this really the best time for the automaker to introduce it?
Carscoops
Mazda’s U.S. Boss Doesn’t Think Long-Range EVs Make Sense
The chief executive of Mazda USA has expressed skepticism towards long-range electric vehicles, suggesting that they may not be the most viable solution for the future. While many car manufacturers are expected to push to increase the driving range of their forthcoming electric vehicles, Jeffrey Guyton says that most consumers don’t in fact need a vehicle with 300 miles or range, let alone any longer.
Carscoops
Tesla Model S Destroys Rivals In Freezing Weather Range Test With 329 Miles
Norway is known for its cold weather, which makes it an odd place to be the leader in EV adoption. To ensure that buyers in the chilly Scandinavian country are well-informed about how much their range will be affected by the winter, local experts run EVs through a winter range test and, this year, the Tesla Model S set a new record.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Spied With Rear Seats And Plug-In Hybrid Power
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT is entering the homestretch and spy photographers stumbled onto a prototype parked outside a hotel. This seemingly chance encounter was a blessing in disguise as the model is lightly camouflaged and reveals a handful of new details. One of the most notable is the presence of rear seats, which had been long rumored for the redesigned coupe.
Carscoops
Bugatti’s New Designer Sunglasses Can Cost Up To $15,000
Bugatti announced today that it has partnered with legendary designer, Larry D. Sands, to create an eyewear collection that contains nine distinct styles, and 37 pieces in all. Collection One, as it’s being called, is the automaker’s first dalliance into the world of eyewear. As we all know,...
Carscoops
Nissan Wants To Sell An EV With Solid-State Batteries In 2028
Nissan is aiming to commence mass production of an EV powered by advanced solid-state batteries in 2028. Solid-state batteries are considered by many as the next frontier in the electric vehicle space and Nissan believes that it is a leader. Currently, it is developing the next-generation batteries in Japan and has already progressed from small button cells to larger 10 cm square cells. Its final solid-state batteries will have cells the size of a laptop.
Carscoops
You Won’t Find A Crazier Ram 1500 TRX Than This Custom 6×6
A vehicle like the ‘Warlord’ from Florida’s Apocalypse Manufacturing makes absolutely no logical sense. As it stands, the Ram 1500 TRX is a pretty remarkable pickup truck, capable of delivering extraordinary performance in a relatively comfortable and luxurious package. It’s also quite a big car. However, that has not stopped Apocalypse from making it even bigger with the fitment of an extra axle and two additional wheels.
Carscoops
Sorry Boomers, Stellantis’ Future Cars Are Moving Away From Leather And Chrome
As the automotive industry moves increasingly to electric vehicles, the principles of design that have long dominated the internal combustion industry will also have to be rethought. That, Stellantis Design Chief Ralph Gilles said recently, may mean some challenging changes for older consumers. Gilles will play a role in the...
Carscoops
First-Ever Custom Bentley Bentayga EWB Sells For $1M At Wine Festival
The first-ever customized Bentayga EWB was sold at auction this weekend as part of the Naples Winter Wine Festival, in Florida. The extended wheelbase SUV raised $1 million, money that will go to benefit underserved children in Collier County. “I’m extremely proud of Bentley Naples and our Mulliner team for...
