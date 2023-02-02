The VW Touareg has established itself as one of the brand’s best and most identifiable models and sometime this year, the veil will be lifted on the updated model. The German car manufacturer has been snapped testing the facelifted Touareg on a couple of occasions over the past year, including in June 2022 and a couple of weeks ago in January. This particular prototype was snapped by our spy photographers during winter testing near the Arctic Circle, allowing VW engineers to see how it deals with the harshest of conditions.

1 DAY AGO